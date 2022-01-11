Gaming Investing News
Global esports organization Gen.G and Mobil 1™, the Official Motor Oil of the NBA, have teamed up to launch The Tune Up, a program designed to help NBA2K players tune up their skills and tune up the community. The Tune Up program runs from January 11th until May 31st and will launch with a NBA2K tournament, giving gamers the chance to compete for cash prizes of, fittingly, $2000 . In May 2022 Gen.G and Twitch ...

Global esports organization Gen.G and Mobil 1™, the Official Motor Oil of the NBA, have teamed up to launch The Tune Up, a program designed to help NBA2K players tune up their skills and tune up the community.

The Tune Up program runs from January 11th until May 31st and will launch with a NBA2K tournament, giving gamers the chance to compete for cash prizes of, fittingly, $2000 . In May 2022 , Gen.G and Twitch Partner LosPollosTV will host a second round of tournaments where more $2000 prizes will be on the line. Both tournament finals will be hosted on Gen.G's Twitch channel at twitch.tv/gengesports .

Competing in a tournament is not the only way for gamers to win with Mobil 1 and tune up their skills. The program also includes a Tune Up Sweepstakes. By entering, fans and creator communities will have a chance to win 1:1 coaching sessions with 2K pros, along with other prizes including NBA2K virtual currency and a PS5. To round out the skills side of the activation, the Mobil 1 brand and Gen.G will host a four-part stream series hosted by Twitch partners like MoBuckets, itsPikaaa, and ChicoFilo all about NBA2K gameplay and tips and tricks for gamers to step up their prowess.

The program extends outside of the virtual world as well. The Mobil 1 brand will collaborate with 2K Foundations for a court rehabilitation in Minneapolis , and with Project Backboard for two additional projects in Cleveland and New York , adding an additional dimension to the tune up concept.

"We are incredibly excited to work with Gen.G to create connections across the NBA ecosystem and deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for fans," said Jeremy Blair , Mobil 1 brand strategy and communications advisor. "In the same way the Mobil 1 helps you tune up your car, The Tune Up program is all about finding ways to take the NBA2K experience to the next level, both in-game and out."

"We continue to push the envelope and engage gamers with unique opportunities by creating innovative programs with partners like Mobil 1," said Kahlil Keys , Director of Strategic Partnerships for Gen.G. "We cannot wait to help NBA 2K players and fans "Tune Up" their game and their communities through hands-on support, impactful experiences, and instructional content."

Terms and conditions for The Tune Up Tournament and Sweepstakes can be found here .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobil-1-challenges-nba2k-players-to-tune-up-their-game-with-geng-tigers-of-shanghai-301458186.html

SOURCE Gen.G

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00

Playtika Bolsters Board of Directors with Seasoned Tech Executives

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK), a leading mobile entertainment and gaming company, today announced the appointment of Ms. Dana Gross and Ms. Hong Du to the Company's Board of Directors.  Ms Gross, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Prospera Technologies, will also join the Company's Audit Committee. Ms. Du, Co-President and COO of SINA, will also serve on the Company's Compensation Committee. Gross and Du bring a deep level of technology and public markets expertise to Playtika's board as the company continues to expand and diversify its global foothold, businesses and operations.

Keep reading... Show less

SuperHub.com Project Pivots to Hinder Facebook's Meta

The owners of the Internet domain www.superhub.com one of the oldest continuously owned Web addresses at 26 years, have decided to try and directly inhibit Mark Zuckerberg's takeover of the metaverse. "Basically, we want to impede Mark Zuckerberg's relentless march, aka the 'Z-Menace', by providing easy navigation and privacy to Web users," says owner Tal Newhart .

This widening of the original SuperHub model will bifurcate the portal or browser into two easily navigated regions. One side of SuperHub.com will branch into the familiar 'realverse' including neutral social media, expanding e-commerce platforms, and legal online sports betting platforms such as DraftKings and Barstool Sports. Basically, the fun and useful places we go every day. The other side will navigate into the expanding virtual worlds of the metaverse including doorways to Fortnite and Roblox, NFT platforms such as OpenSea and Rarible, crypto trading, as well as virtual platforms that would include Microsoft's amazing Mixed Reality efforts, such as virtual classrooms. It will not include the privacy shattering world of Meta.

Keep reading... Show less
Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.A)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Virgin Voyages ("Virgin") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG") onboard Virgin's third ship, Resilient Lady. This new order means that once the Jackpot Blitz™ ETG is installed onboard Virgin's Resilient Lady, then Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs will be operating onboard all of Virgin's cruise ships

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are very pleased to see our relationship with Virgin continue to grow with the installation of another Jackpot Blitz™ ETG onto Virgin's newest cruise ship. The Jackpot Blitz™ ETG brings a lengthy track record of success in delivering consistent, fun-filled gaming entertainment to cruise ships while simplifying their staffing needs, all while delivering an amazing turnkey poker experience where guests can play poker with life-like, touch screen card control. Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs are being adopted by more and more land and cruise ship casinos, as is evidenced by several new recent orders including today's announcement, and we are confident this momentum will continue to build throughout 2022."

Keep reading... Show less

Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speach to Present at ICR Virtual Investor Conference Today

Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of award-winning advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced that Aaron Speach CEO, will be speaking virtually today at the ICR Conference 2022 at 9:00 AM ET . Speach will present a fireside chat discussing Esports Technologies' recent $75.9 million acquisition and other key components of the company's future growth strategy.

Keep reading... Show less

Smillage Provides One-Stop Game Publishing Service for Chinese Game Developers

- Smillage, the game studio invested by CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), has successively created popular games such as Catwalk Beauty, Truth Runner and Love Fantasy last year. The success of Hotties Up also represents a solid step taken by Smillage after starting game publishing business recently.

Smillage aims to offer game developers with a closed-loop one-stop service. In the game publishing configuration stage, Smillage provides game developers with accounts in iOS App Store and Google Play, and Facebook BM account for ads to address game testing problems. At first glance, this service may seem basic. As stability issues with these accounts in China , especially Facebook BM accounts, are a major concern for many Chinese game developers, this service has removed a hurdle for many to launch games outside of China from the beginning.

Keep reading... Show less

New Publisher Will Help Indie Developers Make Profitable Games on the Blockchain

- GM Frens, a publisher for indie Web3 games, announced today the launch of its publishing services and accelerator program for indie game developers. The goal of the company is to break down barriers to entry for those wanting to create games and make a living off their creations.

The boom of NFTs and blockchain technology has opened up a whole host of opportunities in the gaming world. However, many developers have a limited understanding of how Web3 technologies apply to games, or lack the tools and expertise to launch their games with an eye toward long-term success and profitability. Those are the issues that GM Frens aims to solve with its publishing services and developer accelerator program.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×