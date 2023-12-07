Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Meteoric Resources NL

Metallurgical Testwork Confirms Outstanding Ionic Clay Recoveries for Caldeira REE Project

Highest globally reported Ionic Adsorption Clay recoveries using a standard AMSUL wash.

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) (Meteoric or the Company) is pleased to report additional results of the metallurgical test work being undertaken on its 100%-owned Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project, in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Highlights

  • Metallurgical testwork results continue to show excellent leach extractions for Ionic Clays1 at the Caldeira Project.
  • Rare Earth Element recoveries across all six deposits tested display consistent strong ionic behaviour over thick intervals using a standard AMSUL wash test (unoptimised).
  • Exceptional Magnet Rare Earth Element2 (MREE) leach extractions, include;
    • 48 different metallurgical composites across ALL deposits had a TREO head grade of >4,000ppm and achieved average Magnetic REE leach extractions of 73% with 74% Nd, 71% Pr, 57% Tb and 56% Dy with a standard AMSUL wash (unoptimised) at pH4.
    • 81% magnet metal extractions over 10.4m from CVNDD001 with a high of 88% including 90% for Nd, 86% for Pr, 79% for Tb and 84% for Dy.
    • 73% magnet metal extractions over 8.4m from SBDD009 with a high of 75% including 76% for Nd, 73% for Pr, and 63% for Tb & Dy respectively.
    • 80% magnet metal extractions over 5.6m from DM2DD001 with a high of 85% including 87% for Nd, 81% for Pr, 73% for Tb and 77% for Dy.
    • 73% magnet metal extractions over 8.7m from CDMDD009 with a high of 75% including 77% for Nd, 74% for Pr, 55% Tb and 55% for Dy.

Meteoric has engaged Australia’s leading laboratory in ionic clay leaching – Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) to assist with process flowsheet development. The testwork reported is from diamond drill cores collected during a metallurgical sampling program completed by Meteoric across the six deposits with defined Inferred Resources. These results build on historical testwork from a single composite sample at the Capo do Mel deposit which produced outstanding results including leachability averaging 70%.

Chief Executive Officer, Nick Holthouse said,

“We are delighted by more great results from the metallurgical testwork program which continues to build on the exceptional Recovery to Leach results announced earlier this year.

The recoveries not only confirm that the vast majority of samples tested are truly ionic and amenable to low Capex, low Opex AMSUL leaching at pH 4.0 but also that the ionic clays extend significantly below the existing resource profile. All of the results add value to the schedule through increased scale and scheduling flexibility.

Importantly, the latest results focus on de-risking process recoveries for the Southern Licenses of Capão do Mel and Soberbo, both integral as near-term sources of ore feed for Meteoric’s proposed Southern license processing plant location and the ongoing focus for resource infill drilling, engineering and permitting packages.”

New ANSTO Metallurgical Leach Results

Metallurgical testwork commenced at ANSTO in July 2023 on 3m composite samples from forty-one (41) diamond drill cores completed as part of the Company's metallurgical sampling program in March-July 2023. The program targeted the six deposits which currently define the Company's stated Inferred Resource Estimates: Capão Do Mel, Soberbo, Figueira, Cupim Vermelho Norte, Donna Maria 1, and Donna Maria 2 (Figure 1 & Appendix 1). Standard AMSUL washes have been completed for 33 diamond drill holes to date for a total of 190 composite diagnostic leaches. The remaining results are pending and are expected in December 2023-January 2024.

The metallurgical testwork program was designed to:

  • Validate the results of previous testwork undertaken by JOGMEC in 2019 and reported to the ASX by MEI in December 2022; and
  • Assess the metallurgical variability both laterally and at depth across each of the deposits, paying particular attention to the clay zone below known JOGMEC drilling, the current resource estimation boundary, and the previous SGS testwork.

Composite samples (3m) were collected from beneath the soil horizon (2m depth), starting in the clay zone and progressing down the hole until the intrusive basement was reached. Whilst the soil from the deposit does contain strongly elevated REE, it was not included in the testwork as it is planned for stockpiling and subsequent replacement and revegetation after mining.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Meteoric Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:meimeteoric resources nlrare earth investingresource investing
Ionic Rare Earths

WSP Global Appointed to Manage Feasibility Study on Commercial Magnet Recycling Facility in Belfast, UK

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “The Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise that Ionic Technologies International Ltd (“Ionic Technologies”), a 100% owned subsidiary based in Belfast, UK, has progressed the delivery of a feasibility study for a commercial magnet recycling facility, based in Belfast, UK. Ionic Technologies has developed rare earth element (REE) separation and refining technology and applied this to the recycling of spent permanent Neodymium-Iron-Boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets to enable the creation of sustainable and traceable rare-earth supply chains.

Keep reading...Show less
DY6 Metals

Exploration Program Update at Salambidwe

DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6, “DY6” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has successfully completed an extensive geochemical sampling and geological mapping program at the highly prospective Salambidwe REE and Nb project in southern Malawi.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Ionic Rare Earths Limited IonicRE Presenting at MST Financial African Mining Forum

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to attend the MST Financial African Mining & Energy Forum on Monday 4 December 2023 at 1.30pm AEDT.

Managing Director Tim Harrison will discuss progress across the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earth Project and Ionic Technologies, and engagement with the new economy supply chain.

To join the presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/D3QY7D2U



About Ionic Rare Earths Limited:

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101842652"]

Keep reading...Show less
Eclipse Metals

Rare Earths Identified Over 5Km Strike At Grønnedal Deposit, Greenland

Eclipse Metals Ltd (Eclipse or the Company) (ASX: EPM) is pleased to announce that it has delineated a rare earth element (REE) exploration target at Grønnedal within its 100% owned Ivigtût multi-commodity project in SW Greenland. While the rare earth mineralisation at Grønnedal extends over 5 km by 2 km of nepheline syenite, the exploration target currently encompasses an approximately 3 km by 800 m section of ferrocarbonatite intruding the syenite (Targeted Area). This Targeted Area is highlighted in Figure 1 and is derived from a combination of recent exploration, a geophysical assessment and review of public domain data.

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Makuutu Land Access Agreement Verification Completed by DGSM for Stage 1 Mining License Application

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “the Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to provide a further update on progress in securing land access agreements and the verification process for the Mining Licence Application (MLA) for the Stage One development of the Makuutu Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu”) over Retention Licence (RL) 1693 (application TN03834), through local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited (“RRM”).

Keep reading...Show less
Ionic Rare Earths

Share Purchase Plan - Letter to Eligible Shareholders and SPP Offer Booklet

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (Company) confirms that the share purchase plan offer (SPP Offer) opens today. Attached is:

Keep reading...Show less

WSP Global Appointed to Manage Feasibility Study on Commercial Magnet Recycling Facility in Belfast, UK

Miramar Acquires Copper and Uranium Prospects in Northern Gascoyne Region

EMU Records Gold Assays to 36.1 g/t - Georgetown, Queensland

Winsome Resources Limited (ASX: WR1) – Trading Halt

