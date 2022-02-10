Precious MetalsInvesting News

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the final assay results of eleven (11) previously announced and four (4) new drill holes, testing the resource expansion potential of the Windjammer South mineral resource, located within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drilling is part of the 20202021 72,500 metre ("m") program in 130 drill holes designed to test extensions of the current mineral resource estimate of 4.0 million ("M") ounces indicated gold and 4.4M ounces inferred gold (see February 24, 2021 press release) on the Tower Gold project, located 100 kilometres ("km") east of Timmins, Ontario. Additional holes and assays from other zones in this drill program remain pending.

Drilling successfully intersected wide zones of gold mineralization on the extensions of the Windjammer South gold deposit within and as extensions to the current economic open pit at Windjammer South. Drilling was testing an area over a strike length of 1,000 m and a width of 400 m.

Highlights from the drill results include:

  • MWJ11-36x intersected 2.00 m @ 27.05 grams per tonne "g/t" gold "Au", including 1.00 m @ 53.90 g/t Au
  • MGH18-105x intersected 62.00 m @ 0.58 g/t Au, including 12.00 m @ 1.54 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 6.34 g/t Au
  • MGH21-240 intersected 53.70 m @ 0.52 g/t Au, including 8.00 m @ 1.46 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 2.86 g/t Au
  • MGH21-250 intersected 22.35 m @ 0.80 g/t Au, including 2.40 m @ 4.31 g/t Au, including 1.40 m @ 5.63 g/t Au
  • MGH18-105x intersected 17.00 m @ 0.91 g/t Au, including 5.00 m @ 1.86 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 3.27 g/t Au
  • MGH21-236 intersected 4.50 m @ 3.01 g/t Au, including 0.65 m @ 18.80 g/t Au
  • MGH18-105x intersected 26.00 m @ 0.48 g/t Au, including 1.15 m @ 1.89 g/t Au

Gary O'Connor, Moneta's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The latest drill results from Windjammer South have confirmed gold mineralization in large step outs to the current gold resource, both within the current Windjammer South economic open pit and as extensions to mineralization beyond the open pit. Importantly, these extensions have the potential to significantly improve the economics in areas within the current open pits outside of the current mineral resources. We look forward to releasing the remaining outstanding drill results when they become available and updating the mineral resource estimate for the Tower Gold project in the first half of 2022."

The latest assay results from the Windjammer South resource expansion drill program include the final assay results from eleven (11) previously partially released drill holes, as well as full assay results from an additional four (4) new drill holes for 1,897.0 m, including one drill hole extension (MGH18-105x). The drill program was conducted to test a large area to the south of the Windjammer South deposits within and as extensions to the economic open pit in an area with little historical drilling. The Windjammer South open pit gold deposit currently hosts 1.10 Moz gold at a grade of 0.84 g/t gold in indicated resources and 1.03 Moz at a grade of 1.10 g/t gold in the inferred category at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold (see December 10, 2020 press release). Full assays from an additional 31 drill holes for 13,002 m from the drill program remain pending.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/113354_7cb6f540b4b208de_002.jpg

Figure 1: Tower Gold Project: General Location Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/113354_7cb6f540b4b208de_002full.jpg

Table 1: Selected Significant Drill Results

HoleFrom ToLengthAuGram metres
(#)(m)(m)(m)(g/t)(g x m)
MWJ11-36x543.80545.802.0027.0554.1
includes543.80544.801.0053.9053.9
MGH18-105x396.00458.0062.000.5836.0
includes445.00457.0012.001.5418.5
includes445.00446.001.006.346.3
MGH18-105x464.00481.0017.000.9115.5
includes468.00479.0011.001.1813.0
includes471.00476.005.001.869.3
includes471.00472.001.003.273.3
MGH18-105x491.50515.0023.500.348.0
MGH18-105x534.00560.0026.000.4812.5
includes551.15552.301.151.892.2
MGH21-227380.00412.0032.000.3210.2
MGH21-227387.00400.0013.000.628.1
includes398.00400.002.002.024.0
MGH21-233403.00413.0010.000.818.1
includes403.00409.006.001.227.3
includes408.00409.001.003.273.3
MGH21-233431.00438.007.000.634.4
includes431.00433.002.001.573.1
MGH21-23588.0094.006.000.613.7
includes93.0094.001.002.532.5
MGH21-236412.00419.007.001.077.5
includes417.00418.001.004.955.0
MGH21-236372.00376.504.503.0113.5
includes374.35375.000.6518.8012.2
MGH21-240138.20149.0010.800.626.7
includes144.00145.001.001.901.9
MGH21-240294.30348.0053.700.5227.9
includes304.00312.008.001.4611.7
includes304.00306.002.002.865.7
MGH21-240378.85416.0037.150.269.7
includes378.85380.001.151.391.6
and396.00410.0014.000.344.8
includes396.00398.002.000.921.8
MGH21-241200.00204.004.001.285.1
includes202.00204.002.002.384.8
MGH21-241330.00344.0014.000.466.4
includes332.00334.002.001.052.1
MGH21-25087.65110.0022.350.8017.9
includes92.00110.0018.000.9116.4
includes96.0098.402.404.3110.3
includes97.0098.401.405.637.9

 

Intercepts are calculated using a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, a maximum of 3m internal dilution and no top cap applied. Drill intercepts are not true widths, are reported as drill widths, and are estimated to be 80% to 95% of true width.

Discussion of Drill Results

Drilling was targeting Timiskaming age clastic sediment hosted gold mineralized stacked quartz veins in the Windjammer South area located south of the regional Banded Iron Formation "A" ("BIF A") unit. The drilling was testing a large area within the economic open pit occurring beyond the current Windjammer South gold resource in areas not previously drill tested. The Windjammer South area occurs as the largest open pit gold resource within the Golden Highway portion of the Tower Gold project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/113354_7cb6f540b4b208de_003.jpg

Figure 2: Windjammer South: Drill Hole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/113354_7cb6f540b4b208de_003full.jpg

Drill results from the current program at Windjammer South confirmed the occurrence of shallow west dipping stacked quartz veins sets and associated ankerite-albite-sericite-pyrite alteration haloes in large step-outs beyond the current gold resource. The latest assay results confirmed gold mineralization over an area 1,000 m long, 400 m wide, and down to depths of up to 500 m. Additional results from the Windjammer Central open pit infill drilling program north of the BIF A unit are pending, as are drill results for the open pit expansion drilling to the east in the Halfway area.

Previous partial assay results from fourteen (14) drill holes for a total of 6,974.0 m, drilled as part of the current resource expansion drill program at Windjammer South were released in December 2021 (see December 16, 2021 press release) and returned the following drill highlights;

  • MGH21-227 intersected 18.40 m @ 2.22 g/t Au, including 7.00 m @ 2.71 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 9.49 g/t Au
  • MWJ11-48x intersected 88.55 m @ 0.61 g/t Au, including 25.50 m @ 1.05 g/t Au, including 10.50 m @ 1.64 g/t Au, including 4.50 m @ 2.40 g/t Au
  • MGH21-227 intersected 36.00 m @ 0.83 g/t Au, including 3.00 @ 7.09 g/t Au, including 1.50 m @ 13.50 g/t Au
  • MGH19-124x intersected 9.45 m @ 4.01 g/t Au, including 2.90 m @ 11.87 g/t Au, including 1.00 m @ 19.80 g/t Au
  • MGH21-233 intersected 66.00 m @ 0.62 g/t Au, including 1.50 m @ 2.49 g/t Au
  • MWJ11-48x intersected 42.00 m @ 0.42 g/t Au, including 22.50 m @ 0.89 g/t Au, 13.50 m @ 1.07 g/t Au, including 1.50 m @ 4.16 g/t Au
  • MGH21-240 intersected 47.70 m @ 0.45 g/t Au, including 8.00 m @ 1.46 g/t Au, including 2.00 m @ 2.86 g/t Au

The extensions to the gold resource at Windjammer South have the potential to significantly improve the economics in areas within the current open pits currently containing no mineral resources.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/113354_7cb6f540b4b208de_004.jpg

Figure 3: Windjammer South Drilling- Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4852/113354_7cb6f540b4b208de_004full.jpg

Table 2: New Drill Hole Details- Windjammer South

HoleEastingNorthingElevationAzimuthInclinationDepth
(#)(mE)(mN)(masl)(°)(°)(m)
MGH18-105x*571663537020332791-54750.0
MGH21-235572275537014133070-60603.0
MGH21-241572594537023234965-60504.0
MGH21-248572226537004533075-60412.0

 
*Extended from 372.0m

QA/QC Procedures

Drill core is oriented and cut with half sent to AGAT Laboratories Inc. (AGAT) for drying and crushing to -2 mm, with a 1.00 kg split pulverized to -75 µm (200#). AGAT is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory. A 50 g charge is Fire Assayed and analyzed using an AAS finish for Gold. Samples above 10.00 g/t Au are analyzed by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish and selected samples with visible gold or high-grade mineralization are assayed by Metallic Screen Fire Assay on a 1.00 kg sample. Moneta inserts independent certified reference material and blanks with the samples and assays routine pulp repeats and coarse reject sample duplicates, as well as completing routine third-party check assays at Activation Laboratories Ltd. Randall Salo, P.Geo. is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About Moneta

Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated and 4.4M ounces inferred. The Company's 2020/2021 drill program was designed to test extensions of mineralization and expand the current mineral resource. An updated mineral resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment study encompassing the entire Tower Gold Project will be announced in the first half of 2022. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and a focus on the current resource expansion drilling program, while conducting all business activities in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Gary V. O'Connor, CEO
416-357-3319

Linda Armstrong, Investor Relations
647-456-9223

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.monetagold.com or email us at info@monetagold.com.

This news release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, collectively "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to information with respect to the future performance of the business, its operations and financial performance and condition such as the Company's drilling program and the timing and results thereof;further steps that might be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID-19. and the ability of the Company to finance and carry out its anticipated goals and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

Overview

The Timmins Gold camp in Ontario, Canada, stands as the country's most prolific gold-producing camp. With over 85 million ounces of gold production across the last 100 years, the large region continues to present investors with world-class gold and mineral discovery possibilities.

Mineral exploration companies operating gold projects in this famous gold district leverage excellent infrastructure and positioning near some of the most economic gold players in mining. However, with multiple junior developers in the region, finding the gold mining company with the best gold assets is what stands the best investments apart.

Figure 1 - Cross section with gold assay results (yellow) for drill hole V-21-003 plotted alongside simplified lithologies. For the purposes of plotting, assay values for V-21-001 are capped at 10 g/t Au. (The highest assay ran 16.2 g/t Au over 1.5m.)

Drillhole ID

Interval* (metres)

Grade

(Au g/t)

Capped
@10 g/t Au

From

To

Width*

V-21-003

1.0

169.7

168.65

1.25

1.15

including

1.0

126.0

125.00

1.56

1.43

including

12.5

71.0

58.55

2.14

1.89

V-21-004

46.5

140.3

93.80

0.77

0.71

including

65.0

134.5

69.45

0.90

0.81

Table 2 - Highlight intervals capped at 10 g/t Au in V-21-003 and V-21-004. This capping reduces the effect of "smearing" of high-grade results across lower grade zones of the intervals, demonstrating a robust and relatively consistent signature to the mineralization. *Interval widths reported; at this point there is insufficient data to reliably estimate true widths.

Based on the geological setting, the style of mineralization and the geochemical and mineral associations observed in drill core, Valley is interpreted to be a reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS). Elsewhere, RIRGS gold deposits are known to form important commercial gold resources, including Victoria Gold Corp.'s Eagle Mine in the Yukon and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska. Both deposits are hosted in intrusive rocks analogous to those at Valley.

Valley is currently a discovery-stage bulk-tonnage prospect with no estimated resources nor reserves. At this early stage it is not possible to determine the size of the mineralized system nor whether it will prove to be economically viable.

Figure 2 - Drill hole locations at Valley with soil and rock results on top of 2021 magnetic survey results. Anomalous gold-in-soils defines a WNW-ESE trend that is 900 m in length, roughly parallel to sheeted quartz vein arrays that span the edge of the Valley intrusion. Certain rock samples that yield >5 g/t Au have labels with pink haloes. High-resolution magnetic data captured by drone surveying shows a pronounced magnetic low (blue) over the centre of the intrusion, and a magnetic high (pink) from hornfels alteration. Holes V-21-001 & 002 targeted local structures in a hornfels roof/shoulder pendant in addition to sheeted vein arrays, whereas holes V-21-003 & 004 were drilled to target the sheeted vein arrays themselves.

Figure 3 - Sheeted vein arrays observed in drill holes V-21-003 (top) and V-21-004 (bottom). Subparallel, millimetre- to centimetre-scale quartz veins are present across wide zones in all four holes drilled at Valley in 2021. The density of veins increases towards the intrusion, as expected for this deposit model and as illustrated by the greater density in the silicified diorites(top) versus the hornfels siltstones (bottom). The first 1.5 m shown from 121 m to 122.5 m downhole in V-21-004 averaged 12.0 g/t Au. The system remains open in both directions along strike, and the width and depth of the sheeted vein arrays have yet to be established.

