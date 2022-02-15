BiotechInvesting News

Further to its press release dated December 22, 2021 announcing a name change from Potent Ventures Inc. to the Gummy Project Inc. effective upon completion of the "change of business", the Company is excited to announce its purpose-driven endangered Keystone Species product marketing strategy for the Gummy Project's initial gummy product line.

  • Gummy and Jelly Industry valued at $20 billion1
  • The Gummy Project to Champion endangered Keystone Species, supporting global efforts to raise awareness and protect endangered Keystone Species through the sale of high-quality gummy products and engaging storytelling
  • Shark Gummies and Bee Gummies to lead the way for consumer launch and conservation partnerships

"The Gummy Project is committed to launching an innovative product that gummy consumers will find delicious and feel great about because with every bag purchased, they will be supporting and helping raise awareness of endangered species that are crucial to the world's ecosystems," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of the Company. "For investors, our gummy product line represents a high growth sector with an entirely innovative differentiation and consumer engagement strategy, as each of our gummy products will be in the shape of a selected endangered Keystone Species, with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bag going to carefully selected partners that are fighting for the survival of these particular endangered species and their ecosystems."

The Gummy Project's initial launch will feature two endangered Keystone Species, Sharks and Bees. Long term, The Gummy Project aspires to develop a robust endangered Keystone Species product mix, connecting with consumers through content, merchandise and live experiences that support conservation efforts with these endangered species and their ecosystems.

About Keystone Species2

"A keystone species-which can be any organism, from animals and plants to bacteria and fungi-is the glue that holds a habitat together. It may not be the largest or most plentiful species in an ecological community, but if a keystone is removed, it sets off a chain of events that turns the structure and biodiversity of its habitat into something very different. Although all of an ecosystem's many components are intricately linked, these are the living things that play a pivotal role in how their ecosystem functions.

Keystone species maintain the local biodiversity of an ecosystem, influencing the abundance and type of other species in a habitat. They are nearly always a critical component of the local food web. One of the defining characteristics of a keystone species is that it fills a critical ecological role that no other species can. Without its keystone species, an entire ecosystem would radically change-or cease to exist altogether. It's important to note that a species' role can change from one ecosystem to the next, and a species that is considered a keystone in one environment may not be considered the same in another."

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the change of business and regulatory and shareholder approval of same, growth of the low sugar and plant-based gummy market, business strategy, corporate vision, proposed expansion, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.


