Merchants Can Now Add Fast, Free Prime Delivery to Their Websites and Save Up to 25% on Fulfillment Fees with Amazon Supply Chain Services

Available now, Amazon Supply Chain Services (ASCS) customers who enroll in Multichannel Fulfillment (MCF), along with the hundreds of thousands of U.S. merchants already using MCF, can add the Prime badge and delivery to their websites at no additional cost
Also available now, the MCF Preferred Pricing Program allows merchants to save 15-25% on fulfillment fees across their own websites, marketplaces, and social channels
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced two new Amazon Supply Chain Services (ASCS) offerings designed to help merchants selling in the U.S. grow across sales channels: a new way to add fast, free Prime delivery to their websites at no additional cost and a discount program on fulfillment fees. ASCS brings together Amazon's freight, distribution, fulfillment, and parcel shipping capabilities for businesses of all types and sizes.
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Available now, Amazon Supply Chain Services (ASCS) customers who enroll in Multichannel Fulfillment (MCF), along with the hundreds of thousands of U.S. merchants already using MCF, can add the Prime badge and delivery to their websites at no additional cost
Multichannel Fulfillment (MCF), the third-party logistics (3PL) service within ASCS, now lets new and existing MCF merchants add Prime delivery to their websites, helping drive first-time and repeat purchases while allowing them to retain their existing returns and customer service experiences. Separately, ASCS launched the MCF Preferred Pricing Program that allows FBA sellers to save up to 25% on fulfillment fees for orders placed across their own websites, marketplaces, and social media channels. These offerings complement ASCS' Buy with Prime service, which combines fast, free Prime delivery with shopper customer service and easy returns. Together, these offerings help merchants increase sales and lower fulfillment costs wherever they sell.
Helping Merchants Drive Sales with Fast, Free Prime Delivery
ASCS has made fast, free Prime delivery available to MCF merchants without any additional costs beyond standard MCF fees. Merchants can add this shipping option more than 70% faster on average compared to enabling standalone Buy with Prime, and do not need to change their payments processing, order management, or store policies. With this new MCF shipping option, Prime membership is verified after checkout, so shoppers don't need to log in to Amazon to receive fast, free Prime delivery, resulting in a simpler experience that drives more purchases. Among early merchant adopters, more than 40% of eligible orders on average have shipped with Prime delivery, demonstrating strong early uptake of the option. Merchants can enable fast, free Prime delivery through the Amazon MCF and Buy with Prime app for Shopify in minutes, with additional integration options through Amazon's Selling Partner API, and partners like Fulfil, LingXing, and WebBee launching soon.
"When our shoppers see Prime delivery on our website, it changes their confidence level, especially first-time buyers," said Gabriella Luksander, General Manager at Skinnies Instant Lifts. "Since enabling it, we've seen a nearly 10% increase in sales , orders go out in about a day and a half , and 'where is my order' inquiries have nearly disappeared. For a small team, that reliability makes all the difference."
Merchants Who Ship More, Save More, and Can Reinvest in Growth
As Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) sellers grow their businesses across sales channels, ASCS is helping them lower their fulfillment costs, with savings that grow the more they ship. Available now, the MCF Preferred Pricing Program combines a discount on MCF fulfillment fees with FBA credits on each unit shipped. Together, merchants can save 15 to 25% on fulfillment fees for the first six months. The program requires no contracts or long-term commitments, offers one-click enrollment, and discounts apply automatically when merchants ship. For merchants focused on reducing operational costs, these savings can be reinvested into fulfilling more orders, expanding to new channels, or scaling their inventory. Merchants can sign up for the MCF Preferred Pricing Program through Seller Central.
"Merchants keep telling us the same thing: they want to use our logistics everywhere they sell because we're fast, reliable, and help them manage their inventory in one place," said Peter Larsen, Vice President of Amazon Supply Chain Services. "Now we're giving merchants two ways to grow: fast, free Prime delivery on their own site at no added cost, and deeper fulfillment discounts the more they ship with us."
Helping Merchants Sell More, Manage Inventory, and Grow Faster
MCF enables hundreds of thousands of merchants in 11 countries to leverage Amazon's fulfillment network to pick, pack, ship, and deliver orders across Amazon.com, their own websites, other online retailers, and social media channels. By using a single pool of inventory, sellers who fulfilled orders in the U.S. for both MCF and FBA reduced out-of-stock rates by an average of 19% and improved inventory turnover by an average of 12% . Merchants have also reported over an 18% increase in sales or revenue since adding Amazon MCF to their off-Amazon retail channels.
ASCS also offers Buy with Prime for merchants who want Amazon to manage more of their off-Amazon shopping experience. With Buy with Prime, merchants can display the Prime badge and offer fast, free Prime delivery, with Amazon handling the post-purchase experience, including shopper customer service and returns.
Businesses can go here to learn more about enabling Prime delivery on their own website and here for more information about the MCF Preferred Pricing Program.
About Amazon Supply Chain Services
Amazon Supply Chain Services gives businesses of all types and sizes access to the freight, distribution, fulfillment, and parcel shipping capabilities Amazon has built, refined, and proven at scale over decades, supporting Amazon sellers and other businesses regardless of where they sell. By extending the global infrastructure, technology, and operational expertise behind Amazon's own supply chain, ASCS helps businesses improve performance, reduce complexity, and operate more efficiently.
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