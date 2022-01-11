Global esports organization Gen.G and Mobil 1™, the Official Motor Oil of the NBA, have teamed up to launch The Tune Up, a program designed to help NBA2K players tune up their skills and tune up the community. The Tune Up program runs from January 11th until May 31st and will launch with a NBA2K tournament, giving gamers the chance to compete for cash prizes of, fittingly, $2000 . In May 2022 Gen.G and Twitch ...

GAMING00