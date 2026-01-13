The Conversation (0)
January 13, 2026
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies
08 January
Brightstar Resources
11 January
Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource Upgrade
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource UpgradeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 December 2025
November campaign production update
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced November campaign production updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11 December 2025
Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/tDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
08 December 2025
Sandstone exploration drilling returns 157m @ 1.13g/t Au
Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Sandstone exploration drilling returns 157m @ 1.13g/t AuDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 November 2025
Annual General Meeting Presentation
Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) has announced Annual General Meeting Presentation.Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence... Keep Reading...
11h
Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project
(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, January 13, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on progress at the high-grade El Potrero gold-silver project in Durango,... Keep Reading...
12h
Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project
Including Intersecting: 3.05 Metres at 1,331.00 g/t Ag, 0.16 g/t Au,14.17% Mn, 2.19% Pb, and 4.45% Zn VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(Frankfurt:T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce assay... Keep Reading...
12h
Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project
Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the launch of drilling activities at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic, silver rich Cobalt Camp of Ontario, approximately 500km north of Toronto (Figure 1). The... Keep Reading...
12h
Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs
Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website and the expansion of its official social media platforms, marking an important step forward as the Company advances its high-grade silver... Keep Reading...
12h
Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname
Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces continued positive diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target. The 4.5 kilometre Poeketi mineralized shear trend, which hosts the Poeketi and Randy's Pit targets, is... Keep Reading...
13h
Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab
TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the first results from our 2025 Phase Two drilling program at the Company's flagship Santa Fe Mine Project located in Nevada's prolific... Keep Reading...
