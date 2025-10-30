Metallic Minerals Corp. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto

Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MMG,OTC:MMNGF) (OTCQB: MMNGF), a resource-stage exploration company focused on copper, silver, gold, platinum group elements, and other critical minerals at the La Plata Project in Colorado, and the Keno Silver Project in the Yukon Territory, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 & 5, 2025, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Greg Johnson will be presenting on November 4th at 11:00AM Eastern Standard time.

For the latest agenda and to register for the conference visit:
https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2025/

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Greg Johnson
CEO & Chairman
604-629-7800
info@metallic-minerals.com
metallic-minerals.com

About Metallic Minerals Corp.
Metallic Minerals Corp. is a resource-stage exploration company focused on copper, silver, gold, platinum group elements, and other critical minerals at the La Plata Project in southwestern Colorado and the Keno Silver Project adjacent to Hecla Mining's Keno Hill silver operations in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also one of the largest holders of alluvial gold claims in the Yukon and is building a production royalty business through partnerships with experienced mining operators.Metallic is led by a team with a strong track record of discovery and exploration success on major precious and base metal deposits across North America, along with extensive experience in project development, permitting, and financing. Through the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics into its exploration process, the Company is working to accelerate discovery and unlock new value across its portfolio. Metallic is committed to responsible and sustainable resource development and collaborates closely with Canadian First Nation groups, U.S. Tribal and Native Corporations, and local communities to support successful project development.

