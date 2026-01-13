Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies

Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Mining Approvals Received for Lady Shenton Mine in Menzies

Download the PDF here.

brightstar resourcesbtr:auasx:btrprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
BTR:AU
Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Brightstar Resources

Emerging gold producer and district-scale resource developer in Western Australia Keep Reading...
Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource Upgrade

Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource Upgrade

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Lord Byron RC Drilling Results and Mineral Resource UpgradeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
November campaign production update

November campaign production update

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced November campaign production updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t

Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/t

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Menzies Mineral Resource increases 22% to 0.7Moz @ 1.5g/tDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sandstone exploration drilling returns 157m @ 1.13g/t Au

Sandstone exploration drilling returns 157m @ 1.13g/t Au

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Sandstone exploration drilling returns 157m @ 1.13g/t AuDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Annual General Meeting Presentation

Annual General Meeting Presentation

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or Company) has announced Annual General Meeting Presentation.Click here for the full ASX ReleaseThis article includes content from Brightstar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

Pinnacle Provides Progress Update for El Potrero Gold-Silver Project

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, January 13, 2026 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on progress at the high-grade El Potrero gold-silver project in Durango,... Keep Reading...
Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Strong Initial Silver-Gold-Manganese Mineralization at Prince Silver Project

Including Intersecting: 3.05 Metres at 1,331.00 g/t Ag, 0.16 g/t Au,14.17% Mn, 2.19% Pb, and 4.45% Zn VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC,OTC:PRNCF)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(Frankfurt:T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce assay... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling At Its Langis Silver Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce the launch of drilling activities at its wholly owned Langis Silver Project, located in the historic, silver rich Cobalt Camp of Ontario, approximately 500km north of Toronto (Figure 1). The... Keep Reading...
Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

Rio Silver Launches New Corporate Website and Expands Digital Presence as Silver Reaches Record Highs

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website and the expansion of its official social media platforms, marking an important step forward as the Company advances its high-grade silver... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Reports 11 Metres Grading 7.33 g/t Gold Including 4 Metres at 14.59 g/t Gold at Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN,OTC:SRANF) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces continued positive diamond drill results from the Randy's Pit target. The 4.5 kilometre Poeketi mineralized shear trend, which hosts the Poeketi and Randy's Pit targets, is... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the first results from our 2025 Phase Two drilling program at the Company's flagship Santa Fe Mine Project located in Nevada's prolific... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Brightstar Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Brightstar Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes R&D Lab Repositoned to Germany

Nine Mile Metals Announces Upsizing of LIFE Offering

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

FCM Secures Options over Two Ontario REE Properties

Related News

Silver Investing

Andy Schectman: Silver Price Breaking Out, Room to Run by Every Metric

Silver Investing

China's New Export Policies Boost Silver's Strategic Metal Status

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$89 to Hit New All-time High

Australia Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Silumina Anodes R&D Lab Repositoned to Germany

Copper Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Upsizing of LIFE Offering

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?