Gaming Investing News
UNIS Technology Ltd, a multinational developer and manufacturer of coin-operated games, announces the launch of their new consumer brand called TekyGo !— a creation that integrates arcade gaming technology with exercise toys for kids.

UNIS Technology Ltd, a multinational developer and manufacturer of coin-operated games, announces the launch of their new consumer brand called TekyGo !— a creation that integrates arcade gaming technology with exercise toys for kids.

TekyGo! is a gaming platform designed to encourage physical activity and developmental learning for children ages 2-7. Through a unique gaming console, and enabled accessories, TekyGo! transforms a sedentary relationship with screens to an active one, filled with fun and adventures that will keep children active at home.

TekyGo! was founded by an experienced team with backgrounds in game design and the amusement industry in Toronto, Canada . TekyGo! was created with a strong mission behind it; a way for kids everywhere to reach their incredible potential through developmental games and physical activity alongside a companion that will last a lifetime.

UNIS' first launch is the TekyGo! Junior Bouncer. It's compatible with all the trampoline enabled games on the TekyGo! Portal. The TekyGo! Junior Bouncer features soft fabrics, and a safety bar equipped with a foam grip. Children ages 2-7 can jump and bounce safely as they make their way through educational and developmental games that work in-sync with their movements. By removing the safety bar, the Junior Bouncer can be assembled and disassembled in under 5 minutes, allowing for portable access and easy storage.

The TekyGo! Junior Bouncer is the first of several accessories that will be announced in 2022. The next TekyGo! accessory is a motion-active plush toy that children can take along on more fun and exciting TekyGo! adventures! The plush toy is estimated to release mid-2022.

The TekyGo! Portal and Junior Bouncer is now available on our website at www.tekygo.com .

About UNIS Technology LTD:

With nearly 30 years of industry experience, UNIS is one of the leaders in the "pay to play" business and has launched numerous successful titles for the amusement industry worldwide. Their slogan- Fun is Universal - embodies their commitment to deliver games that are fun for everyone games that will empower the younger generation.

Contacts

Sales
Steven Tan
sales@tekygo.com

Marketing
hello@tekygo.com

