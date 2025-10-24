Monte Rosa Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at ACR Convergence 2025 on the Potential of MRT-6160, a VAV1-directed Molecular Glue Degrader, to Treat Immune-mediated Diseases

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at ACR Convergence 2025 on the Potential of MRT-6160, a VAV1-directed Molecular Glue Degrader, to Treat Immune-mediated Diseases

MRT-6160 inhibited disease pathology, including proteinuria, lymphadenopathy, skin lesion formation, autoantibody production, and organomegaly, in a spontaneous autoimmune disease mouse model

Data support the potential of MRT-6160 to address multiple rheumatic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including Sjögren's disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis

Poster presentation on October 26th at 10:30 am CDT

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular GLUE degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced the company will present preclinical data on the potential of MRT-6160, a rationally designed molecular GLUE degrader (MGD) that selectively degrades VAV1, to treat multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, at ACR Convergence 2025, held October 24-29 in Chicago, IL.

"In a preclinical autoimmune disease model characterized by chronic inflammation, autoantibody production, and multi-organ involvement, administration of MRT-6160 resulted in broad activity across an array of disease markers, including attenuated autoantibody levels and reduced skin and kidney pathology," said Sharon Townson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Monte Rosa Therapeutics. "We believe these findings reinforce the breadth of MRT-6160's potential across multiple immune-mediated diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. These data also further highlight the potential capacity of MGDs to potently degrade otherwise ‘undruggable' proteins, providing an opportunity to treat immune-mediated diseases with a novel, orally dosed modality blocking multiple pathogenic cytokines and secreted autoantibodies. We continue to work with Novartis to advance MRT-6160 towards Phase 2 studies across multiple indications where alternative treatment options are urgently needed."

The poster, entitled, "MRT-6160, a VAV1-directed molecular glue degrader, attenuates T and B cell effector functions and inhibits disease progression in a spontaneous autoimmune MRL-Fas lpr mouse model" (Poster Number #0009), will be displayed on Sunday, October 26, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm CDT in Poster Session A, "B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster I." The poster will be presented by Marisa Peluso, Senior Director, Biology, Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Summary of key findings:

  • MRT-6160, a first-in-class VAV1-directed MGD, potently degraded VAV1 and attenuated T and B cell effector functions in both healthy and rheumatic disease patient donor-derived peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs).
  • In vitro data demonstrated that MRT-6160 decreased TfH cell-mediated B cell activation, differentiation, and immunoglobulin secretion.
  • In the spontaneous autoimmune disease MRL-Fas lpr mouse model, oral administration of MRT-6160 resulted in attenuated proteinuria, lymphadenopathy, skin lesion formation, autoantibody production, organomegaly, and kidney glomerular and interstitial nephritis. MRT-6160 was equivalent or superior to prednisone or anti-CD40L monoclonal antibody treatments across multiple metrics of disease pathology.

About MRT-6160
MRT-6160 is a potent, highly selective, and orally bioavailable investigational molecular glue degrader of VAV1, which in preclinical studies has shown deep degradation of its target with no detectable effects on other proteins. VAV1 is a key signaling protein downstream of both the T- and B-cell receptors. VAV1 expression is restricted to immune cells, including T and B cells. MRT-6160 has shown promising activity in preclinical models of multiple immune-mediated conditions. In a Phase 1, single ascending dose / multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) study in healthy subjects (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT06597799), MRT-6160 demonstrated sustained, dose-dependent VAV1 degradation in peripheral blood T and B cells after single and multiple dose administration. MRT-6160 also substantially inhibited secretion of inflammatory cytokines from whole blood derived T and B cells following ex vivo stimulation. Under the terms of an agreement announced in October 2024, Novartis has exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize MRT-6160 and other VAV1 MGDs. Monte Rosa is eligible to receive up to $2.1 billion in development, regulatory, and sales milestones, beginning upon initiation of Phase 2 studies. Monte Rosa will co-fund any Phase 3 clinical development and will share any profits and losses associated with the manufacturing and commercialization of MRT-6160 in the U.S., and is also eligible for tiered royalties on ex-U.S. net sales.

About Monte Rosa
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases in the areas of oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and more. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa's QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry's leading pipeline of MGDs, which spans autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes express and implied "forward-looking statements," including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements about the therapeutic potential of VAV1 degradation, including using the VAV1-directed MGD MRT-6160, including the breadth of MRT-6160's potential across multiple immune-mediated diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and others, the capacity of MGDs to potently degrade otherwise ‘undruggable' proteins and the therapeutic opportunities for such MGDs to treat immune-mediated diseases with a novel, orally dosed modality blocking multiple pathogenic cytokines and secreted autoantibodies, work being performed with Novartis to advance MRT-6160 into Phase 2 studies across multiple indications, including the scope and timing of any such Phase 2 studies, about preclinical data presented at the ACR Convergence 2025 supporting the potential of MRT-6160 to address multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including Sjögren's disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and rheumatoid arthritis, among others. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2025, and any subsequent filings, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance, or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, any future presentations, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Certain information contained in these materials and any statements made orally during any presentation of these materials that relate to the materials or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of these materials, we have not independently verified, and make no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of our internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in these materials relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

Investors
Andrew Funderburk
ir@monterosatx.com

Media
Cory Tromblee, Scient PR
media@monterosatx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.GLUENASDAQ:GLUELife Science Investing
GLUE
The Conversation (0)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Establishes Partnership with Leading Shark Conservation Group "OCEARCH" In Preparation for Launch of the Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has established a partnership with OCEARCH, a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on shark populations in order to accelerate the ocean's... Keep Reading...
The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Establishes New Partnership with New York Based "The Bee Conservancy" to Enact Its Purpose-Driven Keystone Species Strategy for the Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has established a partnership with "The Bee Conservancy," forming the foundation for its purpose-driven endangered Keystone Species product marketing strategy for The Gummy... Keep Reading...
The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Appoints Seasoned Chief Marketing Officer in Preparation for Launch of the Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Anthony Gindin to the role of Chief Marketing Officer as the Company prepares to enter the $20 billion (CAD)1 gummy industry.Mr. Anthony Gindin, global... Keep Reading...
Potent Venture Logo

The Gummy Project to Adopt Purpose-Driven Endangered Keystone Species Strategy to Engage Consumers with Launch of Shark and Bee Shaped Gummy Products

Gummy and Jelly Industry valued at $20 billion1The Gummy Project to Champion endangered Keystone Species, supporting global efforts to raise awareness and protect endangered Keystone Species through the sale of high-quality gummy products and engaging storytellingShark Gummies and Bee Gummies to... Keep Reading...
comfort inn langley bc

Phyto Extractions Inc. Officially Launches Shatter For Adult-Use Market

Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions™or the "Company") strives to continuously bring consumers new and innovative products to enhance their experience and overall enjoyment. Shatter is Phyto Extractions™ newest product category,... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw

Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed

Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Feysville Land Use Agreement Signed With Marlinyu Ghoorlie

Battery Metals Investing

NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw

uranium investing

Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed

Rare Earth Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Astron Climbs on Donald Rare Earth Project Support

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Investing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Gold Investing

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe