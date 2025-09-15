Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Novartis for Degraders to Treat Immune-mediated Diseases

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Novartis for Degraders to Treat Immune-mediated Diseases

Novartis receives an exclusive license to an undisclosed discovery target

Novartis also receives options to license two programs from Monte Rosa's growing preclinical immunology portfolio

Monte Rosa to receive an upfront payment of $120 million, plus option maintenance payments, and is eligible for option exercise payments and development, regulatory, and sales milestones, as well as tiered royalties on global net sales

Extended cash runway enables Monte Rosa to accelerate preclinical and clinical-stage immunology & inflammation (I&I) pipeline

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular GLUE degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced an agreement to collaborate with Novartis to develop novel degraders for immune-mediated diseases. The agreement is the Company's second with Novartis, in addition to the global exclusive license agreement for Monte Rosa's VAV1 degraders including MRT-6160, announced in October 2024.

The agreement announced today was uniquely structured by the companies to collaborate on accelerating development of degraders for important immune-mediated diseases driven by highly credentialed and difficult-to-drug targets. Under the agreement, Monte Rosa's scientists will apply their proprietary AI/ML-enabled QuEEN™ product engine for the discovery and development of degraders to be further developed and commercialized by Novartis.

"We are extremely excited to extend our relationship with Novartis beyond our previously announced VAV1 agreement given the strong progress made to advance MRT-6160 toward initiation of multiple Phase 2 studies in immune-mediated diseases," said Markus Warmuth, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Monte Rosa Therapeutics. "We believe this new agreement further strengthens our relationship with Novartis, a recognized global leader in immune-mediated diseases, and reflects the expansive opportunity in the space for our highly selective and potent MGDs. Our AI/ML-enabled QuEEN™ product engine continues to generate new insights and opportunities, delivering an expanding pipeline of programs directed against a breadth of historically undruggable immunology targets. This new collaboration allows us to expedite the development of certain of those programs with Novartis, leveraging their recognized development and commercialization capabilities. The agreement further strengthens our financial position, which allows us to progress our wholly owned programs, including multiple undisclosed targets in Th1, Th2, and Th17-driven autoimmune conditions, and provides runway beyond multiple anticipated Phase 2 readouts for MRT-8102, MRT-6160, and MRT-2359."

"We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Monte Rosa Therapeutics, building on the strong foundation and progress established through the VAV1 program," said Fiona Marshall, Ph.D., President of Biomedical Research at Novartis. "This new agreement underscores our commitment to advancing targeted protein degradation as a promising approach to address immune-mediated diseases with high unmet need. We believe Monte Rosa's QuEEN™ platform has the potential to uncover new insights in this field.  We look forward to working together to translate these insights into transformative therapies for patients."

Agreement Details and Financial Terms
Under the terms of the agreement, Monte Rosa will receive an upfront payment of $120 million. Monte Rosa will also receive payments to maintain the options. In total deal value, Monte Rosa is eligible to receive up to $5.7 billion, including upfront, option maintenance, preclinical milestone, option exercise, and development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments across programs, as well as tiered royalties on global net sales in the high single to low double-digit range.

Monte Rosa's publicly disclosed pipeline programs are outside the scope of this agreement.

Monte Rosa plans to provide further information regarding its updated cash position and runway in its third quarter 2025 earnings update.

Lazard served as the exclusive financial advisor to Monte Rosa for this agreement.

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases in the areas of oncology, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and more. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa's QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry's leading pipeline of MGDs, which spans autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes express and implied "forward-looking statements," including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements about obligations under the Collaboraton Agreement, the receipt of upfront, option maintenance payments, option exercise payment and development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on global net sales under the agreement, the Company's growing preclinical immunology portfolio, the development progress and future commercialization of  VAV1 MGDs, including MRT-6160, our expectations regarding the expansive opportunity in the space for our highly selective and potent MGDs, our belief that our AI/ML-enabled QuEEN™ product engine will continue to generate new insights and opportunities, delivering an expanding pipeline of programs directed against a breadth of historically undruggable immunology targets, statements relating to our relationship with Novartis, our expectation that this collaboration will allow us to expedite the development of certain of our programs, statements around the advancement and application of our pipeline, and the planned update related to our financial position and cash runway, among others. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those risks and uncertainties set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2025, and any subsequent filings, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although our management believes that the expectations reflected in our statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that the future results, performance, or events and circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and should not be construed as statements of fact. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, any future presentations, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Certain information contained in these materials and any statements made orally during any presentation of these materials that relate to the materials or are based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of these materials, we have not independently verified, and make no representations as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of our internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in these materials relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

Investors
Andrew Funderburk
ir@monterosatx.com

Media
Cory Tromblee, Scient PR
media@monterosatx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.GLUENASDAQ:GLUELife Science Investing
GLUE
The Conversation (0)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It has developed a protein degradation platform, called QuEEN, that enables to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader, or MGD, product candidates.

The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Establishes Partnership with Leading Shark Conservation Group "OCEARCH" In Preparation for Launch of the Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has established a partnership with OCEARCH, a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on shark populations in order to accelerate the ocean's return to balance and abundance.

  • OCEARCH is a global non-profit conducting unprecedented research on sharks that will be supported by The Gummy Project's initial product line of shark gummies
  • The Company's keystone species* strategy is designed to engage consumers and deliver tangible conservation outcomes
  • Partnership with OCEARCH will deliver education and consumer engagement content, while delivering data to manage threatened shark populations

"We are absolutely thrilled to have established this significant partnership with OCEARCH (www.ocearch.org), and the previously announced 'Bee Conservancy (www.thebeeconservancy.org),' both of which are essential to the Gummy Project's "Keystone" species strategy, helping to raise awareness of endangered "Keystone" species that are crucial to the planet's ecosystems," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of the Company "The Gummy Project is purpose driven, supporting endangered, "Keystone" species, one gummy at a time - and by doing so, we are supporting some of the world's most important ecosystems while providing a healthier and more sustainable alternative to the typical sugar-packed gummy - and very importantly, engaging consumers with a feel-good marketing strategy."

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Establishes New Partnership with New York Based "The Bee Conservancy" to Enact Its Purpose-Driven Keystone Species Strategy for the Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has established a partnership with "The Bee Conservancy," forming the foundation for its purpose-driven endangered Keystone Species product marketing strategy for The Gummy Project's initial gummy product line, featuring Bees and Sharks.

  • The Bee Conservancy partnership paves way for the launch of The Gummy Project purpose driven strategy, delivering consumer reach, educational content and co-marketing across multiple communications channels
  • The Gummy Project to Champion endangered Keystone Species, supporting global efforts to raise awareness and protect endangered Keystone Species through the sale of high-quality gummy products and engaging storytelling
  • Bee and Shark Gummies to lead the way for consumer launch and building purpose driven conservation partnerships

"Our new partnership with "The Bee Conservancy" is fundamental to the The Gummy Project's commitment to helping raise awareness of endangered species that are crucial to the world's ecosystems," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of the Company. "We will be working collaboratively with the Bee Conservancy to align our Keystone Species strategy across multiple channels including, packaging, education, media promotion, social influencers, events and more as we support their efforts to protect bees, which are critical to all life on this planet."

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Appoints Seasoned Chief Marketing Officer in Preparation for Launch of the Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Anthony Gindin to the role of Chief Marketing Officer as the Company prepares to enter the $20 billion (CAD)1 gummy industry.

  • Mr. Anthony Gindin, global marketing strategist and plant-based entrepreneur to lead brand development of gummy product line
  • Company also announces launch of The Gummy Project's splash page at ir.shopgummies.com

"We are thrilled to have Anthony Gindin join the team," said Charlie Lamb, Potent President and CEO. "His knowledge in the plant based sector, from market resarch to product sourcing, brand positioning, digital presence, sales and marketing through to market launch, provides our group with the expertise to expedite our entry into the low-sugar gummy sector."

Keep reading...Show less
Potent Venture Logo

The Gummy Project to Adopt Purpose-Driven Endangered Keystone Species Strategy to Engage Consumers with Launch of Shark and Bee Shaped Gummy Products

  • Gummy and Jelly Industry valued at $20 billion1
  • The Gummy Project to Champion endangered Keystone Species, supporting global efforts to raise awareness and protect endangered Keystone Species through the sale of high-quality gummy products and engaging storytelling
  • Shark Gummies and Bee Gummies to lead the way for consumer launch and conservation partnerships

Further to its press release dated December 22, 2021 announcing a name change from Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") to the Gummy Project Inc. (the "Gummy Project"), effective upon completion of the "change of business", the Company is excited to announce its purpose-driven endangered Keystone Species product marketing strategy for the Gummy Project's initial gummy product line.

Keep reading...Show less
comfort inn langley bc

Phyto Extractions Inc. Officially Launches Shatter For Adult-Use Market

Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions™or the "Company") strives to continuously bring consumers new and innovative products to enhance their experience and overall enjoyment. Shatter is Phyto Extractions™ newest product category, with three new high THC extract offerings produced from single-source strains (local to BC and ON). Available in three highly popular strains including: Blue Gorilla OG, Pink Kush and D Bubba, all Phyto Extractions™ shatter is extracted and processed in a controlled laboratory environment to prevent contaminants, living up to the brands promise of offering consumers products that are free of additives and synthetic fillers

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and MagSense® HER2 Breast Cancer diagnostic imaging program, supporting the planned Phase 2 Clinical Trial expected to commence towards the end of 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare.

But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no indication that US hospitals are stockpiling equipment ahead of expected price hikes, according to recent findings from GlobalData.

Keep reading...Show less
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This establishes the timeline for the planned safety and efficacy futility interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC).

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access Emyria’s Empax PTSD care program delivered in association with Perth Clinic.

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will integrate HITIQ’s PROTEQT technology. The result is a fully developed, market-ready solution that merges HITIQ’s smart sensor technology with Shock Doctor’s unmatched global production partner capabilities.

Keep reading...Show less
HeartSciences Inc

HeartSciences Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for MyoVista Insights AI-ECG Algorithm for Detecting Aortic Stenosis

Aortic Stenosis is a Serious and Widespread Condition; The AI-ECG Algorithm Offers a Powerful Diagnostic Solution Designed for Seamless Integration with Hospital EHR Systems

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Graphite One Announces Warrant Extension

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

gold investing

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Tech Investing

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Precious Metals Investing

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Limited Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

Gold Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Guardian Exploration Gains 94 Percent

×