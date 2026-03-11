Montauk Renewables Announces Full Year 2025 Results

Montauk Renewables, Inc. ("Montauk" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery, and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas ("RNG"), today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Full Year Highlights:

        • Revenues of $176.4 million, flat year over year

        • Net Income of $1.7 million, decreased 82.0% year over year

        • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $35.6 million, decreased 16.5% year over year

        • RNG production of 5.6 million MMBtu, increased 1.0% year over year

        • RINs sold of 44.1 million, increased 7.5 million or 20.5% year over year

We reported an increase in the total volume of RINs sold in 2025 of 20.5% when compared to 2024 and we reported an increase in RNG production in 2025 of 1.0% over 2024 when considering the 2024 fourth quarter sale of an RNG facility. These increases were offset by a 29.0% decrease in average RIN pricing in 2025 when compared to 2024. In connection to our joint venture, GreenWave Energy Partners, LLC, we began matching available RNG volumes to dispensing opportunities through GreenWave's transportation pathways.  As a result, we have recorded investment income from the joint venture in 2025 of $1.5 million from the 706 thousand RINs separated by GreenWave distributed to us.  In March 2026, we successfully negotiated a five-year gas rights extension at our Raeger facility.

In September 2025, a joint motion was filed with the North Carolina Utilities Commission ("NCUC") by various entities seeking to modify and delay certain aspects of the Clean Energy Portfolio Standards, specifically, the portfolio standards relating to swine RECs. In October 2025, we filed response comments to the joint motion with the NCUC requesting they grant modifications or delays only to individual power supplies that have demonstrated need, require power suppliers that have not achieved 100% compliance in 2025 to apply any cumulatively acquired swine RECs to the suppliers unsatisfied 2025 pro rata obligation, and modify the swine REC set-aside for 2026 and beyond to match the requirement originally set by North Carolina in 2018. In January 2026, the NCUC denied the request for waivers and determined that parties must use banked RECs to meet 2025 compliance targets with the ability to use solar RECs to fill any compliance shortage. The compliance obligations for those utilities filing the September 2025 joint motion continue to increase through 2029. We have begun to commission the facility and expect our production and revenue generation activities to commence in April 2026.

Full Year Financial Results

Total revenues in 2025 were $176.4 million, flat compared to $175.7 million in 2024. Our average realized RIN price in 2025 was $2.33 which decreased approximately 29.0% compared to $3.28 in 2024. Natural gas index pricing increased approximately 51.1% during 2025 compared to 2024.  Operating and maintenance expenses for our RNG facilities were $59.1 million, an increase of $5.7 million (10.7%) compared to $53.4 million in 2024. The primary drivers of this increase were increased utility expense, preventative maintenance, wellfield operational enhancement programs, media change outs and disposal costs at our Apex, Atascocita, Rumpke, and Raeger facilities. We also reported within operating and maintenance expenses the costs related to the RINs distributed to us from GreenWave and the costs related to pathway dispensing associated with our dispensing RNG in exclusive unique and proprietary pathways.  Our Renewable Electricity Generation operating and maintenance expenses in 2025 were $14.7 million, an increase of $2.0 million (15.3%) compared to $12.7 million in 2024, primarily driven by non-capitalizable expenses at our Montauk Ag Renewables project. Total general and administrative expenses were $31.7 million in 2025, a decrease of $4.6 million (12.5%) compared to $36.3 million in 2024. The decrease was primarily related to elevated stock-based compensation expense in 2024 as a result of the accelerated vesting of a terminated employee's restricted share awards.  Operating income in 2025 was $0.9 million, a decrease of $15.2 million (94.7%) compared to $16.1 million in 2024. Net income in 2025 was $1.7 million, a decrease of $8.0 million (82.0%) compared to $9.7 million in 2024.

Full Year Operational Results

We produced approximately 5.6 million Metric Million British Thermal Units ("MMBtu") of RNG in 2025, flat compared to 2024. We increased our production when considering our 2024 fourth quarter sale of our Southern facility which produced 85 thousand MMBtu in 2024. Our Rumpke facility produced 218 thousand MMBtu more in 2025 compared to 2024 as a result of increased volumes of feedstock gas. Our McCarty facility produced 76 thousand MMBtu less in 2025 compared to 2024 as a result of landfill host wellfield bifurcation and changes to the wellfield collection system.  We produced approximately 177 thousand megawatt hours ("MWh") in Renewable Electricity in 2025, a decrease of 9 thousand MWh compared to 186 thousand MWh produced in 2024. Our Security facility produced approximately 6 thousand MWh less in 2025 compared to 2024 as a result of us ceasing operations in connection with the sale of gas rights back to the landfill host.

2026 Full Year Outlook

        • RNG revenues are expected to range between $175 and $190 million

        • RNG production volumes are expected to range between 5.8 and 6.1 million MMBtu

        • Renewable Electricity revenues are expected to range between $35 and $41 million

        • Renewable Electricity production volumes are expected to range between 195 and 207 thousand MWh

Renewable Electricity revenues and production guidance increase is driven by the anticipated COD of our Montauk Ag Renewables project in North Carolina.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss results. The registration for the conference call will be available via the following link:

        • https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI80f74912936e49b5ac81776a7659fcb5

Please register for the conference call and webcast using the above link in advance of the call start time. The webcast platform will register your name and organization as well as provide dial-ins numbers and a unique access pin. The conference call will be broadcast live and be available for replay at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mr5qq9ie/ and on the Company's website at https://ir.montaukrenewables.com after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 12, 2027.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include references to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are Non-GAAP financial measures. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe the measures assist investors in analyzing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are financial measurements of performance that management and the board of directors use in their financial and operational decision-making and in the determination of certain compensation programs. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental performance measures that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or a measure of our liquidity or profitability.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid ("Renewable Electricity"). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 13 operating projects and on going development projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com

Montauk Renewables, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
   
           
(in thousands, except per share data)          
           
  as of December 31,  
ASSETS 2025     2024  
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,752     $ 45,621  
Accounts and other receivables   9,167       8,172  
Current restricted cash   8       8  
Income tax receivable   702       41  
Current portion of derivative instruments   220       471  
Prepaid insurance and other current assets   3,306       2,911  
Total current assets $ 37,155     $ 57,224  
Non-current restricted cash $ 430     $ 375  
Property, plant and equipment, net   341,395       252,288  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net   19,605       18,113  
Deferred tax assets   5,550       1,272  
Non-current portion of derivative instruments       298  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   9,082       7,064  
Finance lease right-of-use assets   39       110  
Equity method investment   3,824      
Other assets   18,380       12,271  
Total assets $ 435,460     $ 349,015  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 15,638     $ 8,856  
Accrued liabilities   11,735       10,069  
Related party payable       625  
Current portion of operating lease liability   3,287       2,049  
Current portion of finance lease liability   32       76  
Current portion of long-term debt   2,733       11,853  
Total current liabilities $ 33,425     $ 33,528  
Long-term debt, less current portion   126,000       43,763  
Non-current portion of operating lease liability   5,880       5,138  
Non-current portion of finance lease liability   8       36  
Asset retirement obligations   6,960       6,338  
Other liabilities   39       2,795  
           
Total liabilities $ 172,312     $ 91,598  
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
           
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 690,000,000 shares; 143,912,811 and 143,792,811 shares issued at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 143,244,544 and 142,711,797 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   1,431       1,426  
Treasury stock, at cost, 2,521,886 and 2,308,524 shares December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   (21,681 )     (21,262 )
Additional paid-in capital   226,302       221,905  
Retained earnings   57,096       55,348  
Total stockholders' equity   263,148       257,417  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 435,460     $ 349,015  
           


Montauk Renewables, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
   
           
           
           
           
(in thousands, except per share data) For The Year Ended December 31,  
  2025     2024  
Total operating revenues $ 176,382     $ 175,736  
           
Operating expenses:          
Operating and maintenance expenses   77,646       66,663  
General and administrative expenses   31,736       36,286  
Royalties, transportation, gathering and production fuel   32,945       31,502  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   29,972       23,515  
Impairment loss   3,231       1,586  
Transaction costs   -       61  
Total operating expenses $ 175,530     $ 159,613  
Operating income $ 852     $ 16,123  
           
Other expenses (income):          
Interest expense $ 4,816     $ 5,277  
Income from equity investment $ (1,485 )    
Other expense (income)   8       (1,331 )
Total other expenses $ 3,339     $ 3,946  
(Loss) income before income taxes $ (2,487 )   $ 12,177  
           
Income tax (benefit) expense   (4,235 )     2,443  
Net income $ 1,748     $ 9,734  
           
Income per share:          
Basic $ 0.01     $ 0.07  
Diluted $ 0.01     $ 0.07  
           
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:          
Basic   143,020,271       142,279,079  
Diluted   143,076,091       142,397,493  
               


Montauk Renewables, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(in thousands):          
  For The Year Ended December 31,  
  2025     2024  
Cash flows from operating activities:          
Net income $ 1,748     $ 9,734  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   29,972       23,515  
(Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes   (4,278 )     804  
Stock-based compensation   4,444       9,959  
Derivative mark-to-market adjustments and settlements   549       486  
Net loss on disposal of assets   36      
(Decrease) increase in earn-out liability   594       (1,703 )
Accretion of asset retirement obligations   485       445  
Liabilities associated with properties sold       (225 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   391       360  
Impairment loss   3,231       1,586  
Non cash expense - RINs sold from equity method investment   1,661      
Income from equity method investment   (1,485 )    
Cash provided (used) by changes in assets and liabilities:          
Accounts receivable   (995 )     4,580  
Royalty offset long term receivable   (4,595 )     (3,089 )
Income tax receivable   (661 )     (354 )
Critical spare inventory   (1,694 )     472  
Accounts payable and Accrued liabilities   735       (2,298 )
Other   196       (477 )
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 30,334     $ 43,795  
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Capital expenditures $ (116,542 )   $ (62,323 )
Asset acquisition         (820 )
Capital contributions to equity method investments   (4,000 )      
Cash collateral deposits   55       (48 )
Proceeds from sale of assets         1,000  
Net cash used in investing activities $ (120,487 )   $ (62,191 )
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Repayments of long-term debt $ (12,000 )   $ (8,000 )
Borrowings on revolver   105,000        
Repayments on revolver   (20,000 )      
Contingent consideration payments   (4,176 )      
Common stock issuance   5       6  
Treasury stock purchase   (419 )     (1,780 )
Related party receivable          
Finance lease payments   (71 )     (68 )
Net cash provided (used) in financing activities $ 68,339     $ (9,842 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (21,814 )   $ (28,238 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period $ 46,004     $ 74,242  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 24,190     $ 46,004  
           
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,752     $ 45,621  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents - current 8     8  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents - non-current 430     375  
  $ 24,190     $ 46,004  
           
Supplemental cash flow information:          
Cash paid for interest, net of $1,308 and $0 capitalized respectively $ 4,058     $ 4,300  
Cash paid for income taxes   783       1,993  
Accrual for purchase of property, plant and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities   11,785       4,699  
Non-cash purchase of Treasury stock       8,309  
Non-cash RIN distribution from equity method investment   1,661      
             


Montauk Renewables, INC.  
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES  
   
           
(in thousands):          
           
The following table provides our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation to net income which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively:  
           
           
           
  For The Year Ended December 31,  
  2025     2024  
Net income $ 1,748     $ 9,734  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   29,972       23,515  
Interest expense   4,816       5,277  
Income tax (benefit) expense   (4,235 )     2,443  
Consolidated EBITDA   32,301       40,969  
            
Impairment loss   3,231       1,586  
Net loss on sale of assets   36        
Transaction costs         61  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,568     $ 42,616  
           

