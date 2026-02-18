Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 25, 2026

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and year-end 2025 financial results on February 25, 2026. Mirum will also host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and year-end 2025 financial results and recent corporate progress.

Conference call details:
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Dial-In:
US/Toll-Free: +1 833 470 1428
International: +1 646 844 6383
Access Code: 047642

You may also access the call via webcast by visiting the Investors section of Mirum's corporate website. The archived webcast will be available for replay.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) is a leading rare disease company with a global footprint of approved products and a broad pipeline of investigational medicines. Purpose-built to bring forward breakthrough medicines for people with overlooked conditions, Mirum combines deep rare disease expertise with strong connections to patient communities. The company's commercial portfolio includes LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) for Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) for bile-acid synthesis disorders, and CTEXLI® (chenodiol) for cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

Mirum's clinical-stage pipeline includes volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor in late-stage development for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), brelovitug, a fully human monoclonal antibody in late-stage development for chronic hepatitis delta virus (HDV), and MRM-3379, a PDE4D inhibitor being evaluated for Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

Mirum's success is driven by a team dedicated to advancing high impact medicines through strategic development, disciplined execution and purposeful collaboration across the rare disease ecosystem. Learn more at www.mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and X .

Investor Contact:
Andrew McKibben
ir@mirumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Meredith Kiernan
media@mirumpharma.com

