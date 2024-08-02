Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Mining Plays a Vital Role in Advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, says Barrick

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Given its importance to the economies of many developing countries and the proximity of its activities to people and natural habitats, the mining sector is uniquely placed to support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow at the Company's fourth annual sustainability update today.

Presenting Barrick's recently published Sustainability Report for 2023 , Bristow said Barrick's approach to sustainability was based on an integrated and holistic strategy that seeks to deliver outcomes that are achievable, demonstrable and aligned with global priorities.

"With our alignment to the SDGs as a central framework to our sustainability reporting, we are better able to address the challenges of alleviating poverty, managing changes to the climate and preserving biodiversity concurrently, because these are inextricably linked," he said.

"In 2023, Barrick distributed more than $15 billion in economic value with nearly $12 billion going to host countries. It also realized its 2025 target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 15% against a 2018 baseline and achieved an 84% water reuse and recycle rate," said Barrick sustainability executive Grant Beringer.

During the webinar, Bristow outlined Barrick's upcoming key sustainability projects, including the Environmental and Social Impact Assessments for the Lumwana expansion and Reko Diq project, the conclusion of a number of resettlement projects, the restart of Porgera, the roll out of Barrick's biodiversity assessment tool and the consolidation of standards between leading mining frameworks.

"Our holistic approach to sustainability is entrenched throughout our global operations, and our long-term, scientific and measured strategy is delivering great results on the ground. But last year's performance doesn't mean we can rest on our laurels. We need to do even better as we chase continuous improvement," said Bristow.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "committed", "vision", "strategy", "target", "roadmap", "strive", "objective", "goals", "seeks", "will", "can" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's sustainability strategy and vision; Barrick climate strategy and approach to managing climate risks; Barrick's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets and ultimate aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, including by implementing the projects set out in its 2023 Sustainability Report; and Barrick's environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility and human rights programs, policies and performance, including regarding local community relations, economic contributions and education and employment initiatives.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; non-renewal of key licences by governmental authorities; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; risks associated with illegal and artisanal mining; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; the impact of inflation, including global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; litigation and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; and employee relations including loss of key employees. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources

Piche Resources Limited - Corporate Presentation

Piche Resources Limited (ASX:PR2) is pleased to present its corporate presentation.

PICHE RESOURCES LIMITED – URANIUM/GOLD ASX LISTING

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Successful Completion of $24M Placement

Proceeds will be applied to fund exploration and development activities on Brightstar’s portfolio and a fast-tracked drill out of the sandstone project being acquired by Brightstar

Brightstar Resources Ltd (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments to raise approximately $24 million (before costs) in a two-tranche share placement (Placement) to professional and sophisticated investors at $0.015 per share (New Shares). This represents a discount of:

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Infill Drilling of Ricciardo Deposit Delivers Significant Gold Mineralisation

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and assay results from its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Astral Resources

Strong Assays Results at Kamperman Ahead of Feysville Resource Upgrade

Excellent assay results received from a recently completed in-fill RC program at Kamperman to support a maiden MRE due in the September Quarter.

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) (Astral or the Company) is pleased to report assay results from a recently completed 26-hole/2,808 metre RC drilling program at the Kamperman Prospect, part of its 100%-owned Feysville Gold Project (Feysville), located approximately 14km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Kestrel Gold - Appoints New Director & CFO, Grants Stock Options and Terminates Fireweed Option

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation")(TSX-V:KGC) is pleased to announce the appointment Greg Lynch, P. Geo as a Director of the Corporation and that Jean Sharp has been appointed Chief Financial Officer as Debbie Fern has resigned effective July 31, 2024

Mr. Lynch is a Professional Geologist, APEGA, with a PhD from the University of Alberta in Economic Geology. He has over 35 years experience in resource exploration and research split between Shell Canada, the Geological Survey of Canada, and junior mining companies focused on the Cordillera. He is a Past President of the Canadian Society of Petroleum Geologists, and remains engaged in mineral exploration and fieldwork in Yukon Territory.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold (TSXV:ZAU)

Zodiac Gold: Advancing a District-scale West African Gold Discovery


Keep reading...Show less

Piche Resources Limited - Corporate Presentation

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

ASX Retraction Statement

