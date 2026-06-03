MiNK Therapeutics Announces its Virtual 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics Announces its Virtual 2026 Annual Shareholders Meeting

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering allogeneic, off-the-shelf invariant natural killer T (INKT) cell therapies, today announced that its Annual Shareholders Meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. on June 17, 2026, and will be conducted in a virtual format only. Registration for attendees will start at 9:15 a.m. ET.

To participate in the Annual Shareholders Meeting, shareholders should visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INKT2026 and enter the 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials. Guests may also access the meeting in listen-only mode. No control number is required for guests.

Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay will be accessible from the Company's website at https://investor.minktherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations and at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/INKT2026.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing off-the-shelf allogeneic iNKT cell therapies for life-threatening conditions driven by immune dysfunction. The company's lead program, agenT-797, is being evaluated in acute lung injury and critical illness, with a pipeline that extends across immuno-oncology, transplant medicine, and other settings where dysregulated immunity is a driver of morbidity and mortality. MiNK believes that iNKT cell biology, because of its regulatory role across innate and adaptive immunity, may represent a foundational approach to immune restoration applicable across a broad range of conditions. For more information, visit www.minktherapeutics.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact
917-362-1370 
investor@minktherapeutics.com 

Media Contact
781-674-4428
communications@minktherapeutics.com


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