Meritage Homes Welcomes Navy Veteran to Brand-New, Mortgage-Free Home in Gulfport, Mississippi

As the nation celebrates a historic milestone this year, Meritage Homes is proud to give back to those who sacrifice so much for our freedom. In partnership with national military nonprofit Operation Homefront, through its Permanent Homes for Veterans program, Meritage will donate a brand-new, mortgage-free home to a deserving military family in Gulfport, Mississippi. This year marks Meritage's 23rd home donation to date.
Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Maggie Coleman will receive a 2,000-square foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Meritage's new Hidden Trails community. Coleman served 13 years in the Navy, including deployments in Italy and Kuwait. A proud mother of two, Coleman is excited for her family to be able to put down permanent roots in her home state of Mississippi.
Coleman shares, "I want to give my children everything I didn't have. I want this home to be a place where my kids and I can share stories and make memories."
"We're proud to help welcome the Coleman family home to Gulfport," shares Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. "We recognize the service and sacrifices she and her family have made, and we're honored to share in this special moment with them."
"For the Coleman family, this home provides the foundation for a stronger, more stable and secure future," said retired Rear Adm. Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "We are deeply grateful to Meritage Homes for their continued partnership and steadfast commitment to honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation's veteran and military families."
Coleman and her family will receive the keys to their new home at a ceremony hosted by Meritage and Operation Homefront on Veterans Day, November 11.
For more information about the Meritage's partnership with Operation Homefront, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/operation-homefront.
About Meritage Homes Corporation:
Meritage is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2025. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Meritage has delivered over 210,000 homes in its 41-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award and Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, as well as a four-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.
For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.
About Operation Homefront:
Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.
Contact:
Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and External Communications
(480) 515-8979
media@meritagehomes.com