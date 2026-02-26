Minaurum Accelerates Exploration at Alamos Silver Project; Expands to Six Drill Rigs and Reports Additional Results

Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG,OTC:MMRGF) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M0) ("Minaurum" or the "Company") is pleased to report that six drill rigs are now operating at its Alamos Silver Project as part of the Phase II - 50,000-metre resource expansion drill program. Minaurum will continue step-out drilling on vein zones with established resources at Europa and Promontorio-Travesia, while initiating resource-definition drilling on several additional veins, including San Jose, Quintera, Cotera-Pulpito, and Minas Nuevas.

Recent step-out drilling at Europa has returned multiple high-grade silver intercepts, including: 0.50 m of 524 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") in hole AL25-172, 0.30 m of 1,032 g/t AgEq in hole AL25-174 and 1.40 m of 290 g/t AgEq in hole AL25-175. At Travesía-Quintera, step-out drilling returned 2.55 m of 197 g/t AgEq, including 0.40 m grading 567 g/t AgEq in hole AL25-173 (see Table 1).

"With the continued success of our step-out drilling at the Europa vein zone, we are pleased to have expanded our drill fleet from four to six rigs," stated Darrell Rader, President and CEO of Minaurum Silver. "Supported by an inferred resource of 55 million ounces AgEq at Alamos and a fully funded 50,000-metre resource expansion program currently underway, Minaurum is well positioned to deliver an updated mineral resource estimate in the second half of 2026. We anticipate a steady increase in drill results as the expanded fleet advances the program."

Mineralization at the Europa and Travesia-Quintera zones has intersected high-grade silver over narrower widths that clearly define the margins of the robust silver shoots. The vein system displays a well-developed pinch-and-swell geometry along strike and down-dip, characterized by variations in vein thickness and grade. This continuity is exemplified by Hole AL25-163 at Europa, which returned 12.35 metres grading 408 g/t AgEq, including 3.20 metres of 1,277 g/t AgEq, in a 250-metre step-out (see Minaurum news release dated February 10, 2026), demonstrating a potentially large expansion of the mineralized envelope.

At Quintera, drilling continues to intersect mineralization within and surrounding historic underground workings, as well as in parallel hanging-wall veins and along strike.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/285489_8c7cd3810420b91b_003.jpg

Figure 1. Plan view showing locations of Travesía, Quintera, Promontorio, and Europa vein zones, showing areas of the current resource estimate and areas to be drilled in 2026 to expand the resource.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/285489_8c7cd3810420b91b_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/285489_8c7cd3810420b91b_004.jpg

Figure 2. Longitudinal section of Europa vein zone, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/285489_8c7cd3810420b91b_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/285489_8c7cd3810420b91b_005.jpg

Figure 3. Cross sections of Europa and Nueva Europa vein zones, showing holes AL25-172 and AL25-174. EV=volcanic rocks, CZ=marble and skarn, GR=granodiorite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/285489_8c7cd3810420b91b_005full.jpg

Table 1. Assay highlights of drill holes AL25-168 through AL25-178, Alamos project.

EUROPA

Hole From
(m)		 To
(m) 		Interval
(m)		 Est. True width (m) Ag
g/t 		Au
g/t		 Cu
%		 Pb
%		 Zn
%		 AgEq
g/t
AL25-168 18.35 18.85 0.50 0.40 45.6 0.015 0.01 0.011 0.055 49
AL25-171 387.35 387.90 0.55 0.50 74.8 0.008 0.099 0.104 0.222 91
AL25-172 141.55 142.05 0.50 0.45 469 0.093 0.25 0.434 0.695 524
189.50 190.20 0.70 0.65 64.3 0.224 0.078 1.775 2.22 179
233.55 234.45 0.90 0.80 124 0.004 0.433 1.31 5.43 316
259.10 259.60 0.50 0.45 82.2 0.001 0.124 0.272 0.621 113
267.00 267.50 0.50 0.45 54.9 0.011 0.542 0.055 0.065 105
291.90 292.90 1.00 0.90 164 0.268 0.208 0.773 1.483 256
AL25-174 220.35 220.90 0.55 0.45 93.1 0.01 0.295 0.448 0.999 152
362.85 363.20 0.35 0.30 23.5 0.012 0.085 0.167 3.57 120
364.15 365.50 1.35 1.10 218.8 0.004 0.075 0.547 1.21 265
including
365.20 365.50 0.30 0.25 936 0.159 0.218 1.09 1.765 1032
366.90 367.35 0.45 0.35 89 0.114 0.116 2.58 1.815 204
AL25-175 134.20 136.35 2.15 1.85 77 0.016 0.02 0.115 0.538 95
467.05 470.85 3.80 3.20 139 0.021 0.474 0.209 0.427 195
including
468.40 469.80 1.40 1.15 226 0.015 0.557 0.2 0.472 290
AL25-177 220.85 221.35 0.50 0.35 27.5 0.088 0.265 1.465 1.65 126
241.95 242.65 0.70 0.50 75.4 0.103 0.376 0.136 0.651 135

 

QUINTERA-TRAVESIA

Hole From
(m)		 To
(m) 		Interval
(m)		 Est. True width (m) Ag
g/t 		Au
g/t		 Cu
%		 Pb
%		 Zn
%		 AgEq
g/t
AL25-169 311.10 311.40 0.30 0.25 4.8 0.004 0.001 0.557 2.51 76
AL25-170 188.90 190.25 1.35 1.15 81 0.018 0.191 0.186 0.221 108
AL25-173 309.45 312.00 2.55 2.20 170 0.036 0.2 0.16 0.171 197
including
309.45 309.85 0.40 0.35 507 0.061 0.607 0.107 0.045 567
AL25-176 46.05 46.45 0.40 0.35 22.9 0.003 0.131 0.611 2.17 98
AL25-178 39.90 40.40 0.50 0.45 72.8 0.006 0.187 0.093 0.251 97
137.30 138.15 0.85 0.70 171 0.015 0.418 1.4 0.583 250
169.70 170.45 0.75 0.65 311 0.026 0.676 0.912 0.525 401

 

Estimated true widths are based on current interpretation of mineralized structures.
Weight-averaged silver-equivalent grades (AgEq g/t) are based on:

  • October 1, 2025 Long-term CIBC Global Mining Group Analyst Consensus Commodity Price Forecast: Ag $29.73/tr oz, Au $2,646/tr oz, Cu $4.34/lb, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.21/lb.
  • Metallurgical recovery assumption: 88.3% for Ag, 88.5% for Au, 75.5% for Cu, 83% for Pb, 75% for Zn.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/285489_8c7cd3810420b91b_006.jpg

Figure 4. Longitudinal section of Travesia-Promontorio vein zones, showing locations of highlighted mineralized intersections.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3455/285489_8c7cd3810420b91b_006full.jpg

Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M0) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darrell A. Rader"

Darrell A. Rader

President and CEO

For more information, please contact:
Sunny Pannu - Investor Relations and Corporate Development Manager
(778) 330 0994 or via email at pannu@minaurum.com

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

_________________________________________________________________________

1570- 200 Burrard Street 
Telephone: 1 778 330-0994
Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6 
www.minaurum.com
info@minaurum.com

Data review and verification: Stephen R. Maynard, Vice President of Exploration of Minaurum and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and verified the assay data, and has approved the disclosure in this news release. Verification was done by visual inspection of core samples and comparison to assay results. Assay results have not been checked by re-analysis. No factors were identified that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data presented in this news release.

Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance/Quality Control: Preparation and assaying of drilling samples from Minaurum's Alamos project are done with strict adherence to a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol. Core samples are sawed in half and then bagged in a secure facility near the site and then shipped either by a licensed courior by Company personnel to ALS Minerals' preparation facility in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. ALS prepares the samples, crushing them to 70% less than 2mm, splitting off 250g, and pulverizing the split to more than 85% passing 75 microns. The resulting sample pulps are prepared in Hermosillo and then shipped to Vancouver for chemical analysis by ALS Minerals. In Vancouver, the pulps are analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP/AES on a 30-gram charge. In addition, analyses are done for silver, copper, lead, and zinc using 4-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Samples with silver values greater than 100 g/t; and copper, lead, or zinc values greater than 10,000 ppm (1%) are re-analyzed using 4-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry (AAS).

Quality-control (QC) samples are inserted in the sample stream every 20 samples on average, and thus represent 5% of the total samples. QC samples include standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. Standards are pulps that have been prepared by a third-party laboratory; they have gold, silver, and base-metal values that are established by an extensive analytical process in which several commercial labs (including ALS Minerals) participate. Standards test the calibration of the analytical equipment. Blanks are rock material known from prior sampling to contain less than 0.005 ppm gold; they test the sample preparation procedure for cross-sample contamination. In the case of duplicates, the sample interval is cut in half and then quartered. The first quarter is the original sample, the second becomes the duplicate. Duplicate samples provide a test of the reproducibility of assays in the same drilled interval. When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

When final assays are received, QC sample results are inspected for deviation from accepted values by the QP. To date, QC sample analytical results have fallen in acceptable ranges on the Alamos project.

ALS Minerals is independent of Minaurum Silver and is independent of the Qualified Person.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the Resource Estimate; the ongoing Phase II 50,000 m resource expansion drill program; and the completion of an updated resource estimate in the second half of 2026. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum, including that Minaurum will be able to obtain all necessary permits and approvals for planned exploration and drilling activities; that Minaurum's planned drilling and exploration activities will be completed on the expected timeline, or at all; that the results of the drilling and exploration activities will be as expected; that Minaurum will be able to complete the updated mineral resource estimate on the timelines expected, or at all; and that Minaurum will have the financial resources to complete its ongoing drill program and anticipated updated mineral resource estimate. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information.

In making the forward-looking information in this release, Minaurum has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on Minaurum's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Minaurum. Although Minaurum considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information, including risks relating to the actual results of drilling or exploration activities, fluctuating silver prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, drilling or exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes and timeliness of government or regulatory approvals.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Minaurum does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

