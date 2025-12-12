Metallium Signs Binding Letter of Intent with ElementUSA to Collaborate on Recovery of Gallium and Scandium from Red Mud in Louisiana Including Up to US$10 million in Non-Dilutive Funding to Metallium for the Initial Deployment of Company's FJH Technology

Metallium Signs Binding Letter of Intent with ElementUSA to Collaborate on Recovery of Gallium and Scandium from Red Mud in Louisiana Including Up to US$10 million in Non-Dilutive Funding to Metallium for the Initial Deployment of Company's FJH Technology

Metallium (ASX: MTM,OTC:MTMCF; OTCQX: MTMCF), through its 100% owned subsidiary Flash Metals USA, Inc. has executed a binding Letter of Intent with ElementUSA to collaborate on the recovery of gallium and scandium from red mud in Louisiana. The LOI includes up to US$10.1 million in non-dilutive funding for initial deployment of Metallium's Flash Joule Heating technology and a commercial framework covering license fees, royalties and revenue share. The collaboration will support ElementUSA's initiative to develop a demonstration facility in Gramercy, Louisiana to separate and purify gallium and scandium from industrial waste, including red mud. Additional information is available here: https:cdn-api.markitdigital.comapiman-gatewayASXasx-research1.0file2924-03036662-6A1303028&v=undefined.

"This is a significant milestone for Metallium and a strong endorsement of our FJH technology within a major industry-supported effort to expand domestic critical minerals capability," said Michael Walshe, managing director and CEO of Metallium. "Gallium and scandium are critical for defense, semiconductors and advanced materials, yet Western supply remains limited."

The Letter of Intent provides the framework for completing a detailed Development Agreement and Licensing Agreement between Metallium and ElementUSA. The LOI confirms that Metallium retains full ownership of FJH intellectual property, including any enhancements or derivative works developed through the collaboration, while ElementUSA retains ownership of its separation and refining technologies. The LOI also contemplates evaluating supplemental work programs that may include recovery of additional materials such as aluminum, titanium and sodium, and assessing residual products suitable for sale as clinker substitutes. These items would be considered under separate discussions.

ElementUSA is a US-based critical minerals company focused on recovering gallium, scandium and other strategic materials from industrial waste streams. Through its Critical Resource Accelerator in Cedar Park, Texas, Element USA conducts advanced process development, flowsheet modeling and scale up of mineral liberation and separation technologies. The company works across mechanical, thermal, chemical and hydrometallurgical processes to unlock value from complex feedstocks. More information is available at https://www.elementusaminerals.com.

Metallium is pioneering a low-carbon, high-efficiency approach to recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. The company's patented Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology enables the extraction of high-value materials, including gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earths, and gold, from feedstocks such as refinery scrap, e-waste and monazite. Aligned with US strategic supply chain objectives, Metallium has secured its first commercial site in Texas via its wholly owned subsidiary, Flash Metals USA. More information on Metallium is available at https://www.metalliuminc.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metallium-signs-binding-letter-of-intent-with-elementusa-to-collaborate-on-recovery-of-gallium-and-scandium-from-red-mud-in-louisiana-including-up-to-us10-million-in-non-dilutive-funding-to-metallium-for-the-initial-deployment-of-302639839.html

SOURCE MTM Critical Metals Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MTM Critical MetalsMTM:AUASX:MTMAustralia Investing
MTM:AU
The Conversation (0)
MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals

Exploring Highly Prospective REE and Niobium Projects in Quebec and Western Australia

Exploring Highly Prospective REE and Niobium Projects in Quebec and Western Australia Keep Reading...
US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermitt

Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced US Government Approves Major Drilling Program at McDermittDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Altech Batteries Ltd Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Altech Batteries Ltd Board Renewal and Strategic Focus

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) advised that its newly constituted Board has commenced a comprehensive strategic reset to position the Company for successful commercialisation of its core battery technologies. The refreshed... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Basin Energy Ltd Expands REE and Uranium Footprint at Sybella-Barkly

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced the expansion of its district-scale Sybella-Barkly REE and uranium project (the "Project"), where the Company is currently drilling for district-scale rare earth elements ("REE") and uranium targets (refer... Keep Reading...
BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders

BPH Energy Limited Chair's Address to Shareholders

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Boosting gas supply is a priority for Australia's economic and energy security. The following extracts illustrate the critical nature of gas supply shortages. The ACCC Gas Enquiry update released in June 2025 made key findings: - The ACCC considers it critical... Keep Reading...
Basin Energy Ltd Binding Sale Agreement Executed for Marshall Uranium Project

Basin Energy Ltd Binding Sale Agreement Executed for Marshall Uranium Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (OTCMKTS:BSNEF) announced that it has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") with Green Canada Corporation Inc ("GCC"), a 54% owned subsidiary of PTX Metals Inc. (CVE:PTX) to sell the Marshall Uranium Project ("Marshall"),... Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Basin Energy (BSN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Closing of $3m Private Placement Financing

Stallion Uranium Announces Flow Through Financing

Related News

copper investing

PPC, Lundin Freeze 2026 Processing Fees As Smelters Near Breaking Point

Gold Investing

Marmota Unveils High-Grade Gold Finds at Greenewood Discovery

Oil and Gas Investing

MinRes’ Onslow Iron Port Operations Now Fully Powered by Natural Gas

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Completes Phase 2 of Major Drill Program at the Radar Project in Labrador-Confirms Extensive Oxide Mineralization in All Drill Locations at Trapper North and South Zones & Provides Corporate Update

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Files for Closing of $3m Private Placement Financing

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Flow Through Financing

Battery Metals Investing

Apex Provides Corporate Update