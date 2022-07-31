GamingInvesting News

On sale on Steam starting August 4

- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) announces new playable characters "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc" for the 2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA".

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA New Character 2022 Summer

"Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc", scheduled for release this summer, will be available for free, along with two more playable characters to be added this coming winter .

Furthermore, the game will be on sale for 35% off on Steam, starting on August 4, 2022 at 10:00 (PDT) .

There is also a sale underway on PlayStation ® 4, Nintendo Switch™, and Xbox One at this time.

· Official website
https://meltyblood.typelumina.com/en/

· Image & details
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1V4juku_fmoJiH2YMT4iA_bvmRQfLRi8q?usp=sharing

About "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA"

"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" is a 2D fighting game noted for its exciting, fast-paced battles and beautiful 2D animation.

Players control one of 18 characters for animated battles against each other. Select characters to use their numerous techniques and experience an individual story for each one.

Total global title sales have now surpassed 270,000 copies . The game was also selected for the main tournament category at the "Evo 2022" fighting game tournament.

The game features rollback netcode to ensure stable connections for online play worldwide, and supports online competitive play events and e-sports development.

All Additional Characters up to the Fourth Set will be Available for Fre e

The company has decided to release the upcoming four playable characters for "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" free updates .

The third set of new playable characters is scheduled for release this summer, and the fourth set this coming winter.

On sale on Steam for 35% of f

"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" will go on sale for 35% off on Stea m.

Be sure to ad d it to the W ishlist and keep an eye out for the sal e.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1372280/MELTY_BLOOD_TYPE_LUMINA/

· Steam Sale Period
PDT August 4, 2022 , 10:00～August 18, 2022, 10:00

Items on Sale

  • "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Standard Edition
  • "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" Deluxe Edition
  • Round Announcements

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/melty-blood-type-lumina-new-playable-characters-mash-kyrielight-and-neco-arc-announced-all-additional-characters-up-to-the-fourth-set-will-be-available-for-free-301595860.html

SOURCE Lasengle

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Historic inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships LIVE in Birmingham

Two worlds converge: esports and traditional sports athletes compete in parallel

- On 6 and 7 August 2022 esports athletes will take centre stage in Birmingham, UK and compete at the Commonwealth Esports Championships for the very first time.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- Debuts

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will debut the Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- scheduled for Sunday, July 31st . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will debut the Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- scheduled for Sunday, July 31st. In addition, there will be a Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons that guarantees a 5 star Thousand-Year Blood War character held at the same time. Also, be sure to check out the official Brave Souls YouTube channel for the latest information and introduction videos for the new characters.

New Character Introduction Video
https://youtu.be/7NVFEkBIt9U

The new Summons will feature the following 5 star characters:
Yhwach (Thousand-Year Blood War The End ver.)
Sosuke Aizen (Thousand-Year Blood War The Agony ver.)
Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto (Thousand-Year Blood War The Fire ver.)

Get a 5 Star Character in the Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons

The Free Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 31st . The Thousand-Year Blood War Free Summons will begin at the same time.

This is an opportunity players will not want to miss out on as everyone gets one free Summons that guarantees a Thousand-Year Blood War character.

Also, be sure to check out the official Brave Souls YouTube channel for the latest information and introduction videos for the new characters.

*See the in-game notifications about the Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign for more information.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4

Smartphone Support:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

PC (Steam) Support:

Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support:

Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre:

3D Action

Release Date:

July 23, 2015

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here :

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-thousand-year-blood-war-step-up-summons--essence--debuts-301595865.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

GigaMedia Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its second-quarter 2022 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Americas Cardroom Brings Back $25 Million OSS Cub3d as Part of 21st Anniversary

Talk about a birthday party. US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom is bringing back its OSS Cub3d from July 31st to August 29th as part of their 21 st Anniversary Celebration. And with $25 Million GTD, it matches their biggest series ever.

"Our Anniversary Celebration has the online poker world buzzing with our $10 Million Venom and low ($109) buy-in $1 Million event," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "And we're keeping it going in August with our famous 3-part tourney series."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global Tiger Day: Huya Inc. Deepens CSR Efforts to Incorporate Environmental Protection into Live Streaming

- As the 12th Global Tiger Day on July 29 approaches, HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company"), a leading game live streaming platform in China has initiated a series of activities to increase public awareness of wild tiger conservation with the participation of popular celebrities and live streamers, in a mission to help audiences understand the importance of biodiversity and sustainability. The lineup of activities will take place both online and offline.

Huya works with non-profit organizations (NGOs), celebrities, and live streamers to raise awareness of wildlife conservation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IGT Achieves High-Ranking Score in the All-In Diversity Project 2021 All-Index Report

Company's commitment to diversity and inclusion shines in gaming and betting industry index

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) ("IGT") announced today that it has been recognized by the All-In Diversity Project (AIDP) as the top-ranking gaming supplier in the 2021 All-Index™ report. The index serves as a global benchmarking tool measuring the progress of diversity, equality and inclusion in the betting and gaming sectors.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

