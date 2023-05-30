Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Metalite Provides Update on Its Lithium Exploration Activities in Liberia
Metalite Resources Inc. (CSE:METL)(OTC:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA) ("Metalite" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its portfolio of assets obtained through the recent acquisition of Next Generation Resources Inc. ("NextGen") and provide an update on its lithium exploration activities in Liberia.
Highlights
- The recent acquisition of NextGen provides the Company with control and access to a portfolio of properties in Liberia which are highly prospective in lithium, rare earth elements, base metals and gold in an under-explored portion of the West African craton.
- Metalite's portfolio of eight Reconnaissance Licenses (granted or pending as set out below) encompasses 3,228 km2 which are distributed across the country targeting exploration hotspots with numerous occurrences of pegmatites, coltan, rare earth elements, base metals and gold occurrences mapped and reported by USGS.
- Initial site visits, reconnaissance soil sampling, prospecting and mapping programs were completed in 2022.
- A total of 7,764 soil samples, and 137 rock samples were collected mostly from pegmatites.
- Samples are being analysed using a portable handheld XRF. Based on these results selected anomalous samples will be sent for geochemical analysis.
- 444 soil and 137 rock samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis.
- Liberia first mover advantage for battery metals exploration.
Geological Background of Liberia
Metalite's portfolio of Liberian assets includes two active reconnaissance licenses and six Reconnaissance Licenses in various stages of renewal/application covering 3,228 km2 (Figure 1). The licences are located in favourable geologic settings that have the potential to host lithium and rare earth elements (REE) deposits in addition to gold and polymetallic base metal deposits. Prior to its acquisition by Metalite, NextGen had been actively investigating the LCT (Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum) Pegmatite potential of Liberia. Desktop studies and a compilation of historical geological, geophysical, and geochemical data was completed. Reconnaissance licence selection was based on the results of this work.
Liberia is underlain by rocks of the west African craton and straddles the boundary between the Archean (3260-2850 Ma) and Paleoproterozoic (2150-1800 Ma) basement rocks. The Archean rocks in central and western Liberia are characterized by gneisses, locally migmatitic, which are infolded with supracrustal greenstone belts of metavolcanic and metasedimentary rocks. In northern Liberia late-Archean granitoids intrude these strata. Eastern Liberia is underlain by Eburnean age tightly folded paragneiss, migmatite and amphibolite interpreted to be part of the Paleoproterozoic Birimian sequence (2200-2100 Ga). The prominent structural trend throughout most of the country is northeast to east-northeast. Along the coast to the southwest of the Archean basement is a north-northwest trending belt of Archean and Paleoproterozoic age metamorphosed sedimentary and mafic igneous rocks that were deformed during the much younger Pan African orogeny (580 Ma).
Mineral Deposits of Liberia
In comparison with other West African countries, the geology of Liberia is poorly understood and there has been limited recent systematic mineral exploration for most commodities, except gold. The mining sector in Liberia is currently dominated by iron ore, gold, and artisanal diamond production.
Historically, Liberia was a major iron ore producer, exporting 20 million tonnes annually up until 1980; however, the civil war (1992-2003) resulted in the suspension of all mining operations. Iron ore production has since resumed and totalled 5 million metric tonnes from the Tokadeh deposit in 2021. The most economically significant gold deposits are associated with northeast-trending fault structures in both the Archean and Paleoproterozoic rocks (Figure 1). Liberian gold production totalled 252,708 troy ounces from the New Liberty and Kokoya deposits and artisanal sources in 2021. Diamond deposits, primarily exploited via alluvial and artisanal diamond mining, are widespread throughout the country. Production totalled 63,207 carats in 2021.
Metalite Liberian Exploration Update
In 2022, reconnaissance scale soil sampling and prospecting/mapping programs were initiated on five of Metalite's eight reconnaissance licences (granted or pending as set out above). A total of 7,764 soil samples and 137 rock samples were taken during the field program. All these samples are being analysed using a Niton XL3t 950 GOLDD+ XRF. Although XRF units are not capable of detecting lithium directly they are very effective at analysing for the suite of pathfinder elements commonly associated with LCT Pegmatites (B, Be, Cu, Cs, Hf, K, Nb, Rb, Ta, Sn, W and Zr) as well as gold, REE and polymetallic base metal deposits. After processing these results it is anticipated that selected anomalous samples will be sent to ALS Laboratories for geochemical analysis. 444 soil and 137 rock samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis to date. The results of this work will be reported when all results have been received, and the data sets interpreted.
Figure 1. Geology of Liberia and illustrating the location of Metalite's reconnaissance licences.
Nimba North (P3) and Nimba South (P2) Reconnaissance Licenses
The Nimba North and South reconnaissance licenses which are under application for an extension cover 616 and 562 km2 respectively, in Nimba County north-eastern Liberia (Figures 1 and 2). The bedrock geology consists of leucocratic gneiss to the west and Melanocratic gneiss, quartzite and iron formation units to the east. The contact between the two packages is marked by a northeast-trending fault zone that may be related to the Cestos shear zone located to the south where gold mineralization is known to occur. Numerous coltan (columbite-tantalite) and tin occurrences were documented in the area by the USGS in 1979 and recompiled in 2007.
A total of 5,503 soil samples and 44 rock samples were taken in 2022 (Figure 1). Soil samples were taken at a depth of 40 cm on 500 m grid lines at 250 m intervals. Most of the rock samples were from pegmatite dikes. The results of the XRF analyses are pending.
Figure 2. Nimba North (P3) and Nimba South (P2) license map illustrating geology, mineral
Zorzor (P4) Reconnaissance Licence
The Zorzor reconnaissance license which is under application for an extension covers 430 km2 in Lofa County, northern Liberia. The bedrock geology is dominated by granitic gneiss. To the northwest there is a large granite intrusion. A total of 1,838 soil samples and 26 rock samples were taken in 2022 (Figure 3). Soil samples were taken at a depth of 40 cm on 500 m grid lines at 250 m intervals. Most of the rock samples were from pegmatite dykes. Potential for LCT pegmatites and REEs within the migmatitic rocks within the granitic gneiss is high, particularly in proximity to the granite intrusion on the north boundary of the licence. Copper mineralization has been documented in the eastern part of the licence area. The results of the XRF analyses and are pending.
Figure 3. Zorzor P4 license map illustrating geology, mineral occurrences, soil and rock samples.
Pleebo (P6) and Harper (P7) Reconnaissance Licenses
The Pleebo (P6) and Harper (P7) reconnaissance licenses cover 186 and 107 km2 respectively, in Maryland County, south-eastern Liberia (Figures 1 and 4). The bedrock geology is dominated by quartz diorite schists with lesser units of mica schist and amphibolite.
A total of 423 soil samples and 67 rock samples were taken in 2022 (Figure 4). Soil samples were taken at a depth of 40 cm at 100 m intervals. on reconnaissance grid lines. Most of the rock samples were from pegmatite dikes. The results of the XRF and laboratory analysis are pending.
Figure 4. PleeboP6 and Harper P7 license map illustrating geology, mineral occurrences, soil and rock samples.
2023 Exploration Strategy
Metalite's 2023 exploration strategy is simple, cost effective and executable. Metalite plans to continue reconnaissance scale soil programs and integrate stream sediment sampling programs on its licenses going forward. In addition, initial mapping / prospecting programs are expected to be implemented. Active and historical artisanal mining sites are also planned to be mapped. Data will be collected digitally, and all samples analyzed using a Niton XL3t 950 GOLDD+ XRF. Once the XRF results have been interpreted selected samples will be sent to for further analyses. Management believes that this data will provide vectors used to delineate exploration targets for LCT Pegmatites, RREs, gold, and polymetallic base metal deposits.
The information in this news release was compiled and reviewed by David Melling, P.Geo who acts as Metalite's Qualified Person, under National Instrument 43-101 rules for mineral deposit disclosure. Mr. Melling is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) and a registered member of the Engineer and Geoscientists of British Columbia (no. 18999) a Recognized Professional Organization. Mr. Melling is Metalite's CEO and has sufficient experience relevant to the crystallization of lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) type pegmatite deposits under evaluation.
About Metalite Resources Inc.
Metalite Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration issuer uniquely positioned to generate incremental shareholder value through its vast battery metals focused license portfolio in Liberia, West Africa and an extensive precious metals focused project portfolio in NSW, Australia. The Company has 6 Australian projects covering over 600 sq km's in NSW and includes 67 historical mines and prospects focused on Gold and Silver, along with various indicator minerals that occur along with these precious metals. With the recent acquisition of Next Generation Resources, the Company has amassed a set of eight highly prospective licenses (either granted or pending grant) that show evidence of high-potential mineralization containing various lucrative metals, including Lithium, REEs, Cobalt, Nickel, Copper, Zinc, Aluminium and Gold.
For further information please contact:
Ryan Bilodeau
(416) 910-1440
info@metaliteresources.com
To learn more, please visit https://www.metaliteresources.com/ .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historic fact, that address activities, events or developments that Metalite believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate, "expect," and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may," "will," "can," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations or beliefs of Metalite based on information currently available to Metalite. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of Metalite to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Metalite. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the applications for reconnaissance licenses or extensions thereof and planned exploration activities and the timing thereof. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to complete the extension and/or application process for certain exploration licenses and or the failure to keep granted licenses in good standing, failure to successfully complete financings, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, production rates varying from estimates, changes in world mineral commodity markets, changes in equity markets, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, imprecision in resource estimates, success of future development initiatives, competition, operating performance of facilities, environmental and safety risks, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain tenure to properties and/or necessary permits and approvals, and other development and operating risks. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Metalite disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although Metalite believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
Li3 Lithium Corp. Reports up to 4.14% Lithium Oxide in Surface Rock Samples at the Mutare Lithium Project
Li3 Lithium Corp.(TSXV: LILI) (FSE: WD9) ("Li3 Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has identified high-grade lithium targets from its ongoing exploration program at the Mutare Lithium Project, located in Zimbabwe. Li3 Lithium holds a 50% ownership interest in the Mutare Lithium Project, with the remaining 50% owned by Premier Africa Minerals Limited, operator of the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Mine in Zimbabwe.
The Company, as operator of the Mutare Lithium Project, has received assay results from seventy-two grab samples collected during the initial phase of the 2023 exploration program. The exploration program includes geological mapping, and a surface rock sampling program to assist in identifying priority targets for the trenching and 5,000-meter exploration drilling program, scheduled to start in the coming weeks.
Highlights:
- 72 samples sent for analysis in April
- Highest grade returned in initial phase is 4.14% Lithium Oxide ("Li2O") from the Nels Luck group of licenses
The preliminary surface rock sampling program consisted of 72 samples taken from across the Mutare Lithium Project (Table 1, Figures 1-2,). The grab samples were from the central and eastern section of property, including the Nels Luck group of licenses, situated in the Mutare Greenstone Belt ("MGB") East zone, one of many target areas within the Mutare Lithium Project, comprised of approximately 2,000 hectares of licences retained in the MGB. The Nels Luck license hosts a group of lepidolite, spodumene, and tantalite, bearing lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites with an approximate surface expression of 600 meters by 20 meters (up to 50m) (Figure 2). The Nels Luck group of licenses is situated about 15 km northeast in the same stratigraphic package, on the southern limb of a regional syncline, that hosts the Sabi Star Lithium Tantalum Mine.
Table 1: Summary of Lithium Oxide (Li2O) results from the Nels Luck area greater than 0.500%. Values are rounded to the nearest 0.001
Figure 1: Mutare Lithium Project License and Location map, identifying the location of the initial surface samples across the Mutare Lithium Project
François Auclair, P.Geo, M.Sc., CEO and President of Li3 Lithium commented, "The initial high-grade results, up to 4.14% lithium oxide, suggest the potential for high-grade lithium oxide mineralization at surface and at depth within the Eastern section of the property. We are anxious to commence the 5,000-meter exploration drilling program across the property with emphasis on the Nels Luck group of pegmatites."
Figure 2: Summary of grab sample results at Nels Luck greater than 0.50 %
Mutare Lithium Project, Zimbabwe
The Mutare Lithium Project is located adjacent to the Sabi Star Lithium Tantalum Mine in eastern Zimbabwe's Mutare Greenstone Belt, an emerging lithium district. Li3 Lithium is evaluating the acquisition of additional prospective ground, either through staking or agreements with potential vendors. The area was deemed prospective for lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites based on prior target generation work. Management believes the lithium exploration potential of the MGB is analogous to that of the Pilbara Craton pegmatites in Western Australia.
Zimbabwe, which is estimated to hold Africa's largest lithium resources and the fifth largest globally, is rapidly emerging as an important player within the lithium supply chain. Over the past year and a half, major Chinese battery metals companies have committed approximately US$1.4 billion to acquire and develop lithium projects in Zimbabwe.
Technical information
Quality Assurance and Quality Control of Li3 Lithium's sampling programs are under the control of the Company's geological employees and are consistent with industry best practices. Grab samples are transported by Li3 Lithium's employees following a defined chain of custody, to Zimlabs in Harare, Zimbabwe. All samples were pulverized to produce a 30g charge and then analyzed by G706 (multi acid digestion with AAS finish). Zimlabs is a subsidiary of GNK laboratories and an internationally accredited laboratory testing provider with ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certification (Laboratory Accreditation Number: TEST-S 0010 (lSO/lEC t7025:20t7l).
The Company intends to transport the pulp of the grab samples for analysis of Niobium (Nb), Tantalum (Ta), and Caesium (Cs) at an accredited laboratory in South Africa. Grab samples are selective by nature and reported values are not necessarily indicative of mineralized zones.
Qualified Person
François Auclair, QP, M.Sc, Quebec Order of Geologists, CEO and President of Li3 Lithium, is the non-independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the technical disclosure contained in this news release. Mr. Auclair has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release
About Li3 Lithium Corp.
Li3 Lithium is focused on acquiring and developing hard rock spodumene lithium assets in Zimbabwe and Argentina, where the founders have significant experience and relationships. As evidenced by recent market growth, hard rock lithium deposits are forecast to continue to dominate the global supply of lithium given the scarcity, complexity and capex-intensive nature of alternative brine sources.
Contact Information:
Li3 Lithium Corp.
Francois Auclair, P.Geo, M.Sc., CEO and President
Tel: 514-889-5089
Email: info@lithium3.com
www.lithium3.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
APPENDIX 1: Grab sample summary table, coordinates are in WGS84 UTM Zone 36S
Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect – New Zones Discovered
Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update for drill holes completed at the Bang I Tum prospect. Drilling results support the geological model applied to the Exploration Target estimate with lithium mineralisation hosted in mica rich pegmatite dykes-veins and adjacent metasediments. The prospective zone is currently defined over a strike length of over 1km and remains open along strike and at depth on many sections.
HIGHLIGHTS
- First assay results received for hole BTDD007 at the Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect.
- Drilling confirms discovery of new pegmatite zones to the east and potentially to the west of the main zone.
- Consistent with the Exploration Target of 8-14Mt @ 0.5-0.8% Li2O, results indicate higher Li2O grades compared to the Reung Kiet Mineral Resource Estimate.1
- In addition to lithium, intersections also contain Sn and Ta mineralisation.
- Visual results for holes (BTDD008-021, assays pending) demonstrate significant extensions of the pegmatite swarm along strike from previous drilling.
- Drilling is ongoing with the aim of reporting a Mineral Resource Estimate for the Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect later in 2023.
- Assay results from the first hole include:
Pan Asia Metals Managing Director said: “Initial assays and visual observations at the Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect are very pleasing, supporting the Exploration Target and indicating new extensions to the mineralised zones. Robust lithium assays have been reported in hole BTDD007. Visual observations in most other holes support and improve our initial expectations for the program. The next batch of assay results is due in June, and we are already drilling holes BTDD022 and 023, meaning we can expect an inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate for Bang I Tum to be reported later this year. Successfully incorporating Bang I Tum into the inventory will boost the scale of our project, making it more attractive as a strategic mineral resource in South East Asia.”
1 The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
The Reung Kiet Lithium Project (‘RKLP’), inclusive of the Bang I Tim prospect is one of PAM’s key assets. RKLP is a hard rock lithium project with lithium hosted in lepidolite/mica rich pegmatites chiefly composed of quartz, albite, lepidolite and muscovite, both lithium bearing micas, with minor cassiterite and tantalite as well as other accessory minerals. Previous open pit mining extracting tin from the weathered pegmatites was conducted into the early 1970’s.
Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect
The Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect (Bang I Tum or BIT), is located about 8km north of the Reung Kiet Lithium Prospect in southern Thailand. At Bang I Tum PAM has estimated a drill supported Exploration Target of 8 to 14 Million tonnes at a grade ranging between 0.5% to 0.8% Li2O (see PAM ASX announcement “Reung Kiet Lithium Project Exploration Target” dated 27 July, 2022). Grades were also estimated for Sn, Ta2O5, Rb, Cs and K, see Table 1.
Table 1. RKLP – Bang I Tum Prospect - Exploration Target, 27 July, 2022
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource.
Further mapping and soil and rock-chip sampling has significantly increased the exploration potential at Bang I Tum. A new zone, approximately 800m long and 200m wide, is characterized by numerous lepidolite rich alpo-pegmatite dykes and veins that are interpreted to be a westerly extension of the dyke swarm and the existing Exploration Target (see PAM ASX announcement “Bang I Tum – High Grade Lithium Results” dated 24 October, 2022.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pan Asia Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Forrestania Resources Limited - Rights Issue Prospectus
Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS) (Forrestania or the Company), for a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of one (2) New Shares for every five (5) Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.07 per New Share together with one (1) free New Option for every one (1) New Share subscribed for and issued to raise approximately $1,935,607 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the Record Date) (Entitlement Offer).
This Prospectus also contains an offer of 2,000,000 New Options to the Underwriter (or its nominee(s)) (Underwriter Options Offer). Refer to Section 2.2 of this Prospectus for the details of the Underwriter Options Offer.
The Entitlement Offer is fully underwritten by RM Corporate Finance Pty Ltd (ACN 108 084 386) (AFSL 315 235) (Underwriter). Refer to Section 6.4.2 for details regarding the terms of the underwriting.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If, after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your professional advisers without delay.
The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Forrestania Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Century Lithium Announces Board Changes and Addition to Senior Management
Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") announces that Ms. Cassandra Joseph will step down as non-executive Chair and director effective June 30, 2023 in order to focus her attention on her new role as General Counsel of Ivanhoe Electric. Mr. Bryan Disher, non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee, will become Chair of the Board of Directors upon her departure.
"Cassandra played a pivotal role in the transformation of our Company over the past two years", said President and CEO, Bill Willoughby. "Cassandra's business acumen has helped guide our Company through key development stages. On behalf of the Board and management, we thank her for her dedicated service to the Board of Directors and the Company and wish her well in her new endeavor."
"On behalf of the Century Lithium team we welcome Bryan to his new position and look forward to continue working with him in our efforts to build significant value for our shareholders."
"Serving Century Lithium as Board Chair has been an honor", said Ms. Joseph. "A special thanks to Century's management team and my fellow Board members for their shared commitment to the Company's success."
In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd S. Fayram, to the position of Senior Vice President Metallurgy. Mr. Fayram is a 43-101 Qualified Engineer with a designation in Metallurgical Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mineral Processing Engineering and a Masters of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana College of Mines and Technology. Mr. Fayram joins Century Lithium with over thirty -five years of experience. He has held several positions with international mining and metals companies including projects in United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, and Australia. Experienced and trained in Mineral Processing, he also has extensive industrial experience in mining, crushing, mineral processing, hydrometallurgy, electrometallurgy, pyrometallurgy, environmental affairs and mineral economics.
"We are fortunate to be able to have an experienced metallurgist like Todd join our team", stated Bill Willoughby, President & CEO of Century Lithium. "Todd's knowledge and experience will complement our current team, maintain project continuity, and add significant value to Century Lithium as we move the project past feasibility and towards production. The addition of Mr. Fayram reflects the Company's strategy to complement its existing expertise in lithium with strong metallurgical expertise."
"I am looking forward to joining the Century Lithium team and contributing my knowledge and understanding in the areas of metallurgy to this exciting project", commented Mr. Fayram.About Century Lithium Corp.
Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.
ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
Click here to connect with Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z), to receive an Investor Presentation
June 2023 Investor Events Schedule
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, announces that it is attending and presenting at the following investor/industry events during June 2023. The programme below includes new events since the previously notified Preliminary Events Schedule announced on 12.04.23 and additional upcoming meetings with investors as arranged by the Company's brokers and other parties.
These events form part of the Company's wider IR programme for 2023, as CleanTech Lithium continues to progress its projects in Chile towards the production of battery-grade green lithium, using Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE").
Date
Event
Location
7 June 2023
Investor Meet Company
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cleantech-lithium-plc/register-investor
Webinar
6 - 7 June 2023
Meetings with interested Investors
New York
8 - 9 June 2023
Benchmark Battery Metals Conference
https://events.benchmarkminerals.com/event/ce11722f-0ee0-471e-b061-5bacbe4ea036
Washington DC, USA
JW Marriott
9 June 2023
UK Investor Show
London, U.K.
QEII Centre, Westminster
London, SW1P 3EE
12 - 14 June 2023
Meetings with interested Investors
Geneva, Zurich & London
21 - 22 June 2023
Gold Coast Investment Showcase
Queensland, Australia
JW Marriott Gold Coast
To view CleanTech Lithium's investor calendar, please visit https://ctlithium.com/investors/investor-calendar/
**ENDS**
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company, advancing the next generation of sustainable lithium projects in Chile. Proudly sustainable, committed to net-zero, our mission is to produce material quantities of battery grade, carbon-neutral lithium using sustainable Direct Lithium Extraction technology, powered by clean energy, we plan to be the greenest lithium supplier to the EV market.
CleanTech Lithium has three prospective lithium projects - Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin and Llamara - located in the lithium triangle, the world's centre for battery grade lithium production. The Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin projects are situated within basins entirely controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. Llamara is the Company's latest greenfield project, which offers material potential upside at a low initial cost. All three projects have direct access to excellent infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries and purities. The method offers short development lead times, low upfront capex, with no extensive site construction and no evaporation pond development so there is no water depletion from the aquifer or harm to the local environment.
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Notice of Annual General Meeting
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the offices of CleanTech Lithium PLC at de Carteret House, 7 Castle Street, St Helier JE2 3BT on 31 May 2023 at 11:00AM BST.
The Notice and the proxy form for the 2023 AGM will be available on the Company's website and will additionally be dispatched to shareholders later today.
**ENDS**
The information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Gordon Stein, Director and CFO.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company, advancing the next generation of sustainable lithium projects in Chile. Proudly sustainable, committed to net-zero, our mission is to produce material quantities of battery grade, carbon-neutral lithium using sustainable Direct Lithium Extraction technology, powered by clean energy, we plan to be the greenest lithium supplier to the EV market.
CleanTech Lithium has three prospective lithium projects - Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin and Llamara - located in the lithium triangle, the world's centre for battery grade lithium production. The Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin projects are situated within basins entirely controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. Llamara is the Company's latest greenfield project, which offers material potential upside at a low initial cost. All three projects have direct access to excellent infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries and purities. The method offers short development lead times, low upfront capex, with no extensive site construction and no evaporation pond development so there is no water depletion from the aquifer or harm to the local environment.
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTC:CTLHF) to receive an Investor Presentation
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.