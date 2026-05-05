Monte Rosa Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Monte Rosa Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLUE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel molecular GLUE degrader (MGD)-based medicines, today announced the grant of inducement equity awards to four newly hired non-executive employees as a material inducement to commencing their employment with the Company.

The employees received, in the aggregate, non-qualified stock options to purchase 38,925 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, with an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of $18.80 as reported by Nasdaq on May 1, 2026, the effective date of the grant or the "Grant Date", which will vest 25% on the first anniversary of the Grant Date and in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date; and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 8,550 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics common stock, which will vest 25% on each of the first four anniversaries of the Grant Date, subject to the employee's continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date, or collectively, the Awards.

All of the above-described Awards were granted outside of stockholder-approved equity incentive plans and are pursuant to the Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. 2026 Inducement Plan. The Awards were approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to the employees entering into employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing highly selective molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines for patients living with serious diseases. MGDs are small molecule protein degraders that have the potential to treat many diseases that other modalities, including other degraders, cannot. Monte Rosa's QuEEN™ (Quantitative and Engineered Elimination of Neosubstrates) discovery engine combines AI-guided chemistry, diverse chemical libraries, structural biology, and proteomics to rationally design MGDs with unprecedented selectivity. Monte Rosa has developed the industry's leading pipeline of first-in-class and only-in-class MGDs, spanning autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, oncology, and beyond, with three programs in the clinic. Monte Rosa has ongoing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies in the areas of immunology, oncology, and neurology. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

Investors
Andrew Funderburk
ir@monterosatx.com

Media
Cory Tromblee, Scient PR
media@monterosatx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.GLUEnasdaq:glue
GLUE
The Conversation (0)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Establishes Partnership with Leading Shark Conservation Group "OCEARCH" In Preparation for Launch of the Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has established a partnership with OCEARCH, a global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on shark populations in order to accelerate the ocean's... Keep Reading...
The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Establishes New Partnership with New York Based "The Bee Conservancy" to Enact Its Purpose-Driven Keystone Species Strategy for the Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that it has established a partnership with "The Bee Conservancy," forming the foundation for its purpose-driven endangered Keystone Species product marketing strategy for The Gummy... Keep Reading...
The Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Appoints Seasoned Chief Marketing Officer in Preparation for Launch of the Gummy Project

Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Anthony Gindin to the role of Chief Marketing Officer as the Company prepares to enter the $20 billion (CAD)1 gummy industry.Mr. Anthony Gindin, global... Keep Reading...
Potent Venture Logo

The Gummy Project to Adopt Purpose-Driven Endangered Keystone Species Strategy to Engage Consumers with Launch of Shark and Bee Shaped Gummy Products

Gummy and Jelly Industry valued at $20 billion1The Gummy Project to Champion endangered Keystone Species, supporting global efforts to raise awareness and protect endangered Keystone Species through the sale of high-quality gummy products and engaging storytellingShark Gummies and Bee Gummies to... Keep Reading...
comfort inn langley bc

Phyto Extractions Inc. Officially Launches Shatter For Adult-Use Market

Phyto Extractions Inc. (formerly, Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd.) (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) ("Phyto Extractions™or the "Company") strives to continuously bring consumers new and innovative products to enhance their experience and overall enjoyment. Shatter is Phyto Extractions™ newest product category,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cyanide Leach Returns Strong 88% Gold Solubility at Mt Solit

Bahia Metals Corp. to Participate in Brazil's SIMEXMIN 2026 Mining Symposium and Host Mangueiros Project Site Visit

Domestic Metals Closes Private Placement

Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS

Related News

base metals investing

Cyanide Leach Returns Strong 88% Gold Solubility at Mt Solit

gold investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold Price Staying Strong, Top Drivers I'm Watching Now

silver investing

Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Silver-mining Companies in 2026

gold investing

Regis, Vault Ink US$7.7 Billion Merger to Create Australia's Third Top Gold Miner

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Corp. to Participate in Brazil's SIMEXMIN 2026 Mining Symposium and Host Mangueiros Project Site Visit

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Closes Private Placement

precious metals investing

Freegold Drills 1.43 g/t Au over 74.9 m at Golden Summit as 50,000 m 2026 Drill Program Accelerates Towards PFS