MiNK Therapeutics Presents New Data of allo-iNKT Cell Therapy as a Potential Disease-Modifying Approach in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis at Keystone Symposia

  • Human lung tissue analyses identify iNKT cell depletion as a mechanistic feature of advanced IPF
  • Findings extend MiNK's iNKT platform into chronic fibrotic lung disease and support immune restoration strategies in IPF, a large unmet-need market

MiNK Therapeutics (Nasdaq: INKT) today announced that new translational data supporting the role of invariant natural killer T (INKT) cells in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) were presented at the Emerging Cell Therapies Meeting of the Keystone Symposia on Molecular and Cellular Biology, taking place February 1–4, 2026, in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

The data, presented by Dr. Terese Hammond, Head of Pulmonary and Inflammatory Diseases at MiNK Therapeutics and a Pulmonary and Critical Care physician, demonstrate a significant depletion of invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cells in lung-associated lymph nodes from patients with end-stage idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), supporting a mechanistic role for iNKT insufficiency in advanced disease.

"This work provides direct human tissue evidence that iNKT insufficiency is present in advanced IPF," explained Dr. Terese Hammond. "When considered alongside our prior clinical experience demonstrating immunomodulatory and tissue repair–associated activity of iNKT cell therapy in acute lung injury and ARDS, these findings support the broader potential of MiNK's iNKT platform to address chronic immune-mediated lung disease."

The findings strengthen the translational rationale for iNKT cell replenishment strategies as a potential approach to restoring immune balance and supporting tissue repair in fibrotic lung disease. Importantly, this work expands MiNK's platform relevance into chronic fibrotic and senescence-associated indications, complementing ongoing development programs in oncology, GVHD, and severe pulmonary inflammation.

IPF is a fatal, progressive lung disease characterized by irreversible scarring of the lungs, progressive respiratory failure, and a median survival of 3–5 years. No currently approved treatment has demonstrated the ability to reverse fibrosis or restore immune balance. IPF affects approximately 100,000 patients in the United States, with 30,000–40,000 new diagnoses annually and represents a substantial global unmet medical need.

The Keystone data show that iNKT cells—key regulators of immune homeostasis—are significantly depleted in lung-associated lymphoid tissue in patients with advanced IPF compared with donor controls. This depletion suggests loss of a natural immunoregulatory mechanism that may contribute to persistent inflammation and progressive fibrotic remodeling, even in late-stage disease.

Poster Presentation Details

  • Conference: Keystone Symposia – Emerging Cell Therapies
  • Presentation Time: February 3, 2026 | 7:30 PM MT
  • Poster Number: 2528
  • Session: Poster Session 2

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies and precision-targeted immune technologies. MiNK's proprietary platform is designed to restore immune balance and drive cytotoxic responses across cancer, immune-mediated diseases, and pulmonary immune failure. MiNK's lead candidate, agenT-797, is an off-the-shelf iNKT cell therapy currently in clinical development for GvHD, solid tumors, and severe pulmonary inflammation. With a scalable cryopreserved manufacturing process and differentiated biology bridging innate and adaptive immunity, MiNK is committed to developing next-generation immune reconstitution therapies. For more information, visit www.minktherapeutics.com or follow us on X @MiNK_iNKT.

About AgenT-797

AgenT-797 is an allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapy that harnesses the dual power of innate and adaptive immunity. iNKTs function as "master regulators," combining the cytotoxic capabilities of NK cells with T-cell–like antigen recognition and memory. This unique biology enables a robust, pathogen-agnostic immune response that can be directed against hard-to-treat tumors. Manufactured by MiNK Therapeutics in Lexington, MA, agenT-797 is a scalable, off-the-shelf product designed to provide accessible, transformative treatment options. In clinical trials, agenT-797 can bolster peripheral memory T-cell activation, enhance tumor infiltration, and potentially improve outcomes for patients with solid cancers (Cytryn et al. AACR IO 2024, Oncogene. 2024) and to combat inflammation in critically ill patients with severe respiratory pathology (Nature Communications. 2024).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential, safety, and anticipated benefits of agenT-797; clinical trial design, timing, and enrollment; and MiNK's broader development plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties detailed in MiNK's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MiNK cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Contacts:

Investor Contact: 917-362-1370 | investor@minktherapeutics.com
Media Contact: 781-674-4428 | communications@minktherapeutics.com

Source: MiNK Therapeutics


