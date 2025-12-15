Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present Updated MRT-2359 Phase 1/2 Study Results

Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present Updated MRT-2359 Phase 1/2 Study Results

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular GLUE degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced that management will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast presentation will highlight interim clinical results from the ongoing Phase 12 study of the GSPT1-directed MGD MRT-2359 in heavily pretreated, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the "Events & Presentations" section of Monte Rosa's website at ir.monterosatx.com . Registration for the conference call is available at the following link . An archived version of the webcast will be made available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Monte Rosa
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa's QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry's leading pipeline of first-in-class and only-in-class MGDs, spanning autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond, with three programs in the clinic. Monte Rosa has ongoing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies in the areas of immunology, oncology and neurology. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com .

Investors
Andrew Funderburk
ir@monterosatx.com

Media
Cory Tromblee, Scient PR
media@monterosatx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.GLUENASDAQ:GLUELife Science Investing
GLUE
The Conversation (0)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Establishes Partnership with Leading Shark Conservation Group "OCEARCH" In Preparation for Launch of the Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has established a partnership with OCEARCH, a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on shark populations in order to accelerate the ocean's... Keep Reading...
The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Establishes New Partnership with New York Based "The Bee Conservancy" to Enact Its Purpose-Driven Keystone Species Strategy for the Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has established a partnership with "The Bee Conservancy," forming the foundation for its purpose-driven endangered Keystone Species product marketing strategy for The Gummy... Keep Reading...
The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Appoints Seasoned Chief Marketing Officer in Preparation for Launch of the Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Anthony Gindin to the role of Chief Marketing Officer as the Company prepares to enter the $20 billion (CAD)1 gummy industry.Mr. Anthony Gindin, global... Keep Reading...
Potent Venture Logo

The Gummy Project to Adopt Purpose-Driven Endangered Keystone Species Strategy to Engage Consumers with Launch of Shark and Bee Shaped Gummy Products

Gummy and Jelly Industry valued at $20 billion1The Gummy Project to Champion endangered Keystone Species, supporting global efforts to raise awareness and protect endangered Keystone Species through the sale of high-quality gummy products and engaging storytellingShark Gummies and Bee Gummies to... Keep Reading...
comfort inn langley bc

Phyto Extractions Inc. Officially Launches Shatter For Adult-Use Market

Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions™or the "Company") strives to continuously bring consumers new and innovative products to enhance their experience and overall enjoyment. Shatter is Phyto Extractions™ newest product category,... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CEO Resignation

Trading Halt

St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

Apollo Silver Advances Community Discussions at Cinco de Mayo

Related News

Base Metals Investing

CEO Resignation

Tech Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

Silver Investing

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends for Silver in 2026

Gold Investing

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver, Copper in 2026, Plus My Strategy Now

Copper Investing

Low-impact, High-reward ISR Copper Extraction Gains Investment Momentum

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Advances Community Discussions at Cinco de Mayo