Mineros Achieves DTC Eligibility, Broadening U.S. Investor Access and Share Liquidity

- Mineros Aims to Enhance Liquidity and Market Accessibility for Investors
Mineros S.A. (TSX:MSA,OTC:MNSAF, OTCQX:MNSAF, BVC:MINEROS) (" Mineros " or the " Company ") confirms that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company (" DTC ").
DTC eligibility streamlines the trading process, making it more efficient for investors and brokers. As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors. This eligibility represents a central component of the Company's capital markets strategy, intended to modernize share transfer protocols and improve market efficiency for North American investors.
"Attaining DTC eligibility is a significant milestone in our efforts to broaden the Company's investor base," stated Daniel Henao, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mineros. "By optimizing the electronic trading environment, we are improving share accessibility and strengthening the liquidity profile of Mineros across international public markets."
Strategic Implications for Shareholders
The transition to DTC eligibility removes the administrative requirements associated with the physical handling of stock certificates, offering several institutional advantages:
- Enhanced Liquidity: By enabling the seamless electronic execution of trades, the Company expects to reduce transaction friction for brokerage firms.
- Expanded Market Access: The simplified clearing process facilitates broader participation from both institutional and retail investors within the United States.
- Operational Efficiency: Electronic settlement standardizes the Company's trading infrastructure in alignment with global capital market benchmarks.
ABOUT Mineros S.A.
Mineros is a leading Latin American gold mining company headquartered in Medellin, Colombia. The Company has a diversified asset base, with mines in Colombia and Nicaragua and a pipeline of development and exploration projects throughout the region including the La Pepa Project in Chile.
Mineros has more than 50 years of operating history and a longstanding focus on safety, sustainability, and disciplined capital allocation. Its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MSA) and the Colombia Stock Exchange (MINEROS), and trade on the OTCQX ® ️ Best Market under the symbol MNSAF.
Election of Directors – Electoral Quotient System
The Company has been granted an exemption from the individual voting and majority voting requirements applicable to listed issuers under Toronto Stock Exchange policies, on grounds that compliance with such requirements would constitute a breach of Colombian laws and regulations which require the directors to be elected on the basis of a slate of nominees proposed for election pursuant to an electoral quotient system. For further information, please see the Company's most recent annual information form, available on the Company's website at https://www.mineros.com.co/ and from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "could", "would", "will", "should", "intend", "target", "plan", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential", "view" or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements with respect to improved liquidity, simplification of the execution of trades, and wider investor access for a broader range of institutional and retail investors to hold and trade the stock.
Forward-looking information is based upon estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions about: future prices of gold and other metal prices; the accuracy of any mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; production costs; the price of other commodities such as fuel; equipment or processes operating as anticipated; permitting timelines; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms; obtaining required renewals for existing approvals, requirements under applicable laws; sustained labour stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; availability of equipment; inflation; exchange rates; and positive relations with local groups. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, the assumptions are inherently subject to significant business, social, economic, political, regulatory, competitive and other risks and uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, conditions, results, performance or achievements to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. For further information of these and other risk factors, please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 31, 2025, and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .
There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260223925916/en/
For further information:
Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (647) 496-3011
Ann.Wilkinson@Mineros.com.co
Juan Obando
Director, Investor Relations
(+57) 574 266 5757
Juan.Obando@Mineros.com.co