Minera Alamos Announces Granting of Stock Options

Minera Alamos Announces Granting of Stock Options

Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI,OTC:MAIFF) (OTCQX: MAIFF) ("Minera Alamos" or the "Company") announces that on May 28, 2026 the Company granted a total of 800,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to officers and directors in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$6.93 per share. The Options will expire three years from the date of grant and will vest and become exercisable over the next two years.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos is a growing North American gold production and development company with projects in Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico. The Company owns the Pan Operating Complex in White Pine County, Nevada, comprised of the producing Pan mine and the adjacent permitted Gold Rock project, as well as the nearby past-producing Illipah project. The Company also owns the Copperstone project in La Paz County, Arizona, a permitted, advanced underground gold project. The Company maintains a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the Cerro de Oro project, an open pit heap leach gold development project in northern Zacatecas.

The Company's strategy is to become a leading, U.S.-focused intermediate gold producer by growing production at its Pan Operating Complex and developing its pipeline of high-quality, low-capital projects while expanding gold resources across its portfolio.

The Company announced a proposed name change to Mining Americas Inc., subject to the approval of its shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2026 and the TSX Venture Exchange. Refer to the Company's news release dated May 11, 2026 for more details.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Darren Blasutti, CEO
416-306-0990 ext 208
dblasutti@mineraalamos.com

David Stewart, VP Corporate Development & Capital Markets
+1-647-294-8361
dstewart@mineraalamos.com

Website: www.mineraalamos.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information herein, other than information of historical fact, constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. This information is based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.

The forward-looking information is based on assumptions and addresses future events and conditions that, by their very nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons. The Company's financial condition and prospects could differ materially from those currently anticipated in forward-looking information for many reasons such as: an inability to receive requisite permits for mine operation, exploration or expansion; an inability to finance and/or complete updated resource and reserve estimates and technical reports which support the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for minerals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with the Company's activities; and other matters discussed in this press release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299351

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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