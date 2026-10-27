Meurer Redefines Sustainable Multipack Packaging

Meurer Redefines Sustainable Multipack Packaging

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Food and consumer goods manufacturers face growing pressure to reduce plastic packaging while maintaining speed, cost efficiency, and shelf appeal. For Meurer Verpackungssysteme GmbH, this meant designing entirely new secondary packaging machines capable of replacing plastic shrink-wrap with paper.

Since 1969, Meurer Verpackungssysteme GmbH has specialized in developing and manufacturing single machines and complete lines for end-of-line packaging. The company is one of the leading international manufacturers of film and carton packaging machines, as well as equipment for palletizing, buffer, and conveyor technology, with more than 13,500 machines installed worldwide.

Plastic shrink machines depend on heat tunnels that consume large amounts of energy and limit sustainability gains. Paper alternatives introduce new challenges around material handling, adhesion, reliability, and speed. At the same time, Meurer customers required solutions that fit existing footprints, matched upstream line speeds, and minimized investment risk.

Meurer developed two complementary paper-based multipack solutions: a paper sleeve solution for premium packaging and a low-material tape solution for cost-sensitive applications. The company needed a platform that could support rapid innovation, high-precision motion, and data-driven reliability while helping customers navigate a market that is still learning how to adopt new packaging formats.

By eliminating heat tunnels, the solutions achieved up to 90% lower energy consumption while maintaining the same footprint and speed as legacy plastic packaging machines.

Rockwell Automation technology helped make this level of performance possible. Modular programming based on the OMAC standard accelerated development and commissioning, even for machines with 18 synchronized axes. In addition, FactoryTalk® Optix™ provides built-in data visibility, helping operators and engineers monitor performance, diagnose issues, and optimize operations.

The new machine concepts delivered measurable benefits. Machine efficiency exceeded 99%, outperforming contract targets. Manufacturers also gained greater flexibility to meet sustainability goals with lower investment risk and a faster time to market for entirely new machine concepts. The solutions also maintained the same footprint and speed as legacy plastic packaging machines for easy replacement.

"We typically contract for 98% efficiency. But achieving more than 99% is a huge benefit when you calculate total output," explains Matthias Look, Global Sales and Marketing Director, Meurer Verpackungssysteme.

Read more on RockwellAutomation.com

###

Find more stories and multimedia from Rockwell Automation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rockwell-automation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

ROKnyse:rok
ROK
The Conversation (0)
Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation

Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

Rockwell Automation Declares Quarterly Dividend at $1.25 Per Share on Common Stock

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on Sept. 10, 2024, to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 12, 2024. About Rockwell... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

Rockwell Automation to Advance Intelligent Automation, Mobile Robotics in Manufacturing Logistics in Collaboration with NVIDIA

OTTO Motors by Rockwell Automation will create next-generation autonomous mobile robots enhanced with NVIDIA technologies Rockwell Automation , Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announces further collaborations with... Keep Reading...
Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation to Present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Senior Vice President, Intelligent Devices, Tessa Myers, and Vice President, Investor Relations and Market Strategy, Aijana Zellner, will present at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. The fireside chat will be... Keep Reading...
Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

Harnessing the Energy-Generating Potential of Underground Mine Winders

For mining companies, enhancing sustainability can mean undertaking net-new projects. But more often, it means rethinking existing processesRockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK), RUC Mining, and Energy Power Systems Australia (EPSA) have introduced an innovative regenerative energy storage solution for... Keep Reading...
EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP METALS TESTS UP TO 148 MG/L LITHIUM AT MANSUR PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company ") is pleased to announce positive results from the recently completed flow test of its second test well, 14-36-009-13W20, in the Mansur permit area located in southeast Saskatchewan ( Figure 1 ). Third-party laboratory... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Ucore Provides Louisiana SMC Organizational and Project Team Updates

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Implementation of the Scheme

Related News

tungsten investing

Pinnacle Minerals to Acquire Five Utah Tungsten Projects

copper investing

Capstone Copper Plans US$3 Billion Chile Investment to Double Output by 2031

critical minerals investing

Ucore Provides Louisiana SMC Organizational and Project Team Updates

oil and gas investing

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

precious metals investing

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Implementation of the Scheme

base metals investing

Sankamap Discovers 1,000 Metre Long New High-Grade Gold System at North Fauro Property