Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases, today announced that it will present at the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, June 12 th at 10:00 AM EDT.

Visit the Investors and Media section of Mirum's corporate website for webcast links and additional information.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare diseases affecting children and adults. Mirum has three approved medications: LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution , CHOLBAM® (cholic acid) capsules, and CHENODAL® (chenodiol) tablets .

LIVMARLI, an IBAT inhibitor, is approved for the treatment of two rare liver diseases affecting children and adults. It is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the U.S. (three months and older), in Europe (two months and older), and in other regions globally. It is also approved in the U.S. in cholestatic pruritus in PFIC patients five years of age and older. CHOLBAM is FDA-approved for the treatment of bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme deficiencies and adjunctive treatment of peroxisomal disorders in patients who show signs or symptoms or liver disease. CHENODAL has received medical necessity recognition by the FDA to treat patients with cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis (CTX).

Mirum's late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases. Volixibat, an IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in two potentially registrational studies including the Phase 2b VISTAS study for primary sclerosing cholangitis and Phase 2b VANTAGE study for primary biliary cholangitis. Lastly, CHENODAL, has been evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical study, RESTORE, to treat patients with CTX, with positive topline results reported in 2023.

To learn more about Mirum, visit mirumpharma.com and follow Mirum on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram and Twitter (X) .

Investor Contact:
Andrew McKibben
ir@mirumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Erin Murphy
media@mirumpharma.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.MIRM:USNASDAQ:MIRM:US
MIRM:US
The Conversation (0)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for LIVMARLI® Oral Solution for the Treatment of PFIC in Patients Three Months of Age and Older

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for LIVMARLI® Oral Solution for the Treatment of PFIC in Patients Three Months of Age and Older

  • Positive opinion from CHMP based on Phase 3 MARCH study with highly statistically significant (p
  • CHMP assessment concluded that LIVMARLI in PFIC brings significant clinical benefit over the existing approved therapy.
  • Additionally, LIVMARLI received favorable COMP opinion recommending maintenance of Orphan Drug Designation in PFIC.
  • Following CHMP and COMP opinions, a decision by the European Commission is expected in the third quarter of 2024.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion of LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution for the treatment of Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) in patients three months of age and older. The CHMP also concluded that LIVMARLI in PFIC brings significant clinical benefit based on improved efficacy and a major contribution to patient care compared to the existing approved treatment for PFIC. The CHMP positive opinion is the scientific recommendation to the European Commission for marketing authorization in Europe.

In addition, the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP), has also recommended maintenance of Orphan Drug Designation for LIVMARLI in PFIC. The European Commission's endorsement of the CHMP and COMP opinions is expected in the third quarter of 2024.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC to be Presented at EASL Congress

Long-Term Data from Mirum's LIVMARLI Studies in ALGS and PFIC to be Presented at EASL Congress

- Data showcases sustained clinical benefit following 7 years of LIVMARLI treatment in patients with Alagille syndrome

- Long-term extension data from LIVMARLI PFIC studies highlight improvement in key liver markers and growth

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mirum Pharmaceuticals' LIVMARLI Data Showcased at ESPGHAN Annual Meeting

Mirum Pharmaceuticals' LIVMARLI Data Showcased at ESPGHAN Annual Meeting

- Seven abstracts highlighting ALGS and PFIC data, including three oral presentations

- Long-term extension data from Phase 3 MARCH-ON PFIC study presented at plenary session and selected among the highest scoring abstracts

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on May 10, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Mirum's Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 38,600 shares of common stock and 19,300 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 11 new employees under Mirum's 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum's Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees' employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $24.76 per share, Mirum's closing trading price on May 10, 2024, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees' continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over three years, with 33% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employees' continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Mirum's 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that on May 10, 2024, the Compensation Committee of Mirum's Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 38,600 shares of common stock and 19,300 restricted stock units ("RSUs") to 11 new employees under Mirum's 2020 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee of Mirum's Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees' employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $24.76 per share, Mirum's closing trading price on May 10, 2024, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees' continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The RSUs will vest over three years, with 33% of the underlying shares vesting on each anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, subject to the new employees' continued service relationship with Mirum through the applicable vesting dates. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Mirum's 2020 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering the grant.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

Resource Investing

Bank of Canada Makes First Cut to Key Interest Rate Since 2020

Gold Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - JQ

Gold Investing

Mayfair Gold Announces that Certain Employees have Withdrawn Notices of Termination under Change of Control and Continue Employment with the Company

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Announces $1.5 Million Private Placement Offering

×