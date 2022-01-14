The dominance of the internet has boosted the growth of MMORPG gaming across the world. It led to the creation of a virtual world for gamers, where they get a virtual economy, currency, trade environment by playing games. Let's meet Animverse - the Vietnamese MMORPG Game Project that has been receiving a lot of attention globally. Due to the market's hype challenging newcomers, Animverse has able to partner with ...

GAMING00