BiotechInvesting News

Potent Ventures Inc. is excited to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Anthony Gindin to the role of Chief Marketing Officer as the Company prepares to enter the $20 billion (CAD)1 gummy industry.

Potent Ventures Inc.(CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Anthony Gindin to the role of Chief Marketing Officer as the Company prepares to enter the $20 billion (CAD)1 gummy industry.

  • Mr. Anthony Gindin, global marketing strategist and plant-based entrepreneur to lead brand development of gummy product line
  • Company also announces launch of The Gummy Project's splash page at ir.shopgummies.com

"We are thrilled to have Anthony Gindin join the team," said Charlie Lamb, Potent President and CEO. "His knowledge in the plant based sector, from market resarch to product sourcing, brand positioning, digital presence, sales and marketing through to market launch, provides our group with the expertise to expedite our entry into the low-sugar gummy sector."

Anthony Gindin Career Highlights

  • With 20 years' experience as a brand developer and marketing strategist, Anthony has led executive leadership groups at multi-billion dollar corporations through strategic planning processes in the US, South America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Australia
  • As CMO, and a founding partner, Anthony and his team launched Vejii in November 2020 which is now one of the world's largest vegan ecommerce platforms in the US and Canada, after going public (on the CSE) in November 2021
  • A speaker and published author, Anthony is also the CEO & Founder of Futurecraft Consulting where he brings his trademarked Sales & Marketing Ecosystem™ model to executives in North America and around the world.

"We're really excited about the brand we have built and our differentiated approach to entering the low sugar gummy market," said Anthony Gindin, Potent's new CMO. "We believe in our purpose - to support endangered, keystone* species, one gummy at a time - and by doing so, we can support some of the world's most important ecosystems while providing a healthier and more sustainable alternative to the typical sugar-packed gummy."

With the appointment of Mr. Gindin, the Company has launched a splash page at ir.shopgummies.com to showcase the new brand and upcoming products.

Pursuant to Mr. Gindin's contract, the Company will issue to him 1,400,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $0.025 per share for services provided.

The Company further announces that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For the 13-month term of the agreement starting December 7, 2021, INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $52,200. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

* About Keystone Species2

"A keystone species-which can be any organism, from animals and plants to bacteria and fungi-is the glue that holds a habitat together. It may not be the largest or most plentiful species in an ecological community, but if a keystone is removed, it sets off a chain of events that turns the structure and biodiversity of its habitat into something very different. Although all of an ecosystem's many components are intricately linked, these are the living things that play a pivotal role in how their ecosystem functions.

Keystone species maintain the local biodiversity of an ecosystem, influencing the abundance and type of other species in a habitat. They are nearly always a critical component of the local food web. One of the defining characteristics of a keystone species is that it fills a critical ecological role that no other species can. Without its keystone species, an entire ecosystem would radically change-or cease to exist altogether. It's important to note that a species' role can change from one ecosystem to the next, and a species that is considered a keystone in one environment may not be considered the same in another."

1https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/gummy-market-report

2https://www.nrdc.org/stories/keystone-species-101#whatis

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director
Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656
E-mail: investors@potent-ventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Click here to connect with Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

Biotech Investingcse:gumypotent venturesthe gummy project
Boosh Completes Purchase of Beanfields

Boosh Completes Purchase of Beanfields

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Boosh completed the asset purchase agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of Beanfields Inc., (the "Assets") as reported in its February 11th press release.

Beanfields produces and sells a healthy, gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, top eight allergen-free flavored bean-based chip. The portfolio includes a broad offering of nine flavors, including Black Bean, Sour Cream and Onion, Firey Hot and Nacho flavors. They have capitalized on the industry trends of 'Better For You' in the salty snack category and have quickly gained popularity in stores nation-wide. Boosh plans on using this popularity to quickly expand its footprint further.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces Closing of Private Placement of $0.14 Units

Komo Plant Based Foods Announces Closing of Private Placement of $0.14 Units

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") announces closing of a non-brokered private placement financing with a total value of $1,080,252 at a price of $0.14 per unit (each, a "Unit"). Each Unit issued in the Placement consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance

On February 11, 2022, the Company completed a private placement issuing 7,008,625 Units for gross proceeds of $981,208 (the "Placement") and the Company issued 707,458 Units on February 16, 2022 to convert an aggregate amount of $99,044 of debt owing to consultants of the Company (the "Debt Conversion"). The total amount of Units issued pursuant to the Placement and Debt Conversion is 7,716,110. $200,000 of the proceeds raised in the Placement were from a related party.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Bristol Myers Squibb's Supplemental Biologics License Application for Breyanzi as a Second-Line Therapy for Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma

Application based on the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM study in which Breyanzi showed significant and clinically meaningful improvements over salvage chemotherapy followed by high-dose chemotherapy plus autologous stem cell transplant, which has been the standard of care for more than 20 years

U.S. FDA has assigned a target action date of June 24, 2022

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN RECOGNIZED FOR OUTSTANDING ESG PERFORMANCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it has been named to Newsweek magazine's list of "America's Most Responsible Companies" for the third consecutive year; JUST Capital's list of "America's Most JUST Companies" for the fifth consecutive year; Barron's list of "America's Most Sustainable Companies" for the second consecutive year; and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's list of "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" for the sixth consecutive year. These rankings reflect the company's enduring commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues.

"Amgen's mission is to serve patients and our ESG programs enable us to achieve that mission responsibly," said Judy Brown , senior vice president, Corporate Affairs at Amgen. "We will continue to do our part to build a better, healthier world by addressing the challenges facing society that matter most to our business and to our stakeholders."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Clinical Data Support the Sustained Efficacy of Long-acting Lenacapavir, Gilead's Investigational HIV-1 Capsid Inhibitor

One-Year Data From the CAPELLA and CALIBRATE Trials Show Lenacapavir Leads to High Rates of Virologic Suppression in Heavily Treatment-Experienced People Living with Multi-Drug Resistant HIV and Treatment-Naïve People Living with HIV –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced new one-year results from the ongoing Phase 2/3 CAPELLA trial evaluating lenacapavir, the company's investigational, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor, in heavily treatment-experienced people living with multi-drug resistant HIV. The findings demonstrated that lenacapavir, administered subcutaneously every six months in combination with other antiretrovirals, achieved high rates of virologic suppression and clinically meaningful increases in CD4 counts in people living with HIV whose virus was no longer effectively responding to their current therapy. In this patient population with high unmet medical need, 83% (n=30/36) of participants receiving lenacapavir in combination with an optimized background regimen achieved an undetectable viral load (

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×