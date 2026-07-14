Mogotes Metals Announces Exercise of Rights of CD Capital Fund IV L.P.

Mogotes Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOG,OTC:MOGMF) (FSE: OY4) (OTCQB: MOGMF) ("Mogotes", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to the terms of an investor rights agreement with CD Capital Fund IV L.P. ("CD Capital") dated June 2, 2025 (the "Investor Rights Agreement"), CD Capital has provided notice to the Company under the terms of the investor rights agreement that it intends to exercise its right to subscribe for common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") to increase its ownership interest to 19.9% on a partially diluted basis (the "Additional Subscription"), being up to 31,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.49 per Common Share for total proceeds to the Company of $15,190,000.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Additional Subscription will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The closing of the Additional Subscription is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Mogotes Metals Inc.
Allen Sabet, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (647) 846-3313
Email: info@mogotesmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Follow Us

Twitter: https://x.com/mogotesmetals

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305187

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Mogotes Metals MOG:CC TSXV:MOG base metals investing
MOG:CC
The Conversation (0)
StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu

StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at TunduluDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that 228,712 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") were issued today upon the exercise of: (a) 182,970 unlisted options exercisable at C$0.0547 each on or before 19 April 2029; and (b) 45,742 unlisted options exercisable at C$0.1093 each... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Completes Regional QMAG Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry Survey at Carmacks

Cascadia Completes Regional QMAG Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry Survey at Carmacks

Cascadia Minerals Ltd.("Cascadia") (TSXV: CAM,OTC:CAMNF) (OTCQB: CAMNF) is pleased to announce the completion of a high-resolution Quantum Magnetic Gradiometer Technology ("QMAGT") Full Tensor Magnetic Gradiometry geophysical survey at its 100%-owned road-accessible Carmacks copper-gold project... Keep Reading...
A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds

A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global Funds

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced A$5 Million Raising from Strategic Investors & Global FundsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
RDS to Advance Saturn Cu-Ni-Co-PGE and PGE Reef Project

RDS to Advance Saturn Cu-Ni-Co-PGE and PGE Reef Project

Redstone Resources (RDS:AU) has announced RDS to Advance Saturn Cu-Ni-Co-PGE and PGE Reef ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Intersects Skarn-Hosted Copper-Gold Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling Expanding Strike Length to 900m at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce assay results from two drill holes from the recently completed Phase I drill program at the Yuma King Project (the "Project") located in west-central Arizona. Drill hole YK26-002... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

StepOut Drilling Expands Carbonatite Footprint at Tundulu

Sandstone Mineral Resource Grows to 2.9Moz

Chalice Data Review Identifies further Gold Mineralisation

Ridgeline files Early Warning Report in Respect of Spartan Metals Corp.

Related News

precious metals investing

Sandstone Mineral Resource Grows to 2.9Moz

precious metals investing

Chalice Data Review Identifies further Gold Mineralisation

battery metals investing

Ridgeline files Early Warning Report in Respect of Spartan Metals Corp.

gold investing

Triple One Metals Identifies Drill Targets in Emerging Newfoundland Copper-Gold Belt

uranium investing

Brazil Proposes Opening Uranium Sector to Private Investment

gold investing

WGC: Global Gold ETF Flows Remain Positive in H1 2026

lithium investing

Howard Klein: Winning the Critical Minerals Race Requires More Than New Mines