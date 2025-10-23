Montauk Renewables Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call for Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Montauk Renewables, Inc. ("Montauk" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas ("RNG"), will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company will issue a press release reporting the financial results after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the day prior to the conference call and webcast.

Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Participant Access: [ Link Here ]

Please register for the conference call and webcast using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. Please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860 if you experience technical difficulties.

The conference call and webcast will have a live Q&A session and be available here and on the Company's website at https://ir.montaukrenewables.com .

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through November 6, 2026.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid ("Renewable Electricity"). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has operations at 13 projects and ongoing development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com .

Company Contact:

John Ciroli
Chief Legal Officer (CLO) & Secretary
investors@montaukenergy.com
(412) 747-8700

Investor Relations Contact:

Georg Venturatos
Gateway Group
MNTK@Gateway-grp.com
(949) 574-3860


