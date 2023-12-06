Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Corporate Update

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following corporate updates.

La Plata Facility

Further to ME1’s announcement on 4 September 2023, the Company provides the following update with respect to La Plata Capital, LLC’s (“La Plata”) secured note holding in the Company. Per the terms of the previous extension, ME1 was granted the option, subject to shareholder approval, to satisfy the October and November monthly interest payments to La Plata by the issue of fully paid ordinary shares (‘Shares’) at an issue price equal to the Company's closing Share price on the trading day immediately prior to issuance, based on a value ratio of 1.5 times the interest due. At the time, the Company also agreed to issue US$80,000 of shares using the same mechanism in order to begin paying down principal, starting in November 2023. In exchange for these concessions, the Company agreed to make a one time cash payment of US$160,000 to La Plata on or around 30 September 2023. Due to the large volume of corporate activity that has been undertaken by the Company, it was unable to achieve shareholder approval for these obligations prior to the commencement of the payment schedule. The Company has also not paid the modification fee to La Plata. In order to address this breach, the Company will has agreed to achieve shareholder approval by January 15, 2023, and adjust the value ratio from 1.5 times to 2.0 times for the October and November interest payments and November principal payments. The parties have also agreed that the Company may satisfy the US$160,000 modification fee and US$18,700 of legal fees by the issue of fully paid ordinary shares (‘Shares’) at an issue price equal to the Company's closing Share price on the trading day immediately prior to issuance, based on a value ratio of 2.0 times the interest due. The Company has also agreed to reduce the floor price from A$0.002 per Share to A$0.001 per Share.

Secured Notes

Further to the Company’s announcement dated 26 October 2023, the Company notes that the maturity date of the Secured Notes is 30 November 2023. The Company is engaged with the noteholders, with the objective of working towards a further extension, and will provide an update in due course.

Termination of Panacea Life Sciences Transaction and Rationalisation of Non-Core Business Units

Further to the Company’s announcements dated 2 August 2023 and 26 October 2023, the Company notes that on 4 December 2023, it terminated discussions with Panacea Life Sciences. The Company notes that several business units (Mernova Medicinal Inc., HealthHouse International, and Creso Pharma Switzerland) have demonstrated the ability to deliver cash flow positive results during FY23. With these encouraging results, the Company has taken active steps to refocus its efforts and resources into these higher performing business units, which in aggregate, represent 93% of group revenue (based on Q3 FY23). As part of that refocusing effort, the Company has temporarily paused operations at Halucenex Life Sciences, Sierra Sage Herbs, LLC, and impACTIVE Ltd. The Company has taken this decision in order to accelerate its ability to deliver group cash flow positive results and to concurrently pursue a sale of each of these non- core business units. Whilst it does so, it is likely that further capital will be required in the near term with the Company considering additional sources of capital, including but not limited to, further capital raising activities, divestment of non-core assets and possible divestment of core assets.


This article includes content from Melodiol Global Health, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Melodiol Global Health
Tinley's Files Interim Results and Announces Investor Call

Tinley's Files Interim Results and Announces Investor Call

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") announces the filing of its interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company also announces that an investor call has been scheduled to update Tinley's shareholders and the marketplace on various initiatives currently being undertaken that are intended to create substantial value for its shareholders. To fund these near-term value creating opportunities, the Company will need to complete a financing.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Completion of Redemption of All US$130 Million 9.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that it has completed the redemption of all US$130,000,000 (Cdn$175,669,000) principal amount of its outstanding 9.75% senior secured notes due 2024 (CUSIP: 89788CAB0 ISIN: CA89788CAB06) (the "Notes"). Cash used for the redemption was approximately US$136 million ( Cdn$184 million ), which included the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of December 1, 2023 . The Notes will cease to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "TRUL.DB.U" as of the close of trading on December 1, 2023 and will be delisted as of December 1, 2023 .  Additional information regarding the redemption of the Notes is available from Odyssey Trust Co.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Maple leaf over cannabis leaves.

Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies

The cannabis industry faced similar obstacles in 2023 as it did in 2022, with a lack of reform both in the United States and Canada proving to be a significant roadblock to growth in the market.

With the year almost behind us, here the Investing News Network recounts the performance of some of the largest cannabis stocks out there.

This list was put together based on the top-weighted pure cannabis stocks included in the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS) and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ) as of November 30, 2023. Share information for companies is accurate as of November 30.

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. enters into agreement for the sale-leaseback of its Stayner, Ontario facility

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary entered into an agreement (the "Sale Agreement") with Future Farmco Canada Inc. (the "Buyer"), a vertical farming company, for the sale and leaseback of its property located at 4491 Concession 12 Sunnidale Road, Stayner, Ontario, Canada, L0M 1S0 (the "Peace Naturals Campus"). Pursuant to the terms of the Sale Agreement, the Buyer has agreed to acquire the Peace Naturals Campus for C$23 million cash, subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein. The parties also plan to enter into a lease agreement upon closing for portions of the Peace Naturals Campus, ensuring continued operations.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis leaves, statue of liberty

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: New York Aims to Ease Banking Barriers, Wisconsin Issues Pardons

Cannabis businesses in New York are set to receive easier access to banking services.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin's governor was in a giving mood this week — ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, he granted pardons to dozens of people with with cannabis-related convictions.

Read on to learn what else happened in the cannabis space this week.

Keep reading...Show less
Emyria Limited

Eminent Healthcare Leader Appointed as Independent Non-Executive Chairman for Emyria Ltd

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) focused on developing innovative treatments for mental health and neurological conditions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Hutchinson as Independent Non-Executive Chairman.

Keep reading...Show less
