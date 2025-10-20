Mont Sorcier Project Making Good Progress

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, is pleased to provide shareholders with a brief update as regards the Mont Sorcier high purity iron deposit on which Chibougamau retains a two percent (2%) Gross Metal royalty. The following is a short text from todays Cerrado Gold's press release in which they provided further information on progress at Mont Sorcier. They have made significant progress drilling 17,000 metres of infill to update the resource to the Proven and Probable categories to provide a feasibility study by Q2, 2026. The portion of the text of the Cerrado press release as regards the Mont Sorcier project is presented below in its entirety.

Mont Sorcier Project Update

"At the Mont Sorcier high-purity iron project, all key workstreams continued to progress the feasibility study, and the Company completed an infill drilling program to update sufficient resources to the Proven and Probable categories. Over 17,000 metres were drilled with results to be incorporated into a new mineral reserve estimate to support the feasibility study, which is targeted for completion in Q2 2026.

The Bankable Feasibility Study aims to provide a detailed updated economic study on the potential for the project as highlighted in the previous 2022 NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") that delivered a project NPV 8% of US$1.6 billion based upon iron concentrates grading 65% iron. As highlighted previously, new test work has now shown the ability to deliver a high-purity DRI-grade Iron concentrate product of over 67% iron, enhancing the projects position delivering a highly desired product to support growing demand from the Green Steel transition.

Cerrado is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier high-purity, high-grade, Direct Reduced Iron project, located on the traditional Cree territory of Eeyou Istchee James Bay in the municipality of Chibougamau. The Mont Sorcier project has the potential to produce a premium iron concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of sustainable development goals."

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



We Seek Safe Harbour. 		CUSIP Number 167101 203
LEI 529900GYUP9EBEF7U709


For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
CEO
Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.
86, 14 th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada, J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@chibougamaumines.com
www.chibougamaumines.com

Forward Looking Statements
Except for historical information this News Release may contain certain "forward looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the Companies expectations and projections. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available under "disclaimer" on the Company's website.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.CBG:CATSXV:CBGGold Investing
CBG:CA
The Conversation (0)

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc.

Rich Checkan, gold bars.

Rich Checkan: Gold Nowhere Near Top, Use Price Dips to Buy

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) recently recommended that investors consider a 60-20-20 portfolio where 20 percent is allocated to gold. Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, crunches the numbers, explaining what that type of shift could mean for the yellow metal. He also... Keep Reading...
Graphic reading "Top 5 Canadian mining stocks this week" in front of stock market graph in background.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: JZR Gold Jumps 113 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.The Government of Ontario started taking applications for resource development projects under... Keep Reading...
Nevgold President, CEO and Director Brandon Bonifacio.

NevGold Discovers “Highest-grade” Antimony Drilled to Date at Nevada Project

With grades of up to 14.9 percent, NevGold's (TSXV:NAU,OTCQX:NAUFF) newly discovered Bullet zone within the Resurrection Ridge target area is the highest-grade antimony ever drilled to date at the company’s Limo Butte project in Nevada, according to NevGold’s president and CEO, Brandon... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Golden arrow and steps on dark background, symbolizing upward progress.

Aureka Reports Highest-grade Gold Assay at Irvine Project to Date

Aureka (ASX:AKA) said on Wednesday (October 15) that it has achieved a milestone at its flagship Irvine gold project, recording the highest-grade assay since the asset's discovery in 2017.The assay was within a larger 10 metre gold intercept zone, with results as follows:10 metres at 12.1 grams... Keep Reading...
Golden bars background with a rising green arrow; text: "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$4,300, Silver Soars Past US$54

It's been yet another historic week for gold and silver, with both setting new price records.The yellow metal broke through US$4,200 per ounce and then continued on past US$4,300. It rose as high as US$4,374.43 on Thursday (October 16), putting its year-to-date gain at about 67 percent.... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drilling

Maiden Drilling Results from Mt Solitary

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Basin Energy Ltd Significant Mineralisation Confirmed In Sweden

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

High-grade gold assays returned in Menzies DD drilling

Base Metals Investing

Maiden Drilling Results from Mt Solitary

Copper Investing

Copper Price Update: Q3 2025 in Review

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony's Rise: A Strategic Shift

Rare Earth Investing

Australian Prime Minister and President Trump Pen Rare Earths Deal

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES C$8 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Australia Investing

Basin Energy Ltd Significant Mineralisation Confirmed In Sweden