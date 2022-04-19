GamingInvesting News

North American companies can now access proven programs for employee onboarding, DEI, and skills-based training - With the U.S. experiencing the lowest unemployment levels since 1969 and reporting near-record levels of job openings, companies are facing a challenge attracting, retaining, and upskilling talent. To address this need, Meeting Expectations + Business Games is now providing proven game-based learning ...

North American companies can now access proven programs for employee onboarding, DEI, and skills-based training

- With the U.S. experiencing the lowest unemployment levels since 1969 and reporting near-record levels of job openings, companies are facing a challenge attracting, retaining, and upskilling talent. To address this need, Meeting Expectations + Business Games is now providing proven game-based learning experiences to North American corporations. Through these programs, employers use proven and customizable learning modules to enhance employee engagement and skills and better compete for talent.

Meeting Expectations is a professional services firm specializing in events and association management, with more than 30 years' experience successfully engaging event attendees and growing member-based organizations. The company is the official North American partner for EU-based Business Games, which delivers unique virtual and in-person experiences for team building, onboarding, change management initiatives, and more, based on the science-backed game-based learning model.  These programs have already been used by global leaders including Coca-Cola, Google, P&G, Hilton Hotels, and Astrazeneca .

"Attracting and retaining employees is a significant challenge right now – even in our own industry," said Christine Hilgert , senior vice president at Meeting Expectations. "After successfully enhancing attendee engagement and sales team training through Business Games – and their success in Europe - we know it can be invaluable for North American HR leaders."

Business Games' experiences also help corporate learning and development (L&D) teams deliver complex competencies - including DEI initiatives - via impactful and experiential gameplay.

"Our philosophy – and lived experience – is that learning by doing creates higher engagement, collaboration, and knowledge retention than standard one-way communications like slide presentations and video," said Gijs van der Linden , founder of Business Games.

Companies can select from multiple categories of game-based learning, including onboarding and recruitment, skills development, team building, and diversity, equality, and inclusion training (DEI) using customizable existing games or by building brand-new experiences based on organizational goals.

In what has come to be known as the Great Resignation, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the tightest job market since World War II. And, according to HR consulting firm Brandon Hall Group, companies with a strong onboarding process improve new hire retention by 82 percent. Business Games can drive attrition rates down and provide additional bottom-line benefits including improved skills and higher employee morale.

For more information about Meeting Expectations + Business Games, visit meetingexpectations.com/business-games .

About Meeting Expectations
Meeting Expectations, an Etherio Company, is a professional services firm empowering organizations to connect with stakeholders through meeting and event planning, association management, incentive travel rewards, leadership consulting, marketing, events technology; and through its unique partnership with Business Games.  Established in 1992, the company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia , with satellite locations across the U.S., including Denver , Chicago , Charlotte, N.C. , and San Francisco . Meeting Expectations has been recognized by MeetingsNet as a CMI Top 25 corporate meeting and incentive company for 15 straight years. For more information, visit https://meetingexpectations.com .

Media Contact:
Candace McCaffery
404-760-8173
334418@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meeting-expectations--business-games-partnership-provides-game-based-learning-programs-to-enhance-employee-recruitment-retention-and-training-301527486.html

SOURCE Meeting Expectations

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

5000 Games Made on No-Code Gaming Platform Breshna, Followed By Beta Launch

Blockchain gaming company GRID launches the beta version of its no-code gaming platform Breshna.io on April 15, 2022 . GRID aims to disrupt the video games industry by operating at the intersection of no-code, content creation and web3 video games. Breshna empowers users to create, share and monetize their own web3 games that not only have immense entertainment value but also facilitate purposeful communication.

As of April 13, 2022 , the Alpha (web2) version of the platform has garnered 14k+ website visits and 1725 registered game makers who have created 5189 video games without any marketing spend. Over the past 5 months, the platform has seen global expansion, with users from more than 84 countries.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

One More Game Raises $22 Million Series A Round Led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Joined by Andreessen Horowitz and Griffin Gaming Partners, to Develop Spellcraft

Investment Will Fuel Development and Launch of the Studio's Debut Title, Created by Veteran Developers Behind Beloved Franchises like Warcraft , StarCraft , Diablo and Guild Wars

- One More Game, a new game studio built by veteran developers behind Warcraft StarCraft Diablo and Guild Wars today announced that it closed a $22 million Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The investment will further empower the team in its mission to help players have more fun, beginning with its first title: Spellcraft an online competitive strategy game that aims to birth a new game genre.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pixelworks Becomes a Unity Verified Solutions Partner to Improve Visual Display for Mobile Gaming

The Pixelworks Rendering Accelerator Enables Unity Developers to Reach a New Standard for Silky-Smooth Mobile Gaming Experience

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced it is now a Unity Verified Solutions Partner ("VSP"). This means that Unity has vetted the Pixelworks SDK and ensured that it is optimized for the latest version of the Unity editor, providing a seamless experience for Unity developers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PLAYTIKA ANNOUNCES DATE OF FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 .

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time , 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

THE TALKSHOW "GAMEFI - THE REVOLUTION IN GAMING INDUSTRY" HAS ENDED SUCCESSFULLY

THE INSIGHTFUL TALKSHOW CATCHING THE COMMUNITY'S ATTENTION

Recently, the talk show "GameFi - the Revolution in Gaming industry" took place at 7:30 (UTC) on April 16 broadcast live globally on Facebook and YouTube platforms, has ended with many highlights.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE LAUNCHES GAMING COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP WITH RIVAL

Online gaming community to enable PFL fans to participate, compete, and engage in competitions of popular video game titles

PFL MMA Regular Season kicks off on April 20 to more than 160 countries

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×