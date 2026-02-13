Mineros S.A. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2025 Results on February 18, 2026

Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX:MNSAF, BVC:MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company ") will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
Senior management will host a conference call and webcast the following morning to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Conference Call Details
Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026
Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (9:00 AM Colombian Standard Time)
Registration & Webcast Links
To participate, please register via the links below. It is recommended that attendees join 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Click here to register for the English webcast and here to register for the Spanish webcast.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the conclusion of the call.
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellín, Colombia. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of assets in Colombia and Nicaragua and maintains a pipeline of development and exploration projects across the region, including the La Pepa Project in Chile.
With more than 50 years of operating history, Mineros maintains a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombian Stock Exchange (MINEROS) and trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has received an exemption from the individual and majority voting requirements applicable to TSX-listed issuers. Compliance with such requirements would conflict with Colombian laws and regulations, which require directors to be elected from a slate of nominees under an electoral quotient system. Additional details are available in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, accessible on the Company's website at www.mineros.com.co and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
For Further Information, Please Contact:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
+57 (4) 266-5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co