South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of a Non-Brokered Private Placement

Montfort's TIMIA Capital Appoints New President, Monique Morden

Montfort's TIMIA Capital Appoints New President, Monique Morden

~The new appointment comes as TIMIA founder and CEO, Mike Walkinshaw , focuses on leading Montfort Capital, TIMIA's parent company~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF) a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to announce Monique Morden as the new President of TIMIA Capital Corporation ("TIMIA"), a wholly-owned Montfort company. Founder and former CEO of TIMIA, Mike Walkinshaw is now primarily focusing on his role as CEO of Montfort .

"With the continued growth of Montfort , I am delighted to announce Monique Morden's appointment as President of TIMIA Capital," said Mike Walkinshaw , CEO of Montfort . "Monique brings to TIMIA a wealth of leadership experience building and scaling successful startups in the technology space, giving her unique insight into the audience that TIMIA serves.  TIMIA has grown significantly over the past twelve months and with the addition of Monique and the continued hard work of the TIMIA team we expect that trend to continue into 2023."

Morden is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, and advisor to technology startups, particularly in the fintech space. She founded JUDI.AI, a technology company that serves the SMB banking space, and served as its Chief Executive Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, and remains as an advisor to the board.

TIMIA Capital provides private credit solutions to recurring revenue technology companies across North America . Morden's role as President will see her leading the day-to-day operations at TIMIA, including both the underwriting and origination sides of the business.

"I am very impressed at the work of the talented team at TIMIA and their achievements over the past 8 years," said Monique Morden , President of TIMIA Capital. "We have an incredible opportunity to help founders grow in both good and challenging economic times. I look forward to working with this great team, building on their past successes and creating new opportunities for TIMIA in the SaaS and tech-enabled services space."

About TIMIA Capital Corporation

Founded in 2015, TIMIA Capital offers flexible debt solutions to capital efficient B2B SaaS companies generating $2 to $20 million in annual recurring revenue. Our non-dilutive financing solutions complement or replace an equity round and provide access to a large amount of capital to help companies accelerate growth while retaining ownership and control of their business. For more information visit timiacapital.com

About Montfort Capital Corporation

Montfort manages a diversified group of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee-related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the Company and the Company's future financial performance.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company and its investee companies are able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities and assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Montfort's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include but are not limited to: intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations and risk of litigation. Although Montfort has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of Montfort . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Montfort undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/11/c0452.html

Montfort Capital Announces Results from Special Shareholder Meeting

Montfort Capital Announces Results from Special Shareholder Meeting

~Montfort shareholders approved two new classes of preferred shares to strengthen capital structure~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced the results of its special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today to seek shareholder approvals necessary to modify the capital share structure of the Company.

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Preferred Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Series A Preferred Shares

~Montfort to pay cash dividend payment to Series A Preferred Shareholders of record on December 21st ~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, today announced that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per Series A Preferred Share (each, a "Preferred Share"), payable on December 30, 2022 to Preferred Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 . The Company's dividend payments qualify as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

Montfort Capital Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Montfort Capital Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Montfort delivers record Q3 revenue and record net comprehensive income;
completes acquisition of Langhaus Financial after quarter end~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report consolidated interim financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 . All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Montfort Capital Announces Special Meeting

Montfort Capital Announces Special Meeting

~Montfort proposes two new classes of preferred shares to strengthen capital structure~

Montfort Capital Corporation (" Montfort " or the " Company ") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce that a special meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held December 9, 2022 at 9:00am ( Vancouver time) to seek shareholder approvals necessary to modify the capital share structure of the Company.

Montfort Capital Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

Montfort Capital Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares

~Management believes the current market price of Montfort's common shares does not reflect the Company's underlying value and future prospects~

Montfort Capital Corporation ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading innovator of technology in private credit, is pleased to announce  its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and Alternative Trading Systems ("ATS") to repurchase, for cancellation, up to 4,575,286 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares (the "NCIB"). As at the date hereof, the Company has 91,505,730 Shares outstanding.

Lake Resources NL Kachi M&I Resource Update 2.2mT LCE 3.1mT Inferred Resource

Lake Resources NL Kachi M&I Resource Update 2.2mT LCE 3.1mT Inferred Resource

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an updated resource for the Kachi lithium brine project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. This updated resource is based on drilling activities that have been underway throughout the year, with the company having multiple drilling rigs on site to expedite drilling activities and related studies for the project. The company is currently in the process of installing test production wells for pumping and reinjection aquifer testing as part of the project DFS.

Highlights

- Additional drilling has upgraded and increased confidence in the resource in the central area of the salar, with Measured and Indicated (M&I) resources of 2.2 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) defined, to a depth of 400 m over 81 km2.

- Surrounding the M&I resources are Inferred resources of 3.1 Mt LCE defined over 117 km2. The resource remains open to a depth of approximately 700 m and open laterally, where drilling is underway to better define the resource extent.

- The lithium grade of the Measured resource (0-400 m) across the salar is 212 mg/L lithium, the Indicated resource immediately southeast is 178 mg/l lithium, and the surrounding Inferred resource (0-400 m) has a concentration of 198 mg/L lithium.

- Properties are 100% owned by Kachi Lithium PTY Ltd, in which Lake has a 90% interest and Lilac has a 10% interest.

- Additional assays are awaited to expand the area of high confidence (M&I) resources.

Project background

The maiden resource estimate at Kachi was undertaken in 2018 as part of the project Pre-feasibility Study. That estimate identified an Indicated Resource of 1.05 Mt of LCE over an area of 61 km2, surrounded by an Inferred resource of 3.19 Mt over an area of 114 km2. The resource was defined from 50 m to an average of 334 m depth, with the upper 50 m excluded from the resource due to uncertainties about lithium concentrations over that interval at the time of the estimate.

With further diamond and rotary drilling and geophysical logging of wells the confidence in the geological and resource models has increased and the resource classification has been upgraded to reflect this. Drilling has been conducted to 400 m depth across the Measured and Indicated resource area. Geophysics was previously undertaken to define the base of the unconsolidated sediments hosting brine. Additional geophysics will shortly commence to define extensions of the brine body and to define in more detail the geometry of the contacts between the brine and areas of brackish water, to support the development of pumping simulations and a reserve model for the project.

To view full project details, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U06630NM



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Announce Achievement of Milestones at Kachi

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Announce Achievement of Milestones at Kachi

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner, Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), are pleased to announce the on-time achievement of key milestones for Project Kachi. Project Kachi is a world-class lithium development project that is poised to lead the industry in the production of high-quality lithium with a minimal environmental footprint.

As outlined in the agreement between Lilac and Lake, Lilac has successfully operated the Demonstration Plant for 1,000 consecutive hours and produced 40,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate before December 31, 2022, and therefore has met all key testing milestones in accordance with the agreed timeline. The lithium chloride eluate produced by Lilac is in the process of being shipped to Saltworks and converted to lithium carbonate, after which it will be independently tested for purity.

Lake CEO and Managing Director David Dickson said the achievement of these milestones demonstrated the significant promise of Project Kachi.

"Lilac has proven to be an exceptional partner to work with in our joint pursuit of the efficient and cleaner delivery of high-quality lithium, which is in increasingly high demand by battery makers," said Mr. Dickson.

"We are pleased with our accomplishments to date and are intently focused on the next stages of this project. Above all, we are proud of the work we and Lilac have achieved thus far to innovate the production of lithium in a way that is inclusive and respectful of the local communities in which we operate, and protective of the environment."

Lilac Solutions CEO David Snydacker commented: "Lilac's ion exchange technology is revolutionizing lithium extraction, and we are very excited to ship these first truckloads of lithium chloride produced on site at the Kachi project. Increasing the global supply of lithium is critical for our energy transformation, and we are proud of our progress in building an environmentally- and socially responsible lithium supply chain. We look forward to future achievements alongside Lake Resources."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

Forward Water Technologies Grant of Stock Options

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 620,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.085 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring January 9, 2028. The Options granted vest as to one-third immediately, the second third on January 9th 2024 and the final third on January 9th, 2025

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Lomiko's Shoulder Sampling Outlines 210.9 Meters of Graphite Mineralization Grading 7.09% Cg at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec

Lomiko's Shoulder Sampling Outlines 210.9 Meters of Graphite Mineralization Grading 7.09% Cg at La Loutre Graphite Property in Québec

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce shoulder sampling results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation's territory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005785/en/

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Signs MOU with Sonid of South Korea

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Signs MOU with Sonid of South Korea

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding ( "MOU" ) with Korean electronics manufacturer, Sonid Inc. (" Sonid "). The MOU represents promising steps towards a potential commercial joint venture or technology licensing arrangement of RecycLiCo's technology.

The MOU outlines the strategic partnership and business framework for establishing a lithium-ion battery recycling facility. Both companies will leverage their strengths and engage in plans regarding the commercial collection, pretreatment, and hydrometallurgical processing of end-of-life batteries. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for both companies to expand their operations and contribute to the sustainability of the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

Lake Resources NL Announces Executive and Board Actions

Lake Resources NL Announces Executive and Board Actions

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announces the appointment of Mark Anning as Head of Legal, Australia and Company Secretary. Additionally, as previously announced when assuming the role of Executive Chairman in June 2022, (see ASX announcement dated 20 June 2022), Stu Crow has now transitioned to the role of non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors.

"We continue to strengthen the bench of talent with internationally recognized executives and board members as we pursue the tremendous opportunity, we have to set a new global standard for producing cleaner, high-purity lithium at speed and scale," Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.

"The addition of Mark Anning brings significant expertise and experience and will be a critical partner in support of our initiatives to grow and strengthen the company.

"I also thank Stu for his service as Executive Chairman as part of the transition to serve critical North American and Asian supply chains."

The appointment of Mark Anning as Head of Legal, Australia and Company Secretary, will be effective January 9, 2023. From that date Mr. Peter Nielsen will step down as Company Secretary and will remain the Chief Financial Officer of Lake Resources. Mr. Anning has practiced at Partner level in private practice, and in-house at CEO and Chair direct report level for several ASX and NASDAQ listed companies. Mr. Anning's 30 years in legal and corporate practice has seen him specialise in corporate and commercial law, dispute resolution, risk management, and corporate governance.

Mr. Anning is a Chartered Secretary and holds the qualifications of Bachelor of Commerce and LLB (Hons) from the University of Queensland and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance.

Mr. Anning is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and is admitted to practice in all Commonwealth Courts and the Supreme Courts of Queensland and Victoria.

Stu Crow's transition from his role of Executive Chairman is occurring in accordance with the timetable laid out at the time of his appointment in June 2022. Mr. Crow was appointed Executive Chairman to oversee the designation of a new CEO, recruit additional board members, and establish US offices.

He will remain non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors.

"With the strengthening of both our leadership team and the board of directors, it is the right time for me to return to the non-executive chairman role," Stu Crow, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said.

"We have tremendous opportunities ahead of us and look forward to working with my partners on the board to ensure that we continue to deliver on our path to becoming a leading supplier of cleaner lithium.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

