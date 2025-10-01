Minera Alamos Completes Acquisition of Pan Gold Mining Complex

Creation of an Emerging U.S. Focused Gold Producer

All dollar amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise specified.

Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI,OTC:MAIFF) ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of Equinox Gold Corp.'s ("Equinox Gold") Pan Gold Mine ("Pan"), Gold Rock Project ("Gold Rock") and Illipah Project ("Illipah") located in White Pine County, Nevada, U.S. (together, the "Nevada Assets").

Darren Koningen, CEO of Minera Alamos, stated, "We are excited to close this transformational acquisition for Minera Alamos. The addition of the Pan Gold Mine, along with the Gold Rock and Illipah projects, provides immediate production and cash flow while significantly expanding our late-stage project development pipeline. The transaction positions Minera Alamos as an Americas-focused gold producer with the potential to deliver meaningful production growth in the next few years and significant long-term value for our shareholders. I would like to once again thank the efforts of all of those who were involved in the completion of this transaction."

As consideration for the Transaction, Minera Alamos has paid a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equinox Gold $88,372,424 in cash, subject to a customary post-closing working capital adjustment, and has issued to it 96,802,816 common shares in the capital of Minera Alamos (each, a "Common Share"). Post-Transaction, Equinox Gold will own a 9.15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The cash consideration for the Transaction was funded through the proceeds of the previously-announced "bought deal" private placement of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts"), pursuant to which the Company issued an aggregate of 380,282,535 Subscription Receipts at an issue price of C$0.355 per Subscription Receipt, for gross proceeds of approximately C$135,000,300 (the "Offering"). Stifel Canada (the "Lead Underwriter") acted as sole bookrunner for the Offering, which included a syndicate of underwriters consisting of BMO Capital Markets, Desjardins Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc. (collectively the "Underwriters"). For further details regarding the Offering, see the Company's September 17, 2025 press release.

Appointment of Jason Kosec as Company Chairman

Minera Alamos is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jason Kosec as Chairman to the Board of Directors of the Company effective as of the date hereof. Concurrent with the appointment of Mr. Kosec as Chairman, the Company is announcing the resignation of Mr. Kevin Small as a director. Mr. Small will remain active with the Company in a critical senior management role as Executive Vice President of Mining Operations.

Exchange of Subscription Receipts

The escrow release conditions for the exchange of the Subscription Receipts have been satisfied, and the Subscription Receipts have been automatically exchanged for 380,282,535 Common Shares and 380,282,535 Common Share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.705 per Warrant Share until September 17, 2028.

In consideration for the services provided by the Underwriters in connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters cash compensation of $7,695,018, equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering, other than in respect of sales of Subscription Receipts to certain president's list purchasers, in which case a reduced cash commission equal to 3.0% was payable.

The Common Shares and Warrants issued upon exchange of the Subscription Receipts, and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants, are subject to a regulatory hold period expiring on January 18, 2026. On a post closing basis, Minera Alamos has 1,057,891,330 shares issued and outstanding.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

Gold Prepayment Agreement

Minera Alamos has executed, on a post Transaction basis, a US$25,000,000 24-month gold prepay agreement (the "Gold Loan Agreement") with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet"). The gold re-payment is structured to include a 6 month "grace period" followed by 18 equal monthly installments amounting to a total of 7,830 ounces of gold. The obligations under the Gold Loan Agreement are ancillary documents guaranteed by Minera Alamos and specific subsidiaries, and secured by the assets of such subsidiaries, among other customary collateral.

As part of the prepayment facility, the Company paid Auramet a fee equal to US$250,000, in addition to the issuance of 10,000,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") as a loan bonus, exercisable at C$0.44 per share for a period of 24 months. After four months from issuance, the expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated (the ‎‎"Acceleration ‎Right")‎ by Minera Alamos at any time ‎prior to expiry, if the volume weighted average price of ‎the common shares of Minera Alamos on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.66 for any five ‎consecutive trading days (the ‎‎"Acceleration ‎Event")‎, at which time Minera Alamos may, within ten ‎‎business days of the ‎Acceleration ‎Event, accelerate the ‎expiry date of the ‎Warrants by providing Auramet two days prior written notice and then issuing a press ‎release announcing the reduced ‎‎warrant term whereupon the Warrants will ‎‎expire on the 30th ‎calendar ‎day after the date of such press ‎release.

Proceeds under the Gold Loan Agreement shall be used to, among other things, secure cash reclamation bonding supporting the Company's Nevada assets, repayment in full of a previous existing Auramet loan facility, and for general operational working capital purposes. Completion of all matters under the Gold Loan Agreement are subject to receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Auramet

Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. It is one of the largest physical precious metal merchants in the world with over US$30 billion in annual revenues and has provided over $1.3 billion in term financing facilities to date. Auramet offers a full range of services including physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending), and project finance advisory services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Jason Kosec, Chairman
jason@revyltd.com
250-552-7424

Darren Koningen, CEO
dkoningen@mineraalamos.com
416-991-4941

ABOUT Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos is a gold production and development Company. The Company owns and operates the Pan heap leach gold mine in Nevada and owns two development projects near the Pan mine. The Company also owns the Copperstone mine and associated infrastructure in La Paz Country, Arizona, an advanced development asset with a permitted plan of operations that can be developed in parallel with planned project advancements in Mexico. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach mine in Sonora. The 100%-owned Cerro de Oro oxide gold project in northern Zacatecas has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed and the proposed mining project is currently being guided through the permitting process by the Company's permitting consultants. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has a positive, robust PEA completed, and the main Federal permits are in place. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought three open pit heap leach gold mines into successful production in Mexico over the last 14 years. The Company's strategy is to develop very low capex assets while expanding the projects' resources and continuing to pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. This information is based on information currently available to Minera Alamos and Minera Alamos provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to statements with respect to: the use of proceeds of the Financing; the use of proceeds from the Gold Loan Agreement; and future production, operations and growth as a result of the Transaction.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. Minera Alamos' financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Minera Alamos' activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. Minera Alamos does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by Minera Alamos or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268735

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Minera AlamosMAI:CCTSXV:MAIPrecious Metals Investing
MAI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Minera Alamos Inc.

Minera Alamos Inc.

Minera Alamos Inc is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2020. The company has a portfolio of Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, a heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) is nearing the end of the permitting process. The company has brought approximately 3 mines into production over the last 12 years.

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) announced today that Shaun Heinrichs, President & CEO of 1911 Gold, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 7, 2025.

DATE : October 7 th , 2025
TIME: 11:30am-12:00pmET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: October 8th-10th, and 14th Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Announces $20.88 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 5,800,000 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $3.60 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $20,880,000 (the " Offering ").

Each Unit issued pursuant to the Offering will consist of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $5.50 for 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision, such that if at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the closing, the Company's Shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") at a closing price of $7.50 or greater per Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrant will expire on the thirtieth (30th) day after the date of such notice (the " Acceleration Provision ")

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

RUA GOLD Strengthens Management Team with Appointment of VP, Exploration

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strengthening and expansion of its management team through the appointment of Emmett D'Urso as Vice President, Exploration. Mr. D'Usro will work directly with the Company's COO, Simon Henderson, further enhancing Rua Gold's technical capabilities.

With more than 13 years of mineral exploration experience, Mr. D'Urso brings extensive expertise in orogenic gold exploration, particularly within the Victorian Goldfields, where he has focused on high-grade, narrow vein, Fosterville-style deposits. This experience is especially relevant as Rua Gold's Reefton project shares similar geological characteristics. Most recently, he contributed to exploration programs at Global Ore Discovery, where he played a key role in drill program planning and budgeting for antimony projects in New South Wales.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forge Resources (CSE: FRG)

Forge Resources Intersects Additional Visible Gold in First Hole of Phase II Alotta Drill Program, Yukon

Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial observations of mineralization from the first diamond drill hole of the Phase II, 2025 drill program at the Alotta gold-copper porphyry property. ALT-25-012 intersected polymetallic veins, with one containing numerous grains of coarse visible gold. Drilling is currently underway at the Alimony Target, and the Company expects to complete an additional 3-4 holes during this program.

Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Locksley Resources Limited Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that a senior Locksley team has completed a visit to Rice University in Houston, Texas, to formally evaluate the Company's research collaboration with Rice.

Highlights

- Given increased industry interest in DeepSolv(TM), the Company has requested the expansion & acceleration of the Rice technology program

- The expansion would include the following components:

o Testing of multiple antimony feedstocks at different processing stages, direct ore, post DMS and high-grade concentrates

o Testing of antimony feedstock from multiple sources including the Mojave Project, EV Resources and additional other 3rd party samples

- Meetings held with Professor Pulickel Ajayan, Rice Executive Vice President for Research, and Technology Transfer Office

- Dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan research team to discuss technical programs

- Locksley in discussions with an additional mining group regarding the opportunity of evaluation the DeepSolv(TM) technology

- Locksley is focused upon providing Antimony processing independence to the USA and the opportunity presented by the $1.5bn+ domestic market

During the visit, the Locksley team met with Professor Pulickel Ajayan and members of his laboratory, senior Rice administrators including the Executive Vice President for Research and the Office of Technology Transfer and representatives from Rice Public Affairs. These discussions were followed by a dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan group, providing the foundation for the joint technical program under the collaboration.

The work program, formally launched through this visit, will focus on two parallel thrusts:

1. The development of DeepSolv(TM) product, for the extraction and refining of antimony feedstocks

2. The evaluation of antimony-based materials for advanced energy storage applications

As previously announced, Locksley has secured an agreement with EV Resources for the supply of external antimony ore, which will be incorporated alongside feedstock from the Mojave Project to support the development of DeepSolv(TM). In addition, DeepSolv(TM) continues to gain industry momentum, with discussions now underway with an additional potential user for the treatment of antimony ore. Given the growing industry interest in DeepSolv(TM) the Company is actively evaluating options to expand and accelerate the Rice technology program.

Locksley views the Rice partnership as a cornerstone of its U.S. strategy, providing access to world class expertise and positioning the Company to advance both upstream and downstream opportunities in antimony and rare earths.

Locksley's Chairman Patrick Burke, commented:

"This visit marks an important milestone in Locksley's mine-to-market strategy to onshore the supply of antimony and rare earths into the United States. By formally commencing our collaboration with Rice University and incorporating additional ore supply secured through our agreement with EV Resources, we have laid the foundation for a practical and accelerated testwork program. These initiatives position Locksley at the centre of developing a secure domestic supply chain, aligned with U.S. government priorities. We look forward to working closely with Professor Ajayan and his team as we move rapidly toward delivering tangible results."

*To view images and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U3C84R75



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets

LaFleur Minerals Announces Listing on Tradegate, Bolstering its International Visibility and Exposure to European Markets

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of today, its shares are listed for trading on the Tradegate Exchange ("Tradegate"), one of Europe's most active investor-focused platforms, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. This listing marks a significant step in LaFleur Minerals' strategy to expand its global shareholder base and increase access to European capital markets.

The Company joined Tradegate in order to enhance visibility and accessibility to European and international investors, during an exciting and pivotal time in its exploration and development activities, as LaFleur Minerals transitions from explorer to fully-integrated gold producer at its flagship Beacon Gold Mill located in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt. As the Company continues to expand its presence throughout new markets, Tradegate provides LaFleur Minerals with a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse, international and growing pool of investors, further solidifying its commitment to transparency, accessibility and long-term growth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Mustang Energy and Skyharbour Resources Stake an Additional Claim on its 914W Uranium Project

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Closes in on US$3,900 as US Government Shuts Down

Energy Investing

Mustang Energy and Skyharbour Resources Stake an Additional Claim on its 914W Uranium Project

lithium investing

Lithium Americas and GM Advance Thacker Pass with Landmark Federal Funding

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

gold investing

End of Barrick Alliance Sends Japan Gold Shares Plummeting

Gold Investing

Aya Gold & Silver Refutes Resource Inflation Allegations

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia