Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the Company has commenced drilling on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

This drill program will follow up on recently reported high grade mineralization (See News Release January 27, 2022) within Thomas Ogden Zone as well as targeting newly identified Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon (SGH) soil anomalies both east and west of the Thomas Ogden Zone (See News Release December 13, 2021). Assay results will be released as they are received and compiled.

Michael MacIsaac, P. Geo and VP Exploration for the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont, including the past producing Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont, under which Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Overview

It’s been 125 years since George Carmack found himself in Yukon, Canada, after a failed attempt to capitalize on the reported gold strikes in Alaska. What started as a lucky discovery of a few gold nuggets in a creek bed ended up becoming one of the last great gold rushes in North America.

Gold mining in Canada occupies a rich and vital place in the country’s history. Mineralization of the precious metal exists throughout its landscape, including Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador and Yukon Territory. Over the 70 years following Carmack’s discovery, Yukon would yield over C$250 million in gold. Even with that much already found, these historical discoveries are only scratching the surface.

Metals Creek Resources (TSXV:MEK) is a Canada-based mineral acquisition and development company focused on exploring future mining opportunities throughout Canada. The company is currently operating world-class properties in Ontario, Yukon Territory and Newfoundland and Labrador. The mining and investor-friendly jurisdictions and rich resource histories of these properties primes Metal Creek Resources for significant high-grade discovery and yield.

The company has two key projects in operation: its Dona Lake gold project and Ogden gold project in Ontario. Metal Creek’s flagship projects are well-positioned for advanced exploration in collaboration with strategic partners and joint venture agreements.

Metal Creek’s Ontario properties’ biggest attractions are their high grade drill results, location and history of past-producing high-grade gold exploration.

The company has the option to earn 100 percent interest in the Dona Lake gold project. Metals Creek CEO Alexander Stares mentioned projected drill program expansion for Dona Lake when discussing future exploration plans. “We’ll have lots of news coming up. Once we finish drilling, we’ll get everything back compiled into computers. We will go back in late summer and do another drill program.” The company’s current funds and exploration plans have primed it for fast-tracked advancement in the near future.

The Ogden property is hosted in the prolific Timmins gold camp and Pickle Lake area. Metals Creek currently has a 50/50 joint venture with Newmont Corp (TSX:NGT) in the Timmins Camp and strategic positioning as the project operator. A 2013 drilling campaign on the property uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters.

Metal Creek’s management team combines years of experience in the mineral exploration, geology and financial sectors. The company’s diverse shareholder portfolio and strategic partnerships also position the company for exceptional acquisition opportunities, economic growth and expansive gold mining success.

Metals Creek’s Company Highlights

  • Metals Creek Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing past-producing and world-class gold properties in Canada.
  • The company’s flagship projects include the Dona Lake and Thomas Ogden gold projects in Ontario. The company is also operating prospective properties in Newfoundland and Labrador.
  • Drill campaigns have found high grades of gold and silver
  • Metals Creek has created an option agreement with Newmont Corp for potential 100 percent ownership of the Dona Lake project. Additionally, the company has formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement with Newmont for the Ogden gold project in the Timmins Camp.
  • Past-producing gold and mineralization histories prime the company for expansive development plans and potentially high-grade high yield as seen by neighboring projects.
  • Metals Creek intends on advancing drill campaigns to explore project targets and dive deeper into investor and growth opportunities its properties have to offer.

Metals Creek’s Key Projects

Dona Lake Gold Project

The Dona Lake Gold project is one of Metal Creek’s flagship gold properties, and it is located in the Pickle Lake area of Northern Ontario. The property hosts high-grade gold within its widespread banded iron formation structures and leverages favorable mining conditions.

This project is Metal Creek’s second option agreement with Newmont Corp. The company has the option to earn 100 percent ownership of the projects with the issuing of seven million shares and spending of C$4 million over three years.

The company has already completed a successful drill program for the project. This program’s results have confirmed gold mineralization outside of current mined areas and potentially deeper gold mineralization. Present grades have hovered as high as 8.37g/t gold in all three targets.

Past-producing history on the property indicates the production of 246,500 ounces of gold priced at US$375 an ounce before mine closures in 1994. Metals Creek expects to continue drilling campaigns into depths below current mine workings.

Ogden Gold Project

The Ogden gold property covers 8 kilometers of strike length on the Porcupine-Destor Break in Ogden Township, Ontario. Metals Creek Resources and Newmont have formed a 50/50 Joint Venture Agreement on the property, with Metal Creeks as the operator. The property has the potential to mimic successful gold production levels reaching 17 million ounces of gold as seen by its eastern neighbors.

Ogden hosts six mineralized gold zones and a historic non 43-101 compliant resource of one million tonnes at 4.12 g/t gold. A 2013 drilling campaign uncovered 210.19 g/t gold over 12.5 meters. In 2017, the company reported 4.39 g/t gold grades over 12.45 meters after drilling the target TOG-17-53 on the property.

Exciting discoveries of visible gold in the core have prompted additional investment interests and points to fold structure orientations that could correlate to high-grade gold mineralization. Metals Creek intends to expand drilling to explore this project’s potential further.

Metals Creek’s Management Team

Alexander Stares — President, CEO & Director

Alexander “Sandy” Stares comes from a family with a long line of prospectors. He has in excess of 25 years experience in mineral exploration, spanning a variety of Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Yukon. He has also completed several tours prospecting in Indonesia and Mexico. He was instrumental in the discovery of the H-Pond Gold Prospect and the Lost Pond Uranium Prospect. He also discovered numerous major mineral occurrences in Canada and abroad which have been the subject of extensive exploration programs. Sandy assumed the role of President and CEO of Metals Creek Resources Corp.in December of 2007. He is also a Director of Leocor Gold Inc White Metal Resources Corp and a Director of the Qalipu Development Corporation. In February 2013, Sandy was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to his Peers, Community, Canada and the Prospecting Community. He was also one of the recipients of the PDAC “Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year” Award in March 2007, which was awarded to members of the Stares/Keats family. Prior to his exploration career, Mr. Stares served in the Canadian Air Force for 15 years and was awarded the Deputy Commander in Chief of NORAD “Certificate of Achievement” Award for exceptional performance.

Michael MacIsaac P.Geo — VP Exploration

Michael MacIsaac brings to Metals Creek Resources over 33 years of exploration and management experience. He received his B.Sc from Lakehead University and has a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) designation from the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. MacIsaac’s vast experience entails both grassroots and advanced projects across Canada in gold, base metal and PGE environments. His expertise includes base metal exploration with Noranda Exploration in the Geco and Mattabi Mining Camps, gold exploration in the prolific Hemlo and Red lake Gold Camps and PGE exploration for North American Palladium in Northern Finland and Northwestern Ontario.

MacIsaac’s vast background in different metallogenic terranes and exploration techniques will help this young company poised for growth attain its strategic objectives through quality acquisitions and sound exploration.

Wayne Reid P.Geo — VP Corporate Development & Director

Wayne Reid has over 35 years of experience in exploration and mining geology, spanning various Canadian geological terranes, from Newfoundland to Northern BC and Alaska. Reid was instrumental in discovering the Brewery Creek Gold Deposit in the Yukon Territory and the Boundary Massive Sulphide Deposit / Duck Pond Mine in Central Newfoundland. His experience includes gold, base metal and uranium exploration in most geological environments in North America. Reid has over 20 years with the Noranda / Hemlo group in district and regional manager capacity in several areas across Canada. He has over 10 years of experience in the Timmins camp with as a Canadian manager with Echo Bay Mines, and as an exploration manager with St. Andrew Goldfields. Most recently, he was vice president of Exploration for Ucore Uranium.

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis — CFO & Director

Nikolaos S. Tsimidis is an entrepreneur and a specialist in the financial aspects of real estate investments. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto in 1987. Upon graduation, he spent six years at KPMG in the audit department, providing various client services. In September 1993, Tsimidis left KPMG to set up his own chartered accounting firm, focusing on tax and financial planning. He is the CFO and the principal broker for Union Capital Management Inc and Haven Property Development Inc. Tsimidis has also been intimately involved with mortgage origination and real estate development projects. He is the CFO and a director of Bold Stroke Ventures.

Michael Stares — Director

Michael Stares has been a successful entrepreneur with 50 percent ownership in Stares Contracting Corp., and he is president and CEO of White Metal Resources. Stares’ background comes from over 30 years of prospecting, eight years for Noranda Exploration, having a fantastic track record for new discoveries. Alongside the Stares-Keats family of prospectors, Stares was the honored recipient of the Bill Dennis Prospector of the Year Award at the 2007 PDAC Conference. He currently serves as a Benton Resources Corp director.

Pat Mohan — Director

Pat Mohan is president and CEO of the Mohan Group. Mohan has worked in the marketing, advertising and promotions field for over 20 years. In 1986, he founded The Mohan Group. He has been the driving force behind its growth from a fledgling firm to one of Canada’s fastest-growing and best-respected advertising and marketing companies. Mohan is also a director with Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc.

Malvin Spooner — Director

Malvin Spooner was the founder, president, CEO and director of Mavrix Fund Management Inc., an award-winning investment management company with mutual and other funds distributed across Canada until acquired in 2009. He has been a portfolio manager for over 25 years in the Canadian financial services industry. He introduced and was responsible for a successful series of tax-advantaged limited partnerships in more recent years, which invested over half a billion dollars in junior mining exploration companies. Spooner has appeared frequently on television and in print media as an investment expert over his entire career and is a widely respected professional.

Lorne Woods — Director

Lorne Woods graduated from Concordia University in 1986 with a BA, majoring in Political Science. He served as a chair, board member, and director for Concordia University Alumni Association. He co-founded Judson Woods back in 1987 with a partner to work with a large group of small mining companies. The company’s principal business started with creating and producing advertising to assist in marketing clients to the investment community. It also specialized in investor relations, promoting its clients’ assets and projects to the financial media and investing public.

Metals Creek Resources Provides Results of Annual General Meeting

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its annual general and special meeting held on January 20, 2022 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders voted to approve the Company's stock option plan, which is done annually, approved the re-appointment of Wasserman Ramsey, Chartered Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and also re-elected Alexander Stares, Wayne Reid, Michael Stares, Nick Tsimidis, Patrick Mohan, Malvin Spooner, and John Anderson as directors to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual shareholder's meeting or until a successor is elected.

Metals Creek has also entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. For the 12 month term of the agreement, INN will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $32,400 Cdn payable in standard net 30 terms. INN currently holds no securities in Metals Creek.

Metals Creek Drill Hole DL21-021 Delivers 5.14 g/t Gold Over 12.76 Meters, Including 8.55 g/t Gold Over 6.19 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-020A and DL21-021 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Drill hole DL21-021 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 465 meters(m) below surface and 15m below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 8.55 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 6.19m (506.81 - 513.00m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 5.14 g/t Au over 12.76m (506.81 - 519.57m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 25% with local pyrite. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, grunerite and occasional garnets. With an increase in alteration, primary banding within the iron formation has become more diffuse. The bottom portion of this unit sees an increase in magnetite content with associated amphiboles.

Metals Creek Drills 9.2 g/t Gold over 4.47 meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for six holes recently drilled on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

The Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) was the main focus of the drill program, totalling 2,076 meters. By means of oriented core, the program's emphasis was to further define the orientation of high-grade cross cutting veins and mineralization, as well as determining true orientations of contacts, fold structures and faults within a very complex sequence of stratigraphy. Three of the six holes drilled had visible gold.

Metals Creek Reports DL21-019 Returns 3.0 g/t Gold over 24.50 Meters Including 6.0 g/t Gold over 4.75 Meters in Main Zone at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-018 and DL21-019 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Drill hole DL21-019 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 424m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 6.0 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 4.75 meters(m) (448.55 - 453.30m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.0 g/t Au over 24.5m (438.00 - 462.50m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 7% with local pyrite. Abundant sections of silicate-oxide iron formation with associated magnetite is also present in this intercept. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, grunerite and garnets with locally strong folding. This intercept is located between the 360 and 455 level and south of the mine workings and continues to further define the high- grade gold mineralization south of the mine workings.

Metals Creek Gets Squid East Returned from Manning Ventures

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) announces that Manning Ventures have terminated its option to earn an interest in Metals Creeks Squid East project in the Yukon. Metals Creek now retains a 100% ownership in the property.

Metals Creek remains focused on the Dona Lake and Ogden projects and as such the Squid East project is available for option.

Gold Bull Resources

Gold Bull Resources


Overview

Nevada is a well-established and stable mining jurisdiction that’s known for its excellent infrastructure. Unsurprisingly, mining is one of Nevada’s top export categories due to its significant deposits of gold, silver, copper and molybdenum. In 2020 alone, the state produced 5,082,682 ounces of gold and 6,722,622 ounces of silver.

Nevada is home to several active gold mines, including Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and Newmont’s (TSX:NGT) Nevada Gold Mines, the single largest gold-producing complex in the world. Also in Nevada is Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL), with several operations including the Midas mine and mill, the largest known silver-gold epithermal deposit along the Northern Nevada Rift in the Midas mining district. As such, gold exploration companies in Nevada may present an intriguing opportunity for investors.

Also located in the prolific Northern Nevada Rift is Gold Bull Resources’ Sandman Project. Gold Bull Resources (TSXV:GBRC, OTC:GBRCF, FRA:A2V5) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of highly prospective gold assets in Nevada. The company is fully permitted and fully funded to advance its two fully-owned projects that are located within prolific gold trends. Gold Bull Resources’ operations are guided by its core ESG values that emphasize environmental responsibility and commitment to stakeholders.


Gold Bull Resources’ methodology using Leapfrog 3D Software and QGIS integrates all the previous generations of work, and Gold Bull CEO Cherie Leeden shared, “We're stepping back and looking at things a little differently.” Leeden says that this concept of basement targets has enabled success in finding nearby deposits in Nevada yet this zone has never been drilled at the Sandman property before. Fortunately for Gold Bull, the company inherited Newmont’s Plan of Operation allowing for comprehensive exploration access and expanding drill targets across 500 acres without having to apply for additional permits.
Gold Bull Resources Sandman

Since acquiring the Sandman project from Newmont in October 2020, Gold Bull Resources has significantly updated the resource in the project which now has an indicated resource of 18,550,000 tonnes at 0.73 g/t of gold for contained gold of 433,000 ounces, as well as an updated inferred resource of 3,246,000 tonnes at 0.58 g/t of gold for contained gold of 60,800 ounces. The maiden drill program at the Abel Knoll resource intersected 144.8m at 1.67 g/t gold, including 6.1m at 10.75 g/t gold.

Gold Bull Resources’ other project, Big Balds, is 100 percent owned and located at the intersection of two prolific gold trends –– the Carlin and Bida Trends. Although the project has never been drilled, the company believes that it is prospective for the world-class mineralization typically seen in the Carlin and Bida Trends.

Gold Bull Resources’ assets leverage strategic positioning near multiple operating mines. The Sandman project is located near the Sleeper mine that was operated by AMAX Gold from 1986 to 1996 and produced 1.66 million ounces of gold and 2.3 million ounces of silver. Meanwhile, the Big Balds project is located less than 10 kilometers west of Kinross Gold’s (TSX:K) Bald Mountain operating mine which features 300 million tonnes at 0.6 g/t for 5.5 million ounces of gold.

The company has recovered exceptional metallurgical results, including an average of 88 percent of gold recovered from oxide material with a maximum of 97 percent of gold recovered from a bottle roll leach test on a target at Sandman. The results also identified recovered silver that revealed potential upside for the element. The metallurgical results are consistent with prior historical tests which are encouraging for future yields.

“We’re not looking to mine the market, we’re looking at projects that we can get into production,” said Gold Bull Resources CEO Cherie Leeden.

Currently, the company is focused on advancing its Sandman project. Gold Bull plans to increase the existing resource at the Sandman project through a 4,000 meter RC drilling program that is already underway. Gold Bull Resources is also progressing its project pipeline with plans for the maiden drill program on the Big Balds project with minimal capital investment for high risk and high reward. The company is also exploring the potential for new low-cost mergers and acquisitions that contain additional existing gold resources.

The company is led by an elite management team with a track record of successful acquisitions, mine discovery and mine development. Gold Bull Resources’ team consists of several former management members of multiple major mining companies, including Rio Tinto, BHP, Newcrest and Barrick Gold. The company’s team also boasts local knowledge of the area with the resources needed to bring its assets into production.

Company Highlights

  • Gold Bull Resources (TSXV:GBRC, OTC:GBRCF, FRA:A2V5) is developing a portfolio of fully-owned and highly prospective gold assets in Nevada, USA.
  • The company is fully permitted and fully funded to advance its flagship Sandman project in the prolific Northern Nevada Rift and its Big Balds project in the prolific Carlin and Bida Trends.
  • The Sandman project has an updated indicated resource of 18,550,000 tonnes at 0.73 g/t of gold for contained gold of 433,000 ounces.
  • Gold Bull Resources’ assets are positioned near multiple gold-producing mines with multi-million-ounce resources, including the AMAX Gold Sleeper mine and Kinross Bald Mountain mine.
  • The company has a tight share structure, compelling valuation and no debt.
  • The company is led by an elite management team consisting of several former management members of multiple major mining companies, including Rio Tinto, BHP, Newcrest and Barrick Gold.

Key Projects

Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Sandman Project

The flagship Sandman project is located in the Northern Nevada Rift in Nevada. The project spans 117 square kilometers and is located 23 kilometers south of the Sleeper mine, which holds a historical production of 1.66 million ounces of gold and 2.33 million ounces of silver.

The Sandman project hosts high-grade epithermal gold deposits. Since acquiring the project from Newmont in October 2020, Gold Bull Resources has updated the resource in the property that has yet to be incorporated into the company’s current drill program. The updated resources include an indicated resource of 18,550,000 tonnes at 0.73 g/t of gold for contained gold of 433,000 ounces, as well as an updated inferred resource of 3,246,000 tonnes at 0.58 g/t of gold for contained gold of 60,800 ounces. The resource on the property is open in all directions.

Gold Bull Resources Sandman Updated Resource 2021

Gold Bull Resources strongly believes that the Sandman project has significant exploration upside potential. The company has already begun a 4,000 meter RC drilling program that is halfway completed. The drilling program is focused on new ‘Sleeper style’ Bonanza gold discoveries and a ‘Midas style’ deposit. The company is fully-permitted to conduct 2 square kilometers of surface disturbance under a comprehensive plan of operation.

Gold Bull Resources

Big Balds

The Big Balds project is located on the intersection of the Carlin and Bida Trends in Nevada, approximately 90 minutes from the mining hub in Elko which provides excellent logistics and accessibility. The project is also located less than 10 kilometers west of Kinross’ Bald Mountain operating mine. The Bald Mountain mine features 300 million tonnes at 0.6 g/t for 5.5 million ounces of gold.

Gold Bull Resources Big Bald Project

The Big Bald project consists of three priority targets that have been identified by geophysics, including Bald Cougar, Bald Eagle and Bald Badger. To date, the project has never been drill tested. However, the Big Balds project is prospective for three world-class styles of mineralization, including Carlin-type sediment-hosted gold, Bald Mountain-style intrusive related gold as well as gold and silver base metal skarn and/or porphyry.

Gold Bull resources is fully permitted to begin an 8-hole drill program on the Big Balds project which is considered to be drill-ready.

Management Team

Craig Parry

goldbull.ca

Craig Parry, Honors Bachelor of Science MAIG - Chairman

Craig Parry has experience with several established companies, including Rio Tinto, G-Resources, Tigers Realm Group and EMR Capital. Parry has raised more than $200 million in the past 12 months. Parry led geology and resources for Rio Tinto’s Kintyre uranium project and advised on the project’s sale to Cameco. Parry is the co-founder and former head of business development for Tigers Realm Group. Parry is also the former founder and CEO of Tigers Realm Coal. Parry is the co-founder and former senior advisor of EMR Capital. Lastly, Parry is the co-founder and former director of NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cherie Leeden

goldbull.ca

Cherie Leeden, Honors Bachelor of Science MAIG - CEO

Cherie Leeden has experience with Rio Tinto and LionOre. Leeden has spent 20 years promoting a responsible mining industry with the past 10 years spent at the CEO level. Leeden is the former founder and CEO of Battery Minerals. Leeden is also the founder of the private natural resources project Generation Company owned by Nevada Resources. Leeden has focused and based the past five years of her career on Nevadan gold. Leeden has a track record of negotiating and executing win-win business transactions with Fortune 500 companies.

David Johnson

goldbull.ca

David Johnson, Master of Science, GDipAppFin MAIG - VP of Exploration

David Johnson has experience with multiple companies, including Rio Tinto, WMC, LionOre and Independence Group (IGO Ltd.). Johnson has more than 25 years of global exploration experience across a wide range of deposit types. Johnson led a successful in-mine exploration team at IGO and held a key role in two discoveries. Johnson is a geophysicist specializing in potential field and electrical/EM methods and integration with other exploration datasets. Johnson is a proven mineral resource discoverer.

Gavin Cooper

goldbull.ca

Gavin Cooper, CPA, CA - CFO

Gavin Cooper has more than 35 years of experience in finance, strategy and senior management. Cooper is the former CEO and director of Standard Lithium ltd. and the former director of Nevada Geothermal Power Inc. Cooper is also a founding shareholder and former director of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Cooper was also the former director of finance and administration of Yarrows Ltd. which employs approximately 1,300 employees. Cooper is the former CEO of Catamaran Ferries International which owns a $450 million ship construction project. Lastly, Cooper is the current CFO of Kutcho Copper Corp. and District Metals Corp.

Regina Molloy

goldbull.ca

Regina Molloy - Exploration Manager

Regina Molloy has more than 25 years of experience as a multi-commodity economic geologist. She is skilled in mineral exploration and mine development. Molloy has worked with BHP, Newcrest, Barrick Gold and Battery Minerals. Molloy has global experience in exploring and discovering a range of deposit styles. She also has experience with junior and large company investment strategies.

Vince Sorace

goldbull.ca

Vince Sorace - Director

Vince Sorace is a mining and technology entrepreneur with more than 30 years of international business and capital markets experience. Sorace is the president and CEO of Kutcho Copper and the director of E79 Resources Corp. He is also the founder and chairman of MineHub Technology Inc. Sorace has raised over $250 million in equity and debt in recent financings. His previous roles include founder, president and CEO of various private and public resource companies.

Walter Coles Jr.

goldbull.ca

Walter Coles Jr. - Director

Walter Coles Jr. has extensive experience with mergers and acquisitions within the resources sector. He is the CEO of Skeena Resources and a former analyst for Cadence Investment Partners and UBS Investment Bank in New York. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Richmond.

Mike Cowin

goldbull.ca

Mike Cowin - Director

Mike Cowin has more than 25 years of investment experience in the wholesale funds' management sector in Australia. Previously, Cowin was an equity partner and director of Northcape Capital which is a boutique investment fund based in Australia. Northcape Capital manages over A$10 billion. Currently, Cowin is the principal of Corom Funds Management and a chairman of Dominos Pizza Japan Inc. He is also a director of multiple companies, including Apache Industrial Services, Queens Road Capital, CTE Investments, Rockmaster Resources Corp. and Walcott Resources Ltd.

Debra Struhsacker

goldbull.ca

Debra Struhsacker - Environment and Government Advisor

Debra Struhsacker is a hard rock mining advocate and policy expert. Struhsacker has 35 years of experience with key federal-state environmental and public land laws and regulations governing mineral exploration and mine development. Struhsacker has a proven track record in state and federal legislative and administrative venues in securing project permits for exploration and mining projects. She has a unique combination of communication skills and expertise that effectively bridges the communication gap between the technical, political and public opinion factors that influence policy decisions about mineral exploration and development, public lands and the environment.

Michael Konnert

goldbull.ca

Michael Konnert - Advisor

Michael Konnert is a co-founder and managing partner of Inventa Capital which has raised over $80 million for its portfolio companies in 2020. Konnert is the founder and CEO of Vizsla Resources which is developing one of Mexico’s highest-grade silver camps. He co-founded and sold Cobalt One Energy to Blackstone Minerals in 2017. Konnert has more than 10 years of experience in resources and capital markets. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Entrepreneurial Management from Royal Roads University.

Satori Plans for Step Out Drilling Targeting Recent Interval of 47.56 g/t Gold over 5.8 Metres

Satori Plans for Step Out Drilling Targeting Recent Interval of 47.56 g/t Gold over 5.8 Metres

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its Exploration Permit for the 100% owned Tartan Lake Project, Flin Flon, Manitoba, which is valid for a three-year period and allows for 155,000 meters of drilling. The Company plans to resume drilling early in this first quarter with a 5,000 metre phase II drill program that will include a series of deep holes testing the extent of the recently announced high grade mineralization in hole TLMZ21-12, which intersected an average 47.56 gt Au over 5.8 meters, within a wider interval averaging 23.76 gt Au over 12.6 meters. This is the second highest value intercept ever recorded at Tartan Lake with over 500 holes completed to date, and was one of the top 5 high grade drill intercepts reported last year according to Streetwise Reports (122821) (Counting Down Top Drill Holes of 2021 (streetwisereports.com). In addition to following up on the high grade intercept, the Company plans continue to expand the South Zone to depth, and to begin drill testing targets along the property's wide shear zone, outside of the current resource areas.

The high-grade mineralization intersected in hole TLMZ21-12 was found in the hanging wall of the Main Zone, and is associated with pyrite rich felsic volcanics, not the massive quartz-carbonate veins that typically denote high grade mineralization at both the Main and South Zones. The interval returned consistent gold grades throughout the entire interval (Ref. Table 1.0). This new mineralization is interpreted to be sub-vertical and is open in all directions. The association of the high grade intercept with a felsic volcanic unit, the absence of quartz-carbonate veining, the increased sulphide content, and the location in the hanging wall of the Main Zone, collectively, indicate that this may be a potential new zone of mineralization. This new zone lies to the west and is deeper than all the historical drilling tracing the Main Zone.

Sarama Resources Files Ni 43-101 Technical Report for The Sanutura Gold Project

Sarama Resources Files Ni 43-101 Technical Report for The Sanutura Gold Project

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (TSX-V:SWA) announces the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report in support of the Company's November 16, 2021 news release which announced a significant increase in the Company's mineral resource estimate for its 100%-owned(8) Sanutura Project (the "Project") in south-west Burkina Faso

The Sanutura Project is an advanced-stage exploration project covering approximately 1,500km² (refer Figure 1) that hosts a significant, well-defined mineral resource base and a suite of exploration targets. As announced on November 16, 2021, the updated mining-shape constrained mineral resource estimate at the Project (refer Tables 1 & 2) now stands at:

Green River Gold Corp. Intersects Anomalous Nickel, with XRF Results up to 1.05%, in Its Maiden Drilling Program at the Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project

Green River Gold Corp. Intersects Anomalous Nickel, with XRF Results up to 1.05%, in Its Maiden Drilling Program at the Quesnel Nickel/Talc Project

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce it has intercepted nickel sulphides at its wholly owned Quesnel NickelCobaltTalc Project (the Project) in British Columbia, Canada. The mineralization has been verified with a handheld XRF device with point data taken on the sulphides reaching up to 1.05% Ni.

According to preliminary tests made with a portable XRF sampler, tests indicate the presence of elevated nickel and chromium in core recovered from 9 shallow holes (Table 1). The holes were drilled during the last 2 months of 2021 and range up to 18.3 m deep. The elevated elements are hosted in serpentinized ultramafic rocks belonging to the Slide Mountain Terrane. The rock terrane reaches up to 500 m wide and extends more than 3 km NW across the Project area. Elevated nickel and chromium concentrations were present in each XRF gun sample point in every drill hole, starting right from the surface. The Company is very encouraged by the discovery of this mineralization so close to the surface of a known area of talc alteration.

Endurance Gold Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $3 Million

Endurance Gold Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement to $3 Million

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) ("Endurance or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to increase the size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on January 31, 2022 with about 50% participation by Evanachan Limited, a company controlled by Robert McEwen.

The Company intends to increase the non-brokered private placement of 6,250,000 units (each, a "Unit") to up to 7,500,000 Units for increased gross proceeds of up to $3.0 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit remains at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Other than the size of the Offering increase, all the terms remain the same as announced on January 31, 2022. Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half non-transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.55 for a period of two years from the date of issuance thereof. Proceeds raised from the sale of the Units will be used by the Company for exploration activities and for general corporate purposes.

Wheaton Precious Metals Meets 2021 Production Guidance and Forecasts 20% Long-Term Growth

