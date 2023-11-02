Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Medtronic Wins U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2023 Citizens Award

Medtronic

This recognition honors Medtronic's impactful and expansive work to drive equity and be a good corporate citizen

Medtronic was named the winner of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2023 Citizens Awards in the Best Corporate Steward-Large Business category.

This recognition honors Medtronic's impactful and expansive work to drive equity and "maintain good citizenship as a company," which is a key tenet of the Medtronic Mission.

The annual Citizens Awards highlight how businesses serve as a force for good - expanding opportunity and driving progress in every aspect of society. The Best Corporate Steward Award category recognizes companies that are responsive and responsible members of society, whose overall values, operational practices, and decision-making exemplify "shared value."

Learn more about the award recognition at: https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/corporate-social-responsibility/2023-citizens-awards-winners



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799035/medtronic-wins-us-chamber-of-commerce-foundation-2023-citizens-award

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, November 9, 2023

Bausch Health Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue of $2.24 billion, up 9% on both a Reported and Organic1 basis
  • Year-over-year revenue growth in all segments on both a Reported and Organic Basis
  • GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. of $378 Million
  • Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. (non-GAAP)1 of $830 Million, up 8%
  • Provides updated full-year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 guidance
  • Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval for CABTREOTM (IDP-126), the first and only FDA-approved fixed-dose, triple-combination topical treatment for acne

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") today announced its third-quarter 2023 financial results and other key updates from the quarter

"We are pleased with our solid third-quarter performance, as each of our business segments posted year-over-year revenue growth on both a reported and organic basis. We remain focused on advancing our R&D pipeline, strengthening our balance sheet and executing on our commercial strategies to drive global growth," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BHC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Commences Tender Offer for All Outstanding Common Shares and ADSs of Olink

Shareholders to Receive $26.00 per Common Share and ADS in Cash

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher"), the world leader in serving science, and Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK), a leading provider of next-generation proteomics solutions, today announced that Thermo Fisher has commenced the previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") through a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher (the "Buyer") to acquire all of the outstanding common shares and all of the outstanding American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of Olink for $26.00 per common share and per ADS, in cash.

Cleo Diagnostics

September 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to provide the market with an update on activities in the September 2023 quarter as it develops its simple and accurate blood test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Bausch Health Unveils "Looking Forward" - A New DTC Television Campaign for Seasonal Affective Disorder

First-Ever Television Ad Campaign for APLENZIN® (bupropion hydrobromide) Airs in October

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the new release of "Looking Forward," the television ad campaign for APLENZIN® (bupropion hydrobromide) extended-release tablets for individuals diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that follows a seasonal pattern. This represents the first-ever television commercial for a prescription medication indicated for the prevention of autumn-winter SAD. The ad is scheduled to run on connected TV including mid-October and throughout the winter months when SAD symptoms are most prevalent

×