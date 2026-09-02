MISSION SUCCESS: Rocket Lab Launches 94th Electron Mission

Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today successfully launched its 94th Electron rocket to deploy the latest Earth-imaging satellite to space for Synspective.
The ‘Owl Around The World' mission launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 12:01 am NZST on September 3, 2026. Electron successfully deployed the StriX satellite to a 575km low Earth orbit, further building out Synspective's synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging constellation and expanding the company's capabilities for advanced ground monitoring and Earth observation.
Mission Highlights:
- Strong Launch Cadence: This mission marked Rocket Lab's 94th overall Electron launch and 15th launch of 2026. Electron remains the world's most frequently launched small-lift orbital rocket
- Flawless Launch for Synspective: Today's flawless delivery of the latest StriX satellite to space continues Rocket Lab's 100% mission success record across all Synspective launches.
- Custom Fairing: A specially-configured Electron fairing was built to match the exact dimensions of the StriX satellite: a highlight of Rocket Lab's dedicated mission service for its long-time partnership with Synspective.
- More Missions: Rocket Lab has been the sole launch provider for Synspective's constellation since 2020, with another 16 missions booked on Electron to deliver the rest of their constellation to orbit before 2030.
‘Owl Around The World' launch images: click here
‘Owl Around The World' launch broadcast: click here
Rocket Lab Media Contact
Murielle Baker
media@rocketlabusa.com
About Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "strategy," "future," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.
A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3f5cb14-5cb0-4894-8559-c441e72935dd