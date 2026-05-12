Mithril Drills 7.00 G/T Gold, 370 G/T Silver Over 9.65 M Including 30.7 G/T Gold, 1,780 G/T Silver Over 0.5 M At Target 1, Copalquin

(TheNewswire)
Melbourne, Australia and Vancouver, Canada May 12, 2026 - TheNewswire - Mithril Silver and Gold Limited ("Mithril" or the "Company") (TSXV: MSG) (ASX: MTH) (OTCQB: MTIRF) is pleased to provide details of continued drilling progress at Mithril's district scale Copalquin property, Durango State, Mexico.
Update Highlights
-
Hole RE26-009 confirms the previously intercepted high-grade gold-silver mineralisation approximately 300 metres west of the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)0F1 boundary, supporting meaningful resource footprint expansion for the upcoming June 2026 update
-
The final phase of drilling within the November 2021 Target 1 MRE footprint to upgrade geological confidence has resulted in overall confirmation of vein thickness and mineral continuity
-
Target 1 resource upgrade drilling highlights include:
-
9.65 m @ 7.00 g/t gold, and 370 g/t silver from 271.40 m (RE26-009), including
-
2.75 m @ 8.58 g/t gold, and 486 g/t silver from 271.40 m, including
0.95 m @ 15.15 g/t gold, and 980 g/t silver from 271.40 m, and including
3.25 m @ 11.52 g/t gold, and 596 g/t silver from 275.80 m, including
0.50 m @ 30.70 g/t gold, and 1,780 g/t silver from 276.45 m, plus
-
-
0.55 m @ 6.55 g/t gold, and 400 g/t silver from 285.60 m (RE26-009)
-
3.45 m @ 12.09 g/t gold, and 249 g/t silver from 153.90 m (RE26-004), including
-
0.85 m @ 24.60 g/t gold, and 327 g/t silver from 156.00 m,
-
-
16.00 m @ 0.59 g/t gold, and 41 g/t silver from 78.15 m (RE26-003), including
-
0.65 m @ 3.48 g/t gold, and 258 g/t silver from 91.20 m
-
3.60 m @ 2.18 g/t gold, and 24.9 g/t silver from 58.80 m (LS26-005), including
0.75 m @ 9.60 g/t gold, and 111 g/t silver from 61.65 m, plus
-
0.50 m @ 10.30 g/t gold, and 14.4 g/t silver from 171.00 m (LS26-005), plus
-
1.20 m @ 10.55 g/t gold, and 8.0 g/t silver from 239.20 m (LS26-005)
-
Expansion drilling continues in advance of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate planned for late June 2026
-
District target generation continues with mapping, sampling, aerial magnetic survey interpretation and structural study work preceding drill testing as part of the 25,000 metres for 2026
The recent resource upgrade drilling at Target 1 targeted areas within and around the perimeter of Inferred Mineral Resources defined in November 2021 aiming to further develop the technical confidence in the geology and mineral continuity. These areas include portions of the near surface Cometa, Refugio and La Soledad vein systems within the Target 1 area.
Hole RE26-009 was drilled as a 50 m step out to the high-grade intercepts previously reported in Target 1 for holes MTH-RE25-44 and MTH-RE25-451F2 which are located approximately 300 m to the west and down plunge from the November 2021 MRE footprint.
"We are very encouraged by the drilling results from at El Refugio and La Soledad which successfully achieved two key objectives," stated James Barr, Mithril's VP Exploration. "The first was to test along projected ore shoot trends for expansion potential of the mineralized footprint, and the second was to test areas within the existing mineral footprint to confirm trends and strengthen confidence in our geological model.
At El Refugio West, intersections of high-grade silver and gold mineralisation across a wide interval in hole RE26-009 has improved our understanding of the projected ore shoot and confirms the potential expansion of the resource footprint up to 300 metres west of the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate. At La Soledad, the high-grade intersection of predominantly gold-enriched mineralisation in LS26-005 extends the mineralisation to the southeast and, along with geochemical information, is indicating the style of mineralisation may be distinct from the El Refugio vein.
Our team remains focused on completing this important drilling campaign in advance of upgrading and refining the Target 1 mineral resource, anticipated in late June. At the same time, we are advancing a strong pipeline of high potential exploration targets that will support continued exploration momentum in the second half of 2026."
Copalquin District - 2026
Mithril is undertaking an aggressive exploration programme in 2026, with up to 25,000 metres of drilling planned during the first 6 - 8 months of the year across the Copalquin District. Upcoming work is focussing on expanding known mineralised zones, testing new high-priority targets, integrating district-wide geophysical data, and continuing to advance the Company's district-scale exploration thesis. The district features over 100 historic underground workings (c.1850 – 1910) including several multi-level mines and 200 small surface workings. Mapping and sampling across the lower half of the 70 km2 mining concession area demonstrates and a large epithermal silver-gold system with multiple target areas for potential resource growth plus the underlying conduit system responsible for the widespread gold and silver mineralisation.
The northern half of the Copalquin concession area features large areas of alteration. The LiDAR image shows evidence of historic mining activity and indicates some key structures. Along with historic sampling data, the northern section of the property presents as an additional, potentially significant and large exploration area within Mithril's Copalquin mining concessions.
The nearby 20 km2 La Dura property has recently been added to the portfolio providing a brown field property with a database of mapping, sampling and drilling2F3. The recent LiDAR survey3F4 has revealed multiple historic workings within the concession area, including the 4-level high-grade La Dura mine. An initial 1.5 km long mineralisation corridor has been identified as a future drill target. An aerial magnetic survey has been complete with interpretation work currently progressing.
Click Image To View Full Size
Figure 1 Mithril's Copalquin and La Dura property locations in Durango State, Mexico
Figure 2 LiDAR identified historic workings across the 70km2 district. Current drilling locations at Target 1, Target 3 and Target 5 with ongoing mapping and sampling plus recently completed aerial magnetic survey (report pending)
Figure 3 Property-wide channel sampling results for the middle and south district sections within ~50% of the 70 km2 mining concession area covering the Copalquin District. Current drilling locations at Target 1, Target 3 and Target 5 with ongoing mapping and sampling plus recently completed aerial magnetic survey (report pending)
Target 1 Drilling Program Discussion
The recent drilling program has targeted areas within and around the perimeter of Inferred Mineral Resources defined in November 20214F5 with the intention to upgrade technical confidence in the geology and mineral continuity. A total of 13 holes, for 4,383 m, have been completed in these areas, which include portions of the near surface Cometa, El Refugio and La Soledad vein systems.
Drilling underway in Target 1 is focused on testing the lateral extents of the resource area for potential expansion with approximately 5,000 m of drilling. Hole RE26-009 was drilled as a 50 m step out to the high-grade intercepts previously reported in El Refugio in holes MTH-RE25-44 and MTH-RE25-455F6 which are located approximately 300 m to the west and down plunge from the 2021 MRE footprint. Drilling in the area has helped improve the geological understanding of this area which is dominated by multiphase quartz breccia mineralisation and is spatially influenced by a post-mineral dike system that cuts-across the northwest plunging El Refugio trend.
The company plans to complete this drilling program in mid-May with results anticipated for a Mineral Resource update in June 2026. The majority of the 720 m by 340 m, averaging 4.5 m thick, Inferred Resource footprint has now been drilled with pierce points at approximately 25 m spacing, from approximately 60 m spacing. New results reported here, along with previously reported drilling highlights since release of the resource, generally confirm the average thickness and grades of the El Refugio vein system.
Drill hole LS26-005, which tested beyond the southeastern limits of the previous resource footprint of La Soledad, intersected elevated gold values in a series of concordant and banded veins, containing milky to translucent grey quartz. Several holes are planned in this area as part of the Target 1 program lateral extension drilling program.
Table 1 Recent results received for Target 1resource upgrade drilling
|
Hole ID
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
AuEq g/t
|
El Refugio
|
RE26-001
|
304.00
|
305.20
|
1.20
|
0.85
|
32.7
|
1.31
|
RE26-001
|
313.15
|
317.15
|
4.00
|
1.02
|
31.6
|
1.47
|
including
|
316.65
|
317.15
|
0.50
|
4.36
|
50.2
|
5.08
|
RE26-002
|
290.25
|
290.90
|
0.65
|
3.12
|
86.7
|
4.36
|
RE26-003
|
64.20
|
66.20
|
2.00
|
0.24
|
12.3
|
0.42
|
RE26-003*
|
78.15
|
94.15
|
16.00
|
0.59
|
41.0
|
1.18
|
including
|
78.95
|
85.75
|
6.80
|
0.77
|
46.6
|
1.44
|
including
|
91.20
|
91.85
|
0.65
|
3.48
|
258.0
|
7.17
|
RE26-003
|
96.90
|
98.20
|
1.30
|
0.33
|
76.4
|
1.42
|
RE26-003
|
104.30
|
113.35
|
9.05
|
0.35
|
33.0
|
0.82
|
including
|
110.90
|
112.55
|
1.65
|
0.49
|
71.0
|
1.50
|
RE26-004*
|
153.90
|
157.35
|
3.45
|
12.09
|
249.3
|
15.65
|
including
|
156.00
|
156.85
|
0.85
|
24.60
|
327.0
|
29.27
|
RE26-005
|
228.30
|
229.85
|
1.55
|
3.38
|
12.0
|
3.55
|
RE26-005
|
233.00
|
240.00
|
7.00
|
1.67
|
35.0
|
2.17
|
RE26-005
|
244.00
|
247.00
|
3.00
|
1.50
|
46.0
|
2.16
|
RE26-005
|
275.00
|
278.50
|
3.50
|
0.81
|
12.8
|
0.99
|
RE26-006
|
23.00
|
24.65
|
1.65
|
0.33
|
18.1
|
0.59
|
RE26-006
|
28.00
|
33.50
|
5.50
|
0.33
|
15.8
|
0.56
|
RE26-006
|
36.05
|
38.05
|
2.00
|
0.15
|
11.2
|
0.31
|
RE26-006
|
40.25
|
42.00
|
1.75
|
0.98
|
56.5
|
1.79
|
RE26-006
|
59.15
|
60.70
|
1.55
|
0.32
|
15.2
|
0.54
|
RE26-006
|
65.05
|
70.00
|
4.95
|
0.50
|
49.2
|
1.21
|
including
|
65.65
|
67.00
|
1.35
|
0.98
|
115.0
|
2.62
|
RE26-006
|
82.15
|
82.85
|
0.70
|
0.10
|
10.7
|
0.25
|
RE26-006
|
83.55
|
84.05
|
0.50
|
0.18
|
6.5
|
0.28
|
RE26-006
|
85.00
|
86.00
|
1.00
|
0.14
|
21.1
|
0.44
|
RE26-006
|
89.00
|
90.00
|
1.00
|
0.35
|
1.1
|
0.37
|
RE26-007
|
102.85
|
104.30
|
1.45
|
2.26
|
82.2
|
3.43
|
RE26-009*
|
271.40
|
281.05
|
9.65
|
7.00
|
370.3
|
12.29
|
including
|
271.40
|
274.15
|
2.75
|
8.58
|
486.0
|
15.52
|
including
|
271.40
|
272.35
|
0.95
|
15.15
|
980.0
|
29.15
|
and
|
275.80
|
279.05
|
3.25
|
11.52
|
596.2
|
20.04
|
including
|
276.45
|
276.95
|
0.50
|
30.70
|
1780.0
|
56.13
|
RE26-009
|
285.60
|
286.15
|
0.55
|
6.55
|
400.0
|
12.26
|
La Soledad
|
LS26-001
|
193.00
|
193.95
|
0.95
|
1.37
|
77.8
|
2.48
|
LS26-002
|
187.80
|
188.30
|
0.50
|
1.04
|
47.5
|
1.72
|
LS26-002
|
201.50
|
202.00
|
0.50
|
1.00
|
59.0
|
1.84
|
LS26-003
|
147.25
|
147.75
|
0.50
|
2.02
|
20.7
|
2.32
|
LS26-005*
|
58.80
|
62.40
|
3.60
|
2.18
|
24.9
|
2.53
|
including
|
61.65
|
62.40
|
0.75
|
9.60
|
111.0
|
11.19
|
LS26-005
|
171.00
|
171.50
|
0.50
|
10.30
|
14.4
|
10.51
|
LS26-005
|
194.00
|
196.00
|
2.00
|
0.95
|
32.0
|
1.41
|
LS26-005
|
207.00
|
208.00
|
1.00
|
1.03
|
60.5
|
1.89
|
LS26-005*
|
239.20
|
240.40
|
1.20
|
10.55
|
8.0
|
10.66
* Intercepts shown on attached maps and sections
Figure 4 Target 1 plan map showing drill hole trace locations, highlight intercepts in this announcement and resource footprint area
Figure 5 Cross section +/- 50 metres for drilling on the western extension of the Target 1 resource area. Drill hole RE26-009 is located approximately 50 metres east of drill holes MTH-RE25-044 and 045
Table 2 Drill hole collar details included in this announcement
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Elevation
|
Azimuth
|
Inclination
|
Depth (m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(m)
|
(degrees)
|
(degrees)
|
RE26-001
|
289275.46
|
2823900.95
|
1284.90
|
180
|
-77
|
540
|
RE26-002
|
289192.47
|
2823932.69
|
1225.35
|
177
|
-70
|
504
|
RE26-003
|
289430.34
|
2823793.05
|
1199.57
|
145
|
-63
|
219
|
RE26-004
|
289371.35
|
2823797.15
|
1217.35
|
205
|
-52
|
273
|
RE26-005
|
289255.99
|
2823836.45
|
1251.98
|
220.83
|
-77.43
|
450
|
RE26-006
|
289503.00
|
2823813.00
|
1189.00
|
170
|
-60
|
303
|
RE26-007
|
289148
|
2823748
|
1161
|
215
|
-45
|
249
|
RE26-008
|
288760
|
2823827
|
1189
|
155
|
-45
|
276
|
RE26-009
|
288654
|
2823895
|
1177
|
170
|
-75
|
372
|
LS26-001
|
289500.18
|
2824113.33
|
1200.16
|
99.35
|
-60.55
|
351
|
LS26-002
|
289533.55
|
2824251.66
|
1152.84
|
166.95
|
-44.59
|
279
|
LS26-003
|
289867
|
2824154
|
1064
|
244
|
-55
|
300
|
LS26-004
|
289819
|
2824218
|
1060
|
210
|
-70
|
318
|
LS26-005
|
289691
|
2824111
|
1118
|
150
|
-45
|
321
Note: Some collar locations may be reported with approximate handheld GPS coordinates, while surveying with differential GPS is pending completion
ABOUT THE COPALQUIN SILVER GOLD PROJECT
The Copalquin mining district is located in Durango State, Mexico and covers an entire mining district of 70km2 containing several dozen historic silver and gold mines and workings, ten of which had notable production. The district is within the Sierra Madre Gold Silver Trend which extends north-south along the western side of Mexico and hosts many gold and silver districts.
Multiple mineralisation events, young intrusives thought to be system-driving heat sources, widespread alteration together with extensive surface vein exposures and dozens of historic mine workings, identify the Copalquin mining district as a major epithermal centre for Gold and Silver.
Within 15 months of drilling in the Copalquin District, Mithril delivered a maiden JORC mineral resource estimate at the first of several target areas (Target 1), demonstrating the high-grade gold and silver resource potential for the district. This maiden resource is detailed below (see ASX release 17 November 2021)^ and a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed on SEDAR+
Target 1 Maiden Resource:
-
Indicated 691 kt @5.43 g/t gold, 114 g/t silver for 121,000 oz gold plus 2,538,000 oz silver
-
Inferred 1,725 kt @4.55 g/t gold, 152 g/t silver for 252,000 oz gold plus 8,414,000 oz silver
(using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*)
-
28.6% of the resource tonnage is classified as indicated
Table 3 Mineral resource estimate at Target 1 El Refugio – La Soledad using a cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t AuEq*
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Tonnes
(kt)
|
Gold
(g/t)
|
Silver
(g/t)
|
Gold Eq.* (g/t)
|
Gold
(koz)
|
Silver
(koz)
|
Gold Eq.* (koz)
|
El Refugio
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
Inferred
|
1,447
|
4.63
|
137.1
|
6.59
|
215
|
6,377
|
307
|
La Soledad
|
Indicated
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Inferred
|
278
|
4.12
|
228.2
|
7.38
|
37
|
2,037
|
66
|
Total
|
Indicated
|
691
|
5.43
|
114.2
|
7.06
|
121
|
2,538
|
157
|
Inferred
|
1,725
|
4.55
|
151.7
|
6.72
|
252
|
8,414
|
372
* In determining the gold equivalent (AuEq.) grade for reporting, a gold:silver price ratio of 70:1 was determined, using the formula: AuEq grade = Au grade + ((Ag grade/70) x (Ag recovery/Au recovery)). The metal prices used to determine the 70:1 ratio are the cumulative average prices for 2021: gold USD1,798.34 and silver: USD25.32 (actual is 71:1) from kitco.com.
For silver equivalent (AgEq.) grade reporting, the same factors as above are used with the formula AgEq grade = Ag grade + ((Au grade x 70) x (Au recovery/Ag recovery))
At this early stage, the metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be equal (93%). Subsequent preliminary metallurgical test work produced recoveries of 91% for silver and 96% for gold (ASX Announcement 25 February 2022) and these will be used when the resource is updated in the future. In the Company's opinion there is reasonable potential for both gold and silver to be extracted and sold.
^ The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information provided in the following ASX announcement: 17 Nov 2021 - MAIDEN JORC RESOURCE 529,000 OUNCES @ 6.81G/T (AuEq*), which includes the full JORC MRE report, also available on the Mithril Resources Limited Website.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.
Mining study (conceptual) and metallurgical test work supports the development of the El Refugio-La Soledad resource with conventional underground mining methods indicated as being appropriate and with high silver-gold recovery to produce metal on-site with conventional processing. The average vein width is approximately 4.5 metres.
Mithril is currently exploring in the Copalquin District to expand the resource footprint, demonstrating its multi-million-ounce gold and silver potential. Mithril has an exclusive option to purchase 100% interest in the Copalquin mining concessions by paying US$10M on or any time before 7 August 2028.
-ENDS-
Released with the authority of the Board.
For further information contact:
|
John Skeet
Managing Director and CEO
+61 435 766 809
|
NIKLI COMMUNICATIONS
Corporate Communications
The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Competent Persons Statement - JORC
The information in this announcement that relates to metallurgical test results, mineral processing and project development and study work has been compiled by Mr John Skeet who is Mithril's CEO and Managing Director. Mr Skeet is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Skeet has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Skeet consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears. The Australian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.
The information in this announcement that relates to sampling techniques and data, exploration results and geological interpretation for Mithril's Mexican project, has been compiled by Mr James Barr who is Mithril's Vice President - Exploration. Mr Barr is a member of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and a Certified Professional Geologist (P.Geo). This is a Recognised Professional Organisation (RPO) under the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Code.
Mr Barr has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposits under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Barr consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is reported by Mr Rodney Webster, former Principal Geologist at AMC Consultants Pty Ltd (AMC), who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. The report was peer reviewed by Andrew Proudman, Principal Consultant at AMC. Mr Webster is acting as the Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, for the reporting of the Mineral Resource estimate. A site visit was carried out by Jose Olmedo a geological consultant with AMC, in September 2021 to observe the drilling, logging, sampling and assay database. Mr Webster consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears
Qualified Persons – NI 43-101
Scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr John Skeet (FAUSIMM, CP) Mithril's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr John Skeet is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Samples are sent to ALS Global with sample preparation performed in Chihuahua City, Mexico and assaying of sample pulps performed in North Vancouver, BC, Canada.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition – Table 1
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Sampling techniques
|
|
|
Drilling techniques
|
|
|
Drill sample recovery
|
|
|
Logging
|
|
|
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
|
|
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
|
|
Verification of sampling and assaying
|
|
|
Location of data points
|
|
|
Data spacing and distribution
|
|
|
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
|
|
Sample security
|
|
|
Audits or reviews
|
|
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
|
|
Exploration done by other parties
|
|
|
Geology
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Drill hole Information
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See Table 2 and Figures 4 and 5 in the Announcement
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Data aggregation methods
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Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
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Diagrams
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See figures in announcement
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Balanced reporting
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Other substantive exploration data
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Further work
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1 See the ABOUT THE COPALQUIN SILVER GOLD PROJECT section towards the end of this announcement
2 See Announcement dated 16 October 2025, 300 Metre T1 Extension -10.9 G/T AUEQ over 8.03m
3 See Announcement 5 December 2025, MITHRIL TO ACQUIRE THE LA DURA GOLD-SILVER PROPERTY
4 See Announcement 25 February 2026, MITHRIL LIDAR STUDY REVEALS 1.5 KM TREND & HISTORIC MINES
5 See the ABOUT THE COPALQUIN SILVER GOLD PROJECT section towards the end of this announcement
6 See Announcement dated 16 October 2025, 300 Metre T1 Extension -10.9 G/T AUEQ over 8.03m
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