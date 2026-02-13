METALLA ANNOUNCES FINALIZATION OF EQUITY GRANT

(All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated)
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) announces the pricing and finalization of its annual equity grant.
ANNUAL GRANT
Further to the Company's press release dated February 11, 2026, the Company has granted an aggregate of 475,700 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, consultants, and employees of the Company. The Options will vest in equal installments over twelve and twenty-four months and each vested Option will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$9.88, being the closing price of Metalla on the TSXV on February 12, 2026, for a period of 5 years. The Company also awarded an additional 197,800 restricted share units (the "RSUs") for an aggregate of 445,175 RSUs granted on February 12, 2026, to certain directors, officers, consultants, and employees of the Company. The RSUs will vest in equal installments over twelve and twenty-four months.
ABOUT METALLA
Metalla provides shareholders with leveraged gold, silver, and copper exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading royalty companies.
