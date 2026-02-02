Minera Alamos Retains Velocity Trade Capital for Market Making Services

Minera Alamos Retains Velocity Trade Capital for Market Making Services

Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI,OTC:MAIFD) (OTCQX: MAIFD) ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Velocity Trade will manage trading of the Company's shares from time to time for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market, with a view to reducing trading volatility and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. The funding and securities required for these services undertaken will be provided by Velocity Trade.

In consideration for the market liquidity services, the Company has agreed to pay Velocity Trade a monthly fee equal to C$6,000 per month, and after a period of sixty days, either party may terminate the contract by providing the other with 30 days prior written notice of termination.

Velocity Trade is a private and independent investment dealer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and is registered for trading in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba. Velocity Trade is a member of the TMX, and of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Additionally, the firm and its affiliate companies are regulated internationally by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) in the Netherlands, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), among others.

Velocity Trade and Minera Alamos are not related parties and have no other agreements other than the market liquidity agreement, which is the subject of this news release.

The engagement of Velocity Trade to provide market liquidity services to Minera Alamos is subject to acceptance of the TSXV.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos is a growing North American gold production and development company. The Company owns the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, comprised of the Pan heap leach gold mine and the adjacent fully permitted Gold Rock project, as well as the nearby past-producing Illipah project. The Company also owns the Copperstone mine and associated infrastructure in La Paz County, Arizona, an advanced development asset with a permitted mine plan of operations (MPO) that can be developed in parallel with planned project advancements in Mexico. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach mine in Sonora. The 100%-owned Cerro de Oro oxide gold project in northern Zacatecas has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed and the Company's proposed mining project is currently being guided through the permitting process by the Company and its permitting consultants. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has a positive, robust PEA completed, and the main Federal permits are in place. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought three open pit heap leach gold mines into successful production in Mexico over the last 14 years. The Company's strategy is to become a leading, Americas-focused intermediate gold producer by growing production at its Pan Operating Complex and developing its pipeline of high-quality, low-capital projects while expanding gold resources across its portfolio.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Darren Blasutti, EVP Corporate Development
416-306-0990 ext 208
dblasutti@mineraalamos.com

David Stewart, VP Capital Markets & Strategy
647-294-8361
dstewart@mineraalamos.com

Website: www.mineraalamos.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. This information is based on information currently available to Minera Alamos and Minera Alamos provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. Minera Alamos' financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Minera Alamos' activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. Minera Alamos does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by Minera Alamos or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282383

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

minera-alamos-incmai-cctsxv-maigold-investing
MAI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Minera Alamos Inc.

Minera Alamos Inc.

Keep Reading...
Mini shopping cart overflowing with gold bars on a wooden surface.

Randy Smallwood: The Case for Gold Streaming in Today's Price Environment

Gold streaming took center stage at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference last week as Randy Smallwood, president and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM), laid out why the model is drawing renewed investor attention amid today's high gold and silver prices.Speaking during a... Keep Reading...
Matthew Piepenburg, gold and silver bars.

Matthew Piepenburg: Gold, Silver Going Higher, but Expect Volatility

Matthew Piepenburg, partner at Von Greyerz, breaks down what's really driving the gold price, going beyond headlines to the ongoing debasement of the US dollar. He also discusses silver market dynamics. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Jeff Clark, gold and silver bars.

Jeff Clark: Gold, Silver Price Drop — Cash is Key in Corrections

Jeff Clark, founder of Paydirt Prospector, remains bullish on the outlook for gold and silver, emphasizing that cash is key when prices correct. "Even though I'm very long, and even though I haven't taken profits on a lot of things, the number one antidote to a crash or a correction is your cash... Keep Reading...
Chris Vermeulen, gold bars.

Chris Vermeulen: Gold, Silver to Go "Dramatically Higher," This is When

Speaking ahead of this week's gold and silver price correction, Chris Vermeulen, chief market strategist at TheTechnicalTraders.com, said the metals were due for a "significant pullback." After that, they'll be positioned for a new leg up."There will be a time definitely to get back into metals,... Keep Reading...
Candlestick chart over gold bars with "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Gold and Silver Prices Hit New Highs, Then Drop — What's Next?

Gold and silver are wrapping up a record-setting week once again. Starting with gold, the yellow metal left market participants hanging last week after finishing just shy of US$5,000 per ounce. However, it made up for it in spades this week, breaking through that level and continuing on up to... Keep Reading...
Lobo Tiggre, gold bars.

Lobo Tiggre: Gold, Silver Hit Record Highs, Next "Buy Low" Sector

Did gold and silver just experience a blow-off top, or do they have more room to run? Lobo Tiggre, CEO of IndependentSpeculator.com, shares his thoughts on what's going on with the precious metals, and how investors may want to position.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Project Update

BP Silver Initial Drilling Intersects Significant Mineralization Within Cosuño Lithocap

JZR Gold Reflects on a Year of Execution and Looks Ahead to a Transformational 2026

New Age Metals Releases Sustainability Report for 2024-2025

Related News

tungsten-investing

Project Update

silver-investing

BP Silver Initial Drilling Intersects Significant Mineralization Within Cosuño Lithocap

precious-metals-investing

JZR Gold Reflects on a Year of Execution and Looks Ahead to a Transformational 2026

Homerun Resources Inc. Completes District Control Strategy with Purchase Agreement for 582 Hectares of Land and Surface Rights over Santa Maria Eterna High Purity Silica Sand District, in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

precious-metals-investing

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of At-Surface High-Grade Gold at Keats Zone, Queensway Gold Project

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Accepted into U.S. Defense Industrial Base Consortium

precious-metals-investing

Strategic $180M capital raising funds Goldfields development