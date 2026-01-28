Minera Alamos Announces Secondary Market Purchase of Its Shares by Group of Strategic Investors

Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFD) ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") today announces that a subsidiary of Equinox Gold Corp. ("Seller") has entered into definitive agreements for the sale of 9,680,281 common shares ("Shares") of the Company to a group of strategic investors including Darren Blasutti, Minera Alamos' Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. The Shares are being sold at a price of C$5.80 per Share for gross proceeds to the Seller in the amount of C$56,145,630, with Darren Blasutti purchasing 517,242 Shares for C$3.0 million. Closing is anticipated to occur in early February 2026.

The Shares were originally issued to the Seller as partial consideration for the Company's acquisition of the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, as announced in the Company's News Release dated October 1, 2025.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos is a growing North American gold production and development company. The Company owns the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, comprised of the Pan heap leach gold mine and the adjacent fully permitted Gold Rock project, as well as the nearby past-producing Illipah project. The Company also owns the Copperstone mine and associated infrastructure in La Paz County, Arizona, an advanced development asset with a permitted mine plan of operations (MPO) that can be developed in parallel with planned project advancements in Mexico. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach mine in Sonora. The 100%-owned Cerro de Oro oxide gold project in northern Zacatecas has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed and the Company's proposed mining project is currently being guided through the permitting process by the Company and its permitting consultants. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has a positive, robust PEA completed, and the main Federal permits are in place. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought three open pit heap leach gold mines into successful production in Mexico over the last 14 years. The Company's strategy is to become a leading, Americas-focused intermediate gold producer by growing production at its Pan Operating Complex and developing its pipeline of high-quality, low-capital projects while expanding gold resources across its portfolio.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Darren Blasutti, EVP Corporate Development
416-306-0990 ext 208
dblasutti@mineraalamos.com

David Stewart, VP Capital Markets & Strategy
647-294-8361
dstewart@mineraalamos.com
Website: www.mineraalamos.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. This information is based on information currently available to Minera Alamos and Minera Alamos provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. Minera Alamos' financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Minera Alamos' activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. There can be no guarantees that the sale of Shares described herein will be completed. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Minera Alamos' forward-looking information. Minera Alamos does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by Minera Alamos or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281909

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

