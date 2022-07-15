GamingInvesting News

MetaTope has partnered with Moxy.io, the marketplace for Play & Earn video games, to build a gaming infrastructure for content creators to take the next step in the evolution of one's digital identity.

MetaTope, the Web3 infrastructure company building the connection between all isolated metaverses, today announced the company's partnership with Moxy.io, the middleware layer powering the next generation of video games, to build the infrastructure for games and content creators to take the next step in the evolution of one's digital identity.

The partnership comes soon after MetaTope's breakthrough into the Web3 space, and announcement of the company's proprietary MTskins – photorealistic, interoperable and Web3-integrated 3D avatars secured by the Ethereum blockchain. As part of the new relationship, Moxy.io will be integrating MetaTope's MTskins into their gaming ecosystem as the core social asset for all individuals interacting with any of Moxy.io's integrated applications. MTskins were designed to bring interoperability to avatars in the Web3 and NFT space, allowing digital identities to be used across the metaverses. MTskins allow users to own and personalize their virtual identities by accessorizing their MTskins and use them across multiple platforms including social media pages, augmented reality, virtual reality, and now, any Moxy.io integrated applications and participating games.

Together with Metatope, Moxy will create a standardized protocol that will enable video game developers to easily implement NFT based avatars as playable characters within their game titles. This will allow gamers to extend their personalized identity into Moxy games. Together, Moxy and MetaTope will achieve multiple 'industry firsts' in regards to meaningful application of NFTs, utility, customization, and extended identity in the video game industry.

"MetaTope and Moxy.io share the long-term vision of the application of blockchain and NFT technologies," says Jordan Yallen , CEO of MetaTope. "Not only does this partnership help MetaTope stimulate our gaming integration, but also proves our shared belief that mass adoption will come when individuals are interacting with the blockchain out of sight. We're making the blockchain easy to use and understand, and with the proper tools and solutions, more adoption will come."

Moxy.io brings the utility of distributed ledger technology plus Proof of Play and Play & Earn mechanics to any new or existing video game through an industry standard SDK/API stack. With the integration of MetaTope MTskins, users will be able to control their intellectual property (IP) and monetization within Moxy.io as well as other platforms.

"We are proud to be partnering with MetaTope to create customizable digital avatars that can be utilized inside and outside of the Moxyverse," says Matt deFouw, CEO, Moxy.io. "Teaming up with MetaTope has given us the opportunity to extend the capabilities of digital interaction for our users, while also increasing utility for all Moxy Club members. Our goal is to give Moxy Club members control over their monetization and personal identity. MetaTope is helping us do just that."

Both MetaTope and Moxy.io share seasoned industry leaders and decades of experience in gaming, technology, P2P protocol layers and advertising. As part of the partnership, Moxy.io Chief Knowledge Officer, Nolan Bushnell , founder of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese , and creator of Pong, will represent Moxy.io on MetaTope's Advisory Board.

To learn more about MetaTope and MTskins, please visit https://www.metatope.com

To learn more about Moxy.io and Moxy.io's Play & Earn, please visit https://moxy.io

About MetaTope

MetaTope is a platform that onboards news users into the metaverse for consumers and businesses, and builds blockchain-based solutions to drive the future of NFT utility. MetaTope's AR mobile application and first NFT collection will be released this summer.

About Moxy.io

Moxy.io's middleware layer, positioned to power the next generation of gaming, is introducing the P&E concept to today's favorite video game titles spanning PC, console, and mobile platforms. Through Moxy Forge , an industry-standard SDK/API stack, they offer the functionality of blockchain as well as P&E mechanisms to any video game. With the support of Moxy.io's infrastructure, staff, and knowledge, publishers can quickly deploy their own regulatory-compliant Play & Earn models to new or current products.

Media Contact
Stephanie Talarico
340627@email4pr.com
(845) 269-8868

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metatope-partners-with-moxyio-to-extend-the-capabilities-of-web3-based-digital-interactions-301587218.html

SOURCE MetaTope

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
Marquee Resources

Marquee Resources


Keep reading...Show less
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Explosive game "The Legand of Neverland" lands in Europe and the United States with over 2 million reservations

2022 Chinese manufacturers MMO games are developing rapidly overseas, and the explosive MMORPG "The Legand of Neverland" by Ark Games, a subsidiary of Kunlun Tech, continues to expand to the European and American markets after achieving excellent results in Southeast Asia Hong Kong Macao and Taiwan .

It is reported that "The Legand of Neverland" officially opened pre-registration in more than 160 countries in Europe and the United States at the end of April, and the dual-platform reservation volume reached 1 million on June 20 . The product got the recommended position in the whole region of Google Play platform, and as of now, the reservation volume has exceeded 2 million, and is moving towards the goal of 3 million reservations. The game is expected to be officially launched at the end of August.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Sci-Fi Thriller by Tory Quinn Takes eSports to a New Level

Level 4 Press presents a shocking take on the future of war.

Debut author Tory Quinn delivers an exhilarating sci-fi thriller that explores the future of high-stakes gaming. MegaDeath takes place in 2112, where warfare has been replaced by a worldwide eSports tournament. Nationalistic fever sweeps the globe and fans bet their lives on the outcome of the tournament. With today's popularity of eSports skyrocketing, and nationalism being stoked around the globe, MegaDeath is a thrilling and meaningful comment on today's world.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CLUB Closes $3.1M Seed Round for the First Free-to-Play and Play-and-Earn Soccer Ownership game

Zee Prime Capital Leads Funding of Company Formed by Soccer, Web3 & AAA Video Game Execs

Former Bungie Video Game Executive, Jonty Barnes ,
Joins Founding Team

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tim Mulligan Joins XSET as the Head of Sales

Former 100 Thieves executive focused on profitability across their apparel, content creators and esports teams as XSET celebrates its 2nd anniversary

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced the new hire of sales expert, Tim Mulligan to their team as XSET's new Head of Sales.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STERN PINBALL ANNOUNCES RETURN TO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL 2022

Stern's Biggest SDCC to Date with New Booth, Return of the Pop-Up Arcade and Brand New Partners: the Nerdist, Toho, Rebellion Republic, Ozzy Osbourne and MORE!

Stern Pinball, Inc ., announces the company's triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con International. Making its biggest SDCC splash yet, Stern will be unveiling a new booth (#3721), exciting new partnerships, and of course its beloved Pop-up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

North Park University New Varsity Esports Team Complements Diverse Student Population

Looking to work alongside an already booming gaming industry located in Chicago North Park University ( North Park ) is excited to add Esports as the institution's first coed and 19 th overall sport. Recruiting for incoming student-athletes will begin immediately, with competition to start Fall of 2023.

North Park University is an urban, intercultural, and Christian university located in Chicago. Visit northpark.edu/about.

"We are excited to add Esports to the athletic department," said John Born , North Park Assistant Vice President, Director of Athletics. "It is a great opportunity to meet current demand and add to the diversity of the institution. The combination of an emerging sport and the resources of Chicago is a definite win-win scenario."

Esports, a form of competitive, organized video gaming, is most often used in a "multiplayer" setting. As a fan-friendly sport when it comes to viewership and streaming, Esports is expected to net 29.6 million monthly viewers this year, up 11.5% from 2021 according to estimates done by Insider Intelligence .

Chicago has been a hotspot for Esports for many years and North Park is well-situated with its Chicago campus to be in the epicenter of this growing sport. The League Championship Series for high level League of Legends players will take place at the United Center September 10 th and 11 th . Additionally, Chicago's City Council approved a $30 million dollar arena, "Surge" Esports Stadium, to be built in Bronzeville. Investments like these will provide North Park students ample opportunity to expand their abilities and purse longer-term career options in the field.

Though exploding in popularity, including the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Collegiate Athletic Association has not officially sponsored Esports for intercollegiate competition. However, North Park will join the National Association of College Esports, the largest member association of college and university sponsored Esports programs that promotes student education and development through intercollegiate Esports.

"Meeting students where they are at is what we aim to do at North Park and offering Esports as an official varsity program is no exception. As a university, we are fortunate to have the resources to have this dream come to fruition. This is a great day for North Park ."

North Park will immediately begin a nationwide search for a full-time Esports coach.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21 st Century America.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-park-university-new-varsity-esports-team-complements-diverse-student-population-301585464.html

SOURCE North Park University

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×