MiNK Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Highlight Platform Expansion Across iNKT Cell Therapy Programs

MiNK Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Highlight Platform Expansion Across iNKT Cell Therapy Programs

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (INKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and immune disorders, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to review financial results and provide a corporate update on clinical progress, platform expansion, and strategic initiatives across its iNKT cell therapy portfolio.

The update follows several recent corporate and development milestones, including MiNK's newly announced collaboration with C-Further and the University of Southampton to advance a PRAME-targeted, TCR-engineered iNKT cell therapy for pediatric cancers. The collaboration brings non-dilutive funding, meaningful downstream commercial revenue potential, and further validation of MiNK's iNKT platform in engineered cell therapy. The program expands MiNK's presence across validated tumor antigens and underscores the broader therapeutic and strategic value of its clinically advanced, allogeneic iNKT platform.

The collaboration reflects MiNK's strategy of expanding its iNKT platform across both clinical-stage programs and engineered cell therapy approaches targeting validated tumor antigens, while leveraging external partnerships to advance programs in a capital-efficient manner.

   
Conference Participant Dial Information
United States - New York (646) 307-1963
USA & Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871
Conference ID - 6761941
   

Webcast & Replay Information
A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website following the event.

Live event link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6xxeh8o5
Webcast Replay: https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations

About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision immune modulators designed to restore immune balance and drive durable cytotoxic responses. MiNK's proprietary iNKT platform bridges innate and adaptive immunity to address cancer, autoimmune disease, and immune collapse.

Its lead candidate, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf, cryopreserved iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical trials for solid tumors, graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), and critical pulmonary immune failure. MiNK's pipeline also includes TCR-based and neoantigen-targeted iNKT programs that enable tissue-specific immune activation. With a scalable manufacturing process and broad therapeutic potential, MiNK is advancing a new class of immune reconstitution therapies designed to deliver durable, accessible, and globally deployable treatments.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential, safety, clinical benefit, and development plans for agenT-797 and other iNKT-based therapies. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those described under "Risk Factors" in MiNK's most recent SEC filings. MiNK undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Contact: 917-362-1370 | investor@minktherapeutics.com
Media Contact: 781-674-4428 | communications@minktherapeutics.com

Source: MiNK Therapeutics


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