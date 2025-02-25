Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Octava Minerals Limited

Metallurgical Drilling Confirms Historic Grades at the Byro REE / Li Project

Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals antimony, REE’s, Lithium and gold, is pleased to report that laboratory assays have now been received from the two metallurgical core drillholes at the Byro REE’s / Li Project in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.

Highlights

  • Assay results received from metallurgical drilling at the Byro REE & Li Project confirm historic REE / Li mineralisation intercepts.
  • Intercepts of over 50m from surface with grades including 500ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) with 20% magnetic REE’s, 375ppm Lithium Oxide (Li2O) and 523ppm Vanadium Pentoxide (V2O5).
  • Mineralisation has been intercepted in historic drilling over 30km of strike.
  • The drilling was to provide fresh samples of the Byro black shale to undergo metallurgical extraction testwork.

Octava’s Managing Director Bevan Wakelam stated;

”Octava is investigating the potential for Australia’s first, large scale, low cost sedimentary basin deposit of REE’s, lithium and base metals. Metal extraction from black shales is a proven, low- cost technology used in other operations around the world. We will commence initial metallurgical testwork to determine the viability of extracting these metals from the black shale at Byro. We look forward to providing further updates as this work proceeds.

The Byro Project is located on the Byro Plains of the Gascoyne Region, Western Australia, 220km south-east of Carnarvon and consists of two granted Exploration Licences – E 09/2673 and E 09/2674 – totalling 798 km2. The Byro Project also has Native Title agreements in place. Nearby infrastructure includes accessibility to a commercial port (Geraldton) and power from the NW gas pipeline and future potential access to Western Australian government proposed green energy sites.

Two metallurgical HQ3 coreholes were drilled for a total of 204m. The holes were drilled adjacent to previously drilled RC holes to confirm mineralisation and to provide fresh sample material for metallurgical testwork.

Figure 1. Metallurgical Core Drilling at the Byro REE Project.

The Byro project lies at the centre of the Permian Byro Sub-basin of the Carnarvon Basin. The Byro Group hosts sedimentary packages of sandstones, siltstones and mudstones, including black shales and coal seams. The dominant unit in the tenure is the Bulgadoo shale, which consists of banded carbonaceous shale and arenite, containing beds of enriched pyrite, bivalves and bryozoans.

The black shales in the Byro sub basin appear to have formed a metal sink that contains large volumes of anomalous REE, Li and base metals. The source of the metals at Byro is likely the Archean basement rocks of the Yilgarn Craton located ~40km to the east. The REE host rocks at Byro have been transported to their current location, unlike typical REE clay exploration targets in Australia which are formed in situ, from weathered granitic basement rocks.

Permian Black shales are known worldwide for their potential to host enriched poly-metallic deposits. These deposits contain considerable volumes of lower concentration resources of base metals, rare earths, lithium and other strategic minerals. They offer the opportunity for large-scale, low-cost mining operations capable of supplying the metals for a number of years. Octava is examining the black shales at the Byro project for the same potential.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Octava Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Trigg Minerals Limited

Unlocking a New High-Grade Antimony-Tungsten Structure Adds Potential to Wild Cattle Creek

Trigg Minerals Limited (ASX: TMG| OTCQB: TMGLF) ("Trigg" or the "Company") has announced Unlocking a New High-Grade Antimony-Tungsten Structure Adds Potential to Wild Cattle Creek.

Craig Hemke, gold and silver bars.

Craig Hemke: What's Really Going on With Gold? Tariffs, Shortages, Fort Knox and More

Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com weighs in on key questions in the gold market, including:

  • Why gold is flowing from London to New York.
  • What US gold monetization could look like.
  • What an audit of Fort Knox might uncover.
A broken globe with the words "tariffs" and "sanctions" on it.

Experts: Battery and Precious Metals Emerging as New Geopolitical Battleground

The rapidly changing metals landscape and where to invest were key themes addressed during the Commodities and Financial Markets session at this year's AME Roundup in Vancouver, BC.

Rowena Alavi-Gunn, senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie, started her presentation “Battery Powerplay — Are Battery Metals Still Investable?” by recounting the challenges battery metals faced in 2024.

“I've picked this topic because battery metals have had a fairly rough 2024," she said.

Businessmen shaking hands with gold bars superimposed.

Equinox Gold and Calibre Mining to Join Forces in C$2.6 Billion Deal

Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) and Calibre Mining (TSX:CXB,OTCQX:CXBMF) have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement to merge, creating a major diversified gold producer in the Americas.

The deal will see Equinox acquire all the outstanding common shares of Calibre in an all-stock transaction, forming a new entity that will continue operating under the Equinox name.

The merger will establish a gold producer with a presence across five countries, anchored by two key Canadian assets: the Greenstone gold mine in Ontario and the Valentine gold mine in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Gold bars and coins.

Investing in Gold Royalty and Streaming Stocks

Gold royalty companies offer investors exposure to gold and silver with the benefits of diversification, lower risk and a steady income stream.

Royalty companies operating in the resource sector will typically agree to provide funding for the exploration or development of a resource in exchange for a percentage of revenue from the deposit if it begins producing. Similarly, a company with a streaming model may work out an agreement with a resource company for a share of the metal produced from a deposit in exchange for an investment.

These kinds of arrangements benefit both parties. Streamers get access to the underlying commodity at a fixed price and are shielded from cost overruns and spikes in production. Further, if there is a price decrease the metals can be warehoused until the market conditions improve. In both cases, mining companies receive considerable upfront investment during the expensive construction and expansion phases, and unlike loans these investments have longer-term payouts at a fixed amount.

Application for quotation of securities - NMG

Application for quotation of securities - NMG

New Murchison Gold Limited (NMG:AU) has announced Application for quotation of securities - NMG

Download the PDF here.

