Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today confirmed its participation in the following September 2022 investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 2022 Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, September 7, 2022 , at 11:35am EDT ( 10:35am CDT )
Karen Parkhill , executive vice president & chief financial officer, IT & enterprise excellence answered questions about the company.

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Monday, September 12, 2022 , at 12:30pm EDT ( 11:30am CDT ).
Geoff Martha , chairman and chief executive officer, will answer questions on the company.

The Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2022
Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 2:10pm BST ( 8:10am CDT )
Rob ten Hoedt, executive vice president & president, EMEA & APAC, will answer questions on the company.

A live webcast of each session will be available on the date and time of each of the conferences noted above by clicking on the Investors Events at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com . An archive of each Q&A session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

