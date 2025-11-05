MiNK Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlight Clinical and Corporate Milestones Advancing iNKT Platform Toward Pivotal Development

MiNK Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlight Clinical and Corporate Milestones Advancing iNKT Platform Toward Pivotal Development

MiNK Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (INKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and immune disorders, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Friday, November 14th.

The announcement follows MiNK's late-breaking presentation at the 2025 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, where new clinical data from the company's agenT-797 iNKT cell therapy demonstrated durable immune reconstitution and signals of activity in patients with advanced solid tumors.

MiNK executives will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss financial results, recent clinical progress including SITC data, and upcoming corporate milestones.

Conference Participant Dial Information
United States - New York (646) 307-1963
USA & Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871
Conference ID: 3474114

Webcast & Replay Information
A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website following the event.

Live event link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4bufw45x
Webcast Replay: https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision immune modulators designed to restore immune balance and drive durable cytotoxic responses. MiNK's proprietary iNKT platform bridges innate and adaptive immunity to address cancer, autoimmune disease, and immune collapse.

Its lead candidate, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf, cryopreserved iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical trials for solid tumors, graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and critical pulmonary immune failure. MiNK's pipeline also includes TCR-based and neoantigen-targeted iNKT programs that enable tissue-specific immune activation. With a scalable manufacturing process and broad therapeutic potential, MiNK is advancing a new class of immune reconstitution therapies designed to deliver durable, accessible, and globally deployable treatments.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential, safety, clinical benefit, and development plans for agenT-797 and other iNKT-based therapies. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in MiNK's most recent SEC filings. MiNK undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Contact: 917-362-1370 | investor@minktherapeutics.com
Media Contact: 781-674-4428 | communications@minktherapeutics.com

Source: MiNK Therapeutics


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MiNK Therapeutics Inc.INKTNASDAQ:INKTLife Science Investing
INKT
The Conversation (0)
MiNK Therapeutics Inc.

MiNK Therapeutics Inc.

Keep Reading...
MiNK Therapeutics Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics Announces Virtual Annual Shareholders Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (INKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that... Keep Reading...
MiNK Presents AgenT-797 Clinical Activity in Immune-Compromised Transplant Patient with Severe ARDS at ATS Annual Meeting

MiNK Presents AgenT-797 Clinical Activity in Immune-Compromised Transplant Patient with Severe ARDS at ATS Annual Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (INKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced... Keep Reading...
MiNK Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

MiNK Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Completed $5.8 million private placement financing at 25% premium Upcoming presentation of agenT-797 in severe respiratory distress at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) AACR presentation reported MiNK-215 eliminated MSS colorectal cancer liver metastases in human organoid models MiNK... Keep Reading...
MiNK Therapeutics Announces $5.8 Million Private Placement and Appointment of Board Observer

MiNK Therapeutics Announces $5.8 Million Private Placement and Appointment of Board Observer

Financing of $5.8 Million at a 25% premium will help advance the clinical development of MiNK-215, an armored-FAP-CAR-iNKT GKCC, LLC joins as a new investor with Katie Chudnovsky appointed as a Board Observer MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company... Keep Reading...
MiNK to Provide Corporate Update and First Quarter 2024 Financial Report

MiNK to Provide Corporate Update and First Quarter 2024 Financial Report

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (INKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that... Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Smackover Lithium Files Maiden Inferred Resource for Its Franklin Project in East Texas, Containing the Highest Reported Lithium-in-Brine Grades in North America

Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Related News

Copper Investing

Breakthrough Minerals Acquires Dingo for AU$15 Million

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Announces Brokered Private Placement of Gold-Linked Convertible Notes to Finance Restart of Gold Production at Beacon Gold Mill

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Third Drill Prospect on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Base Metals Investing

Falco Commences Broad Exploration Program Across the Noranda Camp

Aluminum Investing

Alpha HPA Secures AU$30 Million Funding for Gladstone Project

Precious Metals Investing

Freegold Intersects 3.63 g/t Au over 45.4m at Golden Summit

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 3 XRF High-Grade Results up to 26.14% Copper with 1.03% Antimony from the Upper Pre Drill Area at the Wedge Copper - Gold Project, BMC, NB