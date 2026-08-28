Minerva Neurosciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 8
Format: 1x1 meetings
Location: New York, NY
2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 9
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Time: 2:45 – 3:15 PM EDT
Location: New York, NY
If you are interested in meeting with the Minerva team during the conferences, please reach out to your respective conference representative.
The live webcast can be accessed in the events section of the Minerva Neurosciences website HERE. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived on the Company's website.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva is conducting a confirmatory Phase 3 trial with roluperidone for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit the Company's website.
Contacts:
Frederick Ahlholm
Chief Financial Officer
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.
FAhlholm@minervaneurosciences.com
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com