Melio Expands Into Expense Management for SMBs

Melio Expense Management allows businesses to auto-track and categorize expenses in real-time, in one place, without switching cards
Melio , a leading financial operations platform, today launched Melio Expense Management , a tool that lets businesses track and categorize card expenses in real-time without switching credit cards or adopting new tools. This marks the latest expansion in Melio's offering of financial products for small and midsize businesses.
Rapid advances in AI are changing what's possible in small business financial operations. Melio is leveraging this momentum to eliminate the manual grind, thus streamlining receipt collection, automating expense categorization and synchronizing with accounting software so end-of-month scrambles become a thing of the past.
Instead of requiring businesses to switch to a new card like most traditional tools, Melio Expense Management lets them keep the cards they already use while handling everything around the transaction. Approximately 90% of Melio's small business users already pay expenses with their own business cards, and with Melio Expense Management, they can keep the rewards and cash back they love from their existing cards.
When a cardholder makes a card purchase, they instantly receive an SMS or email asking for a receipt. They snap a photo and upload — no app to download, no additional account to create and no training required. Melio extracts the details, categorizes the expense and syncs to the customer's accounting software alongside their existing bills and payments.
"One of the most common needs we hear from accountants is having expenses and AP in one place," said Matan Bar, CEO of Melio. "With Expense Management, clients keep their preferred card and their preferred ledger. Accountants get the control and automation, and everyone gets the choice they've been seeking."
Melio will unveil the product later in August at Xerocon 2026, the annual conference held by Melio's parent company Xero (ASX: XRO ).
About Melio
Melio, a Xero (ASX: XRO) company, serves U.S. SMBs and accounting firms with accounts payable, receivable, and cash flow management solutions. Melio's leading platform integrates with and maintains partnerships with financial institutions, allowing businesses to sync payment data and avoid manual entry. Melio also acts as a technology service provider for vertical SaaS platforms and financial institutions, including Capital One and Shopify, as well as distribution partners such as Fiserv, through a syndication model. This enables Melio to potentially reach millions of small businesses to provide embedded accounts payable and receivable products. Melio continues to operate as a standalone platform while leveraging Xero's global scale.
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Tova Cohen
melio@peppercomm.com